GSSSB Recruitment 2020, Apply Online for 686 Teaching Posts @ojas.gujarat.gov.in

GSSSB Recruitment 2020: Gujarat Subordinate Service Selection Board (GSSSB) has published the recruitment notification for the post of Professor, Associate Professor, Assistant Professor and Tutor in various subjects at Government Medical Colleges and attached teaching hospitals. Eligible and interested candidates can apply Online through GSSSB official website from 29 May 2020 02:00 PM to 12 June 2020 upto 11:59 PM.
Important Dates
- Starting Date of Application - 29 May 2020
- Last Date of Online Application - 12 June 2020 upto 11:59 PM
GSSSB Vacancy Details
- Professor - 76 Posts
- Associate Professor - 129 Posts
- Assistant Professor - 306 Posts
- Tutor - 175 Posts
Salary:
Eligibility Criteria for Professor, Associate Professor, Assistant Professor and Tutor
Educational Qualification and Experience:
- Professor - MD/MS/MDS/DM/M.Ch/DNB in Concerned Subject MBBS with M. Sc. (Medical) or M. Sc. with PH. D. or M.Sc. with D.Sc. Concerned Subject and Experience- Three Years teaching experience as Associate Professor (Total eight years of teaching experience after post graduate) in a permitted /approved.
- Associate Professor - Associate Professor (Broad Specialty) - MD/ MS/ MDS/ DNB in Concerned Subject. MBBS with M. Sc. (Medical) or M. Sc. with PH.D. or M.Sc. with D.Sc. Concerned Subject Four Years teaching experience as Assistant Professor (Total five years of teaching experience after post graduate) in a permitted /approved/ recognized medical college/ Institution.
- Associate Professor (Super Specialty) DM/ M.Ch/ DNB in Concerned Subject Two Years teaching experience as Assistant Professor in a permitted /approved/ recognized medical college/ Institution.
- Assistant Professor (Broad Specialty) - MD/MS/DNB in Concerned Subject.
- Assistant Professor (Super Specialty) - DM/ M.Ch/ DNB in Concerned Subject
- Tutor - MBBS, BDS
Age Limit:
- Professor - 45 years
- Associate Professor - 43 years
- Assistant Professor - 43 years
- Tutor - 35 years
How to Apply for GSSSB Teaching Recruitment 2020 ?
The Eligible candidates can apply for the post through GSSSB official website i.e. www.ojas.gujarat.gov.in from 29 May 2020 to 12 June 2020 till 11:59 PM.
