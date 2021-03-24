JagranJosh Education Awards 2021: 25th March 2021 - To meet our finalists, click here.

GPSC Provisional Result 2021 Out for Assistant Professor Class-2 Post @gpsc.gujarat.gov.in, 617 Qualified for Interview

GPSC Provisional Result 2021 Out for Assistant Professor Class-2 Post @gpsc.gujarat.gov.in, 617 Qualified for Interview

Created On: Mar 24, 2021 16:53 IST
GPSC Provisional Result 2021
GPSC Provisional Result 2021

GPSC Assistant Professor Result 2021: Gujarat Public Service Commission (GPSC) has declared the result for the Assistant Professor post against Advt. No. 86/2018-19 on 24 March 2021. A total of 617 candidates have been qualified for the interview round. All such candidates applied for the Assistant Professor post in Government Arts, Science & Commerce College can check the result available on the official website of Gujarat Public Service Commission i.e.gpsc.gujarat.gov.in. 

Gujarat Public Service Commission (GPSC) has uploaded the PDF of the Assistant Professor, Gujarati in Government Arts, Science & Commerce College, GES, Class-2, Education Department on its official website. Candidates appeared in the prelims exam for Assistant Professor post can check their result available on the official website. 

Now all the 617 candidates qualified in the prelims exam  will have to appear for the interview round under the selection process for these posts. As per the notification released earlier by commission, 50% Weightage of Prelim’s Marks & 50% Weightage of Interview Marks for the selection for Assistant Professor post against Advt. No. 86/2018-19.

Candidates appeared in the prelims exam can check the result available on the official website of GPSC. You can check the same also with the direct link given below. 

Direct Link for GPSC Provisional Result 2021 for Assistant Professor Class-2 Post

You May Read Also

Government Jobs 2020 LIVE Updates: MMRDA, TMC, TANGEDCO Jobs

OPSC Recruitment 2021: Notification Released for 504 Assistant Professor Post @opsc.gov.in, Download PDF

Government Jobs Exams Dates 2020 LIVE Updates: Writen Exam/Interview/DV/Skill Test and all live Updates

 

How to Download: GPSC Provisional Result 2021for Assistant Professor Class-2 Post

  • Visit the official website of Gujarat Public Service Commission (GPSC) i.e-gpsc.gujarat.gov.in
  • Go to the News & Events List section of the Home Page.
  • Click on the link-Eligibility list (Interview)   86/2018-19 Assistant Professor, Gujarati in Government Arts, Science & Commerce College, GES, Class-2   Class-2  View attachment given on the Home Page.
  • You will get the PDF of the desired Result in a new window.
  • Candidates should take Print Out of PDF and save a copy for future reference.
General Knowledge for Exams
Current Affairs for Exams
Latest Job Notifications

Related Categories

UPSC IAS 2020 Exam: Click here to get the Complete 30 Days Study Plan to score high in Prelims.
Next