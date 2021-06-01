GPSC Revised Calendar 2021: Download Exam Schedules for Prelims/Mains/PET/CBRT and other @gpsc.gujarat.gov.in
Gujarat Public Service Commission (GPSC) has released the GPSC Revised Calendar 2021 for exams including preliminary/Mains/PET/PST/CBRT on its official website - gpsc.gujarat.gov.in.
GPSC Revised Calendar 2021: Gujarat Public Service Commission (GPSC) has released the revised exam calendar 2021 to be conducted during the year 2021 for the various major notifications. Candidates who have part of various round of selection process including Preliminary/Mains/PET/PST/CBRT and other can check the GPSC Revised Calendar 2021. Candidates can check the details exam schedule to be conducted by Gujarat Public Service Commission (GPSC) in the year 2021 which is available on its official website - gpsc.gujarat.gov.in.
As per the GPSC Revised Calendar 2021 released by Gujarat Public Service Commission (GPSC), candidates can check the details exam schedule to be conducted from June to December 2021. These exam were either postponed or cancelled due to COVID-19 and lockdown situation.
Commission has released the details exam scheduled including Preliminary/Mains/PET/PST and other for all the exams to be conducted by GPSC. Candidates who have applied for the various Examinations to be conducted under GPSC can check the details GPSC Revised Calendar 2021 on its official website. You can check the same also with the direct link given below.
Direct Link for GPSC Revised Calendar 2021 for All Major Exams
How to Download: GPSC Revised Calendar 2021 for All Major Exams
- Go to official website of Gujarat Public Service Commission- -gpsc.gujarat.gov.in
- Go to the News & Event Details Section available on the home page.
- Click on the link "Updated Calendar for the Examinations to be conducted during the year 2021 as on 31.05.2021" available on the home page.
- You will get the PDF of the desired GPSC Revised Calendar 2021.
- Candidates are advised to download and save the same for your future reference.
