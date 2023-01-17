GPSSB Junior Clerk Call Letter 2023 OUT, Direct Link to Download Admit Card

GPSSB Junior Clerk Call Letter 2023 released by Gujarat Panchayat Service Selection Board on 16th January. The examination will be held on 29th January. Candidates can download the admit card from the official website of GPSSB.

GPSSB Junior Clerk Call Letter 2023: GPSSB Junior Clerk Call Letter 2023 released by the Gujarat Panchayat Service Selection Board on 16th January on its official website. The examination will be held on Sunday, 29th January. Candidates can go through the official website of GPSSB (ojas.gujarat.gov.in) to download the call letter.

To download the admit card, candidates would be required to login on the official portal through their registered confirmation number and Date of Birth.

We have shared below a step by step guide as to how candidates can download the admit card. Also, here is the direct link to download the GPSSB Junior Clerk Call Letter 2023- Download Call Letter

How to Download the GPSSB Junior Clerk Call Letter 2023 ?

Go to the official website of Gujarat Panchayat Service Selection Board to download the GPSSB Junior Clerk Call Letter 2023.

Select the "GPSSB/202122/12 - Junior Clerk/Accounts Clerk Class III 202122" link from the site.

Now provide your login credentials including registered confirmation number and birthdate to the link available on the home page,

On the screen, you will get the GPSSB Junior Clerk admit card will appear.

Download your call letter and do not forget to take a hard copy of the same.

Here is the link to download the official notification - PDF link



Documents Required on the day of examination

Candidates must appear on the day of examination with the following documents

Hard copy of the GPSSB junior clerk admit card 2023: Candidates must possess a hard copy of the GPSSB junior clerk call letter on the day of the examination. Failing to do so, candidates will not be allowed to enter the examination hall.

A photo ID proof is a must carry for the candidate who is appearing for the GPSSB Junior Clerk examination.