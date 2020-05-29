GSSSB Recruitment 2020, Apply Online for 686 Teaching Posts @ojas.gujarat.gov.in

GSSSB Recruitment 2020: Gujarat Subordinate Service Selection Board (GSSSB) has published the recruitment notification for the post of Professor, Associate Professor, Assistant Professor and Tutor in various subjects at Government Medical Colleges and attached teaching hospitals. Eligible and interested candidates can apply Online through GSSSB official website from 29 May 2020 02:00 PM to 12 June 2020 upto 11:59 PM.

Important Dates

Starting Date of Application - 29 May 2020

Last Date of Online Application - 12 June 2020 upto 11:59 PM

GSSSB Vacancy Details

Professor - 76 Posts

Associate Professor - 129 Posts

Assistant Professor - 306 Posts

Tutor - 175 Posts

Salary:

Additional Assistant Engineer (Electrical) – Rs. 38090 per month

Additional Assistant Engineer (Civil) - Rs. 31,340 per month

Agriculture Oversheer - Rs. 31,340 per month

Senior Pharmacist - Rs. 31,340 per month

Assistant Pharmacist - Rs. 31,340 per month

Librarian - Rs. 31,340 per month

Physio Therapist / Tutor Cum Physio Therapist - Rs. 38,090 per month

Laboratory Assistant - Rs. 19,950 per month

Mechanic - Rs. 19,950 per month

Surveyor - Rs. 19,950 per month

Assistant Binder – Rs. 19,950 per month

Assistant Machine-man – Rs. 19,950 per month

Economic Investigator - Rs. 31,950 per month

Sub Overseer - Rs. 19,950 per month

Technical Assistant – Rs. 38,090 per month

Eligibility Criteria for Professor, Associate Professor, Assistant Professor and Tutor



Educational Qualification and Experience:

Professor - MD/MS/MDS/DM/M.Ch/DNB in Concerned Subject MBBS with M. Sc. (Medical) or M. Sc. with PH. D. or M.Sc. with D.Sc. Concerned Subject and Experience- Three Years teaching experience as Associate Professor (Total eight years of teaching experience after post graduate) in a permitted /approved.

Associate Professor - Associate Professor (Broad Specialty) - MD/ MS/ MDS/ DNB in Concerned Subject. MBBS with M. Sc. (Medical) or M. Sc. with PH.D. or M.Sc. with D.Sc. Concerned Subject Four Years teaching experience as Assistant Professor (Total five years of teaching experience after post graduate) in a permitted /approved/ recognized medical college/ Institution.

Associate Professor (Super Specialty) DM/ M.Ch/ DNB in Concerned Subject Two Years teaching experience as Assistant Professor in a permitted /approved/ recognized medical college/ Institution.

Assistant Professor (Broad Specialty) - MD/MS/DNB in Concerned Subject.

Assistant Professor (Super Specialty) - DM/ M.Ch/ DNB in Concerned Subject

Tutor - MBBS, BDS

Age Limit:

Professor - 45 years

Associate Professor - 43 years

Assistant Professor - 43 years

Tutor - 35 years

How to Apply for GSSSB Teaching Recruitment 2020 ?

The Eligible candidates can apply for the post through GSSSB official website i.e. www.ojas.gujarat.gov.in from 29 May 2020 to 12 June 2020 till 11:59 PM.

Download GSSSB Recruitment Notification PDF

Online Application