ESIC Delhi Recruitment 2020: Walk-In for 31 Senior Resident and Specialist Posts

ESIC Delhi Recruitment 2020: Employee's State Insurance Corporation (ESIC), Delhi is hiring candidates for the post of Senior Resident and Specialist. Interested candidates can appear for walk-in-interview on 17 March 2020.
Important Dates
- Walk-In-Interview Date: 17 March 2020
ESIC Delhi Recruitment 2020 Vacancy Details
Senior Resident – 28 Posts
Disciplines:
- Peads: 3 Posts
- Medicine: 6 Posts
- Surgery: 3 Posts
- Anesthesia: 4 Posts
- Gyane: 2 Posts
- Orthopedic: 1 Post
- Chest: 1 Post
- Skin: 1 Post
- Radiology: 1 Post
- Specialist – 3 Posts
Disciplines:
- Surgery: 1 Post
- Peads: 1 Post
- Anesthesia: 2 Posts
- Gyane: 1 Post
- Orthopaedic: 1 Post
ESIC Delhi Recruitment 2020 Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification: Candidate should have PG Degree/Diploma in the concerned subject from a recognized University.
ESIC Delhi Recruitment 2020 Age Limit
Senior Resident – 37 years
Specialist – 37 years for full time, 64 years for part-time
ESIC Delhi Recruitment 2020 Pay Scale – 7th CPC adopted by ESIC
ESIC Delhi Recruitment 2020 Selection Criteria
Candidates will be selected for Senior Resident and Specialist Posts on the basis of Interview.
ESIC Delhi Recruitment 2020 Official Notification PDF
ESIC Delhi Recruitment 2020 Application Procedure
Interested candidates can appear for walk-in-interview on 17 March 2020 at Medical Superintendant, IG Hospital, Delhi along with the documents.
Latest Government Jobs:
Department of Health Research Recruitment 2020 for Finance Manager and Other Posts
TTPL Recruitment 2020, 80 Vacancies for Work Assistant and Other Posts, Apply @travancoretitanium.com
Bank of Baroda Recruitment 2020 Notification: 39 Vacancies Notified for Technology Architect & Other Posts
TSPSC Manager Recruitment 2020 Notification out: 93 Vacancies Notified
NCDC Recruitment 2020 Notification: Applications invited for 08 Consultant and Other Posts
CCI Recruitment 2020 Notification: Online Window Available for 10 Manager, Officer and Other Posts