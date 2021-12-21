GPSC RFO Interview Call Letter 2021 Out for Range Forest Officer Post @gpsc.gujarat.gov.in, Download Schedule Here

Gujarat Public Service Commission (GPSC) has released the Interview Admit Card for the post of Range Forest Officer on its official website-ojas.gujarat.gov.in. Check detail schedule here.

GPSC RFO Interview Call Letter 2021 Download : Gujarat Public Service Commission (GPSC) has released the Interview Admit Card for the post of Range Forest Officer, Class-2 against Advt. No. 24/2020-21. All such candidates who have qualified for the interview round for the post of Range Forest Officer can download their Interview Call Letter from the link available on official website of Gujarat Public Service Commission (GPSC)-gpsc-ojas.gujarat.gov.in.

You can download the GPSC RFO Interview Call Letter 2021 for Range Forest Officer, Class-2 after following the steps given below from the official website.

How to Download GPSC RFO Interview Call Letter 2021 Steps Here

Visit the official website of Gujarat Public Service Commission (GPSC) i.e-gpsc.gujarat.gov.in Go to the Notice Board section on the Home Page. Click on the link "Important Notice to Download your Call Letter for Interview, Advt. No. 24/2020-21, Range Forest Officer, Class-2" on the Home Page. You will get the GPSC Interview Call Letter 2021 in a new window. Candidates should take Print out of GPSC RFO Interview Call Letter 2021 and save a copy for future reference.

Alternatively you can download the GPSC Interview Call Letter 2021 directly from the link given below.

Direct Link to Download: GPSC RFO Interview Call Letter 2021





Direct Link to Download: GPSC RFO Interview Schedule 2021

It is noted that Gujarat Public Service Commission (GPSC) is set to conduct the interview for the post of Range Forest Officer, Class-2 under Forest and Environment Department from 28 December 2021 onwards.

Candidates can check the detail GPSC RFO Interview Schedule 2021 for the Range Forest Officer post. Candidates qualified for the interview round can check their Roll No/Interview Date/Time for the above post. Candidates will have to appear in the interview round as per the schedule available on the official website.