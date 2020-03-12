TPSC Grade 2 Recruitment 2020: 40 Vacancies, Apply Online @tpsc.nic.in

TPSC Grade 2 Recruitment 2020: Tripura Public Service Commission (TPSC) has invited applications for recruitment to the post Grade 2. Interested candidates can apply to the posts of Grade 2 through the prescribed format on or before 9 April 2020.

A total of 40 vacancies have been notified for recruitment to Tripura Civil Service, Grade-II & Tripura Police Service, Grade-II, Group-A Gazetted under GA(P & T) Department, Govt.of Tripura. Candidates will be selected for TPSC Grade 2 2020 through a written test which will consist of prelims, mains and personality test. The final selection will be made in order of merit on the basis of written and personality test.

Important Dates

Commencement of submission of online application: 10 March 2020

Last date for submission of online application: 9 April 2020

TPSC Grade 2 Recruitment 2020 Vacancy Details

T.C.S. Grade – II – 30 Posts

T.P.S. Grade – II -10 Posts

TPSC Grade 2 Recruitment 2020 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification: Candidate should have a Degree from a recognized University. Candidates can refer to the hyperlink PDF for more details related to eligibility.

TPSC Grade 2 Recruitment 2020 Age Limit – 21 to 40 years (There will be age relaxation for reserved category candidates as per government norms)

TPSC Grade 2 Recruitment 2020 Pay Scale – Level 14 of Pay Matrix 2018

TPSC Grade 2 Recruitment 2020 Official Notification

Official Website

TPSC Grade 2 Recruitment 2020 Selection Procedure

Candidates will be selected for the posts through the written test and interview.

TPSC Grade 2 Recruitment 2020 Application Procedure

Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the online mode on or before 9 April 2020.

TPSC Grade 2 Recruitment 2020 Application Fee

General/OBC – Rs. 300/-

ST/SC/BPL Card Holders/PH Candidates – Rs. 250/-

