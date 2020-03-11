ESIC Delhi Recruitment 2020: Walk-In for 31 Senior Resident and Specialist Posts

ESIC Delhi Recruitment 2020: Employee's State Insurance Corporation (ESIC), Delhi is hiring candidates for the post of Senior Resident and Specialist. Interested candidates can appear for walk-in-interview on 17 March 2020.

Important Dates

Walk-In-Interview Date: 17 March 2020

ESIC Delhi Recruitment 2020 Vacancy Details

Senior Resident – 28 Posts

Disciplines:

Peads: 3 Posts

Medicine: 6 Posts

Surgery: 3 Posts

Anesthesia: 4 Posts

Gyane: 2 Posts

Orthopedic: 1 Post

Chest: 1 Post

Skin: 1 Post

Radiology: 1 Post

Specialist – 3 Posts

Disciplines:

Surgery: 1 Post

Peads: 1 Post

Anesthesia: 2 Posts

Gyane: 1 Post

Orthopaedic: 1 Post

ESIC Delhi Recruitment 2020 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification: Candidate should have PG Degree/Diploma in the concerned subject from a recognized University.

ESIC Delhi Recruitment 2020 Age Limit

Senior Resident – 37 years

Specialist – 37 years for full time, 64 years for part-time

ESIC Delhi Recruitment 2020 Pay Scale – 7th CPC adopted by ESIC

ESIC Delhi Recruitment 2020 Selection Criteria

Candidates will be selected for Senior Resident and Specialist Posts on the basis of Interview.

ESIC Delhi Recruitment 2020 Application Procedure

Interested candidates can appear for walk-in-interview on 17 March 2020 at Medical Superintendant, IG Hospital, Delhi along with the documents.

