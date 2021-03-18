GPSC Final Key 2021 Released for Section Officer Class-II Post @gpsc.gujarat.gov.in, Download PDF

GPSC Section Officer Final Key 2021: Gujarat Public Service Commission (GPSC) has released the Final Key for the Section Officer Post on its official website. All such candidates who have appeared in the Prelims exam for Section Officer Post can check the Final Key available on the official website of Gujarat Public Service Commission - gpsc.gujarat.gov.in.

Gujarat Public Service Commission (GPSC) has uploaded the PDF of the final key for the Section Officer (Legal Side), Class-II on its official website. PDF of the final answer key for all the Booklet Series including A/B/C/D is available on the official website.

It is noted that Gujarat Public Service Commission (GPSC) has conducted the prelims exam for Section Officer (Legal Side), Class-2 General Administrative Department on 06 December 2020.

Earlier Gujarat Public Service Commission (GPSC) has released the Provisional Answer Key for Section Officer post on 08 December 2021. Candidates had submitted their objections/suggestions on or before 16 December 2021.

All such candidates who have appeared in the prelims exam for Section Officer (Legal Side), Class-2 Post can check the Final Answer Key available on the official website of GPSC. However you can check the same also with the direct link given below.

Direct Link for GPSC Final Key 2021 for Section Officer Class-II Post-Paper I





How to Download: GPSC Final Key 2021 for Section Officer Class-II Post-Paper II





How to Download: GPSC Final Key 2021 for Section Officer Class-II Post