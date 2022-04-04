Anganwadi Recruitment 2022: Last Day today to apply for 8000+ Anganwadi Worker & Helper Posts

Anganwadi Recruitment 2022 Online Applications are to close today for 8467 Vacancies for Anganwadi Worker & Helper Posts. Check educational qualification, experience, selection criteria, and other details here.

Anganwadi Recruitment 2022: Candidates who were waiting for Anganwadi recruitment opportunities have important news today. The Women and Child Development Department of the Government of Gujarat are going to close the online application window today for recruitment to 8467 posts of Worker and Helper at Anganwadi Centers operated in various districts of the state.

If a willing candidate has yet not submitted your application, they have the last chance today to submit their applications on wcd.gujarat.gov.in. No further chance will be given after the due date. Candidates are advised to submit their applications as soon as possible to avoid the last-minute rush on the official website. The online applications for Gujarat Anganwadi Worker and Helper Recruitment were started on 16 March 2022. Candidates can directly access the online application link by clicking on the below link.

Around 8000+ Vacancies are to be recruited through this recruitment process for the post of Anganwadi Worker, Helper, and Anganwadi Supervisor under the Women and Child Development Department.

How to apply for Anganwadi Recruitment 2022?

Interested candidates can submit applications through the online mode followed by the easy steps given below.

Visit the official website of EMRS Gujarat. i.e. e-hrms.gujarat.gov.in. Click on the 'Apply Online' under the WOMEN AND CHILD DEVELOPMENT DEPARTMENT. Enter all your personal information like educational qualification, experience, etc and submit the application form. Preview and Submit Application Form. Take a printout of the application after the final submission.

Anganwadi Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria

The candidate must be 7th, 8th, 10th, 12th from a recognized Board and between the age group of 18 to 33 years. There will be age relaxation for reserved category candidates as per government norms. Candidates are advised to check the official notification for more details.

Anganwadi Recruitment 2022 Vacancy Details

Total number of Vacancies - 8467

Official Notification