TTPL Recruitment 2020, 80 Vacancies for Work Assistant and Other Posts, Apply @travancoretitanium.com

TTPL Recruitment 2020: Travancore Titanium Products Limited (TTPL) has invited applications for the recruitment of Work Assistant and Other Posts. Eligible candidates can apply for the post through TTPL Official website on or before 10 April 2020.

TTPL Notification Details

Notification Number - 1/TTPL/2020 dated 26/02/2020

TTPL Important Date

Last Date of Application - 10 April 2020

TTPL Vacancy Details

Work Assistant – 80 Posts

Eligibility Criteria for Work Assistant and Other Posts

Educational Qualification and Experience:

ITI, SSLC/ JTSC

Age Limit:

18 to 36 Years

For more information, check detailed notification given below

How to Apply for TTPL Work Assistant and Other Posts Jobs 2020

The Eligible candidates can apply for TTPL Recruitment 2020 through official website travancoretitanium.com on or before 10 April 2020.

TTPL Work Assistant and Other Posts Notification PDF

Online Application Link