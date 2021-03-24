GPSC Provisional Result 2021 Out for Assistant Professor Class-2 Post @gpsc.gujarat.gov.in, 617 Qualified for Interview

GPSC Assistant Professor Result 2021: Gujarat Public Service Commission (GPSC) has declared the result for the Assistant Professor post against Advt. No. 86/2018-19 on 24 March 2021. A total of 617 candidates have been qualified for the interview round. All such candidates applied for the Assistant Professor post in Government Arts, Science & Commerce College can check the result available on the official website of Gujarat Public Service Commission i.e.gpsc.gujarat.gov.in.

Gujarat Public Service Commission (GPSC) has uploaded the PDF of the Assistant Professor, Gujarati in Government Arts, Science & Commerce College, GES, Class-2, Education Department on its official website. Candidates appeared in the prelims exam for Assistant Professor post can check their result available on the official website.

Now all the 617 candidates qualified in the prelims exam will have to appear for the interview round under the selection process for these posts. As per the notification released earlier by commission, 50% Weightage of Prelim’s Marks & 50% Weightage of Interview Marks for the selection for Assistant Professor post against Advt. No. 86/2018-19.

Candidates appeared in the prelims exam can check the result available on the official website of GPSC. You can check the same also with the direct link given below.

