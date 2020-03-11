Search

Bank of Baroda Recruitment 2020: 39 Vacancies Notified for Technology Architect, Business Analyst & Other Posts

Bank of Baroda Recruitment 2020 Notification is out for 39 Vacancies. Check details here.

Mar 11, 2020 11:42 IST
Bank of Baroda Recruitment 2020: Bank of Baroda has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Technology Architect, Business Analyst & Others. Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the prescribed format on or before 27 March 2020.

Important Dates:

  • Commencement of submission of online application for Bank of Baroda Recruitment 2020: 7 March 2020
  • Last date for submission of online application for Bank of Baroda Recruitment 2020: 27 March 2020

Bank of Baroda Recruitment 2020 Vacancy Details

  • Technology Architect – 1 Post
  • Program Manager– 1 Post
  • Quality Assurance Lead – 2 Posts
  • Infrastructure Lead– 1 Post
  • Database Architect– 1 Post
  • Business Analyst Lead– 2 Posts
  • Business Analyst – 5 Posts
  • Web & Front End Developer – 6 Posts
  • Data Analyst – 4 Posts
  • Data Engineer– 4 Posts
  • Integration Expert– 2 Posts
  • Emerging Technology Expert – 3 Posts
  • Mobile Application Developer – 5 Posts
  • UI/UX Designer – 2 Posts

Bank of Baroda Recruitment 2020 Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification:

  • Technology Architect, Web & Front End Developer, Data Engineer, Integration Expert, Emerging Technology Expert – The candidate should have a Bachelor’s Degree in Engineering in Computer Science/Information Technology/MCA from AICTE/UGC recognized university.
  • Program Manager– The candidate must hold a bachelor degree in Engineering/ Technology or equivalent with a Postgraduate degree in business or equivalent.
  • Quality Assurance Lead, Infrastructure Lead, Database Architect, Business Analyst Lead – The candidate must hold a bachelor's degree in Engineering/Technology or equivalent.
  • Business Analyst – Candidate should have a bachelor degree in Engineering in Computer Science / Information Technology/MCA and Post-graduation in Business Management/PGDM from AICTE/UGC recognized university.
  • Data Analyst – Bachelor's degree in the quantitative field from AICTE/UGC recognized university.
  • Mobile Application Developer, UI/UX Designer – The candidate must hold a bachelor's degree in Engineering/Technology or equivalent.

Download Official Notification PDF Here

Online Application Link

Official Website

Bank of Baroda Recruitment 2020 Application Procedure
Interested candidates can apply online on or before 27 March 2020. Candidates can keep the copy of finally submitted online application for future reference.

