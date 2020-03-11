TTPL Recruitment 2020, 80 Vacancies for Work Assistant and Other Posts, Apply @travancoretitanium.com

TTPL Recruitment 2020: Travancore Titanium Products Limited (TTPL) has invited applications for the recruitment of Work Assistant and Other Posts. Eligible candidates can apply for the post through TTPL Official website on or before 10 April 2020.
TTPL Notification Details
Notification Number - 1/TTPL/2020 dated 26/02/2020
TTPL Important Date
Last Date of Application - 10 April 2020
TTPL Vacancy Details
Work Assistant – 80 Posts
Eligibility Criteria for Work Assistant and Other Posts
Educational Qualification and Experience:
ITI, SSLC/ JTSC
Age Limit:
18 to 36 Years
For more information, check detailed notification given below
How to Apply for TTPL Work Assistant and Other Posts Jobs 2020
The Eligible candidates can apply for TTPL Recruitment 2020 through official website travancoretitanium.com on or before 10 April 2020.
TTPL Work Assistant and Other Posts Notification PDF