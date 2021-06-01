GPSC Revised Calendar 2021: Download Exam Schedules for Prelims/Mains/PET/CBRT and other @gpsc.gujarat.gov.in

GPSC Revised Calendar 2021: Gujarat Public Service Commission (GPSC) has released the revised exam calendar 2021 to be conducted during the year 2021 for the various major notifications. Candidates who have part of various round of selection process including Preliminary/Mains/PET/PST/CBRT and other can check the GPSC Revised Calendar 2021. Candidates can check the details exam schedule to be conducted by Gujarat Public Service Commission (GPSC) in the year 2021 which is available on its official website - gpsc.gujarat.gov.in.

As per the GPSC Revised Calendar 2021 released by Gujarat Public Service Commission (GPSC), candidates can check the details exam schedule to be conducted from June to December 2021. These exam were either postponed or cancelled due to COVID-19 and lockdown situation.

Commission has released the details exam scheduled including Preliminary/Mains/PET/PST and other for all the exams to be conducted by GPSC. Candidates who have applied for the various Examinations to be conducted under GPSC can check the details GPSC Revised Calendar 2021 on its official website. You can check the same also with the direct link given below.



Direct Link for GPSC Revised Calendar 2021 for All Major Exams





You May Read Also

HPPSC Recruitment 2021: Apply for Administrative/Police Services, Tehsildar and other Posts

Government Jobs 2020 LIVE Updates: MMRDA, TMC, TANGEDCO Jobs

Government Jobs Exams Dates 2020 LIVE Updates: Writen Exam/Interview/DV/Skill Test and all live Updates

How to Download: GPSC Revised Calendar 2021 for All Major Exams