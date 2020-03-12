GSSSB Admit Card 2020 out @ojas.gujarat.gov.in, Check AAE, Surveyor & Other Call Letter Download Link Here

GSSSB Admit Card 2020: Gujarat Subordinate Service Selection Board (GSSSB) has released call letter for AAE, Surveyor & Other against advertisement number 152, 153, 156, 162, 163, 165 & 166/2018-19 on its website. Candidates applied for GSSSB Recruitment 2020 can download the call letter through the official website of GSSSB.i.e.ojas.gujarat.gov.in.

GSSSB AAE, Surveyor & Other Exam 2020 is scheduled to be held on 16 to 20 and 22 March 2020 at various exam centres. Now, the admit card download link is available at ojas.gujarat.gov.in. All candidates who are going to appear in the GSSSB Recruitment Exam can download the admit card by following the instructions given below.

Go to the official website.i.e.ojas.gujarat.gov.in.

Click on GSSSB AAE, Surveyor & Other Exam 2020 Admit Card flashing on the homepage.

Select Job Type, Enter Confirmation Number, Birth of Date and click on the submit button.

Then, GSSSB Admit Card 2020 flashing on the homepage.

Candidates can download GSSSB AAE, Surveyor & Other Admit Card 2020 and save for future reference.

Check GSSSB AAE, Surveyor & Other Call Letter Download Link Here

This recruitment exam is being done to recruit 408 vacancies of Additional Assistant Engineer, Laboratory Assistant, Assistant Machine man & Others. The online process for GSSSB Recruitment 2020 was started from 25 July 2019 to 24 August 2019. Candidates can download GSSSB Admit Card 2020 directly by clicking on the above link.

Highlights:

Organization Name: Gujarat Subordinate Service Selection Board (GSSSB)

Advertisement Number: 152 to 166/ 2018-19

Vacancies: 408

Online Application Date: 25 July 2019

Last Date of Online Application: 24 August 2019

Exam Date: 16 to 20 and 22 March 2020

Admit Card Status: Released

Official Website: ojas.gujarat.gov.in

