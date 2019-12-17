Gujarat govt Cancels Bin Sachivalaya Clerk Exam after Paper Leak

Gujarat govt Cancels Bin Sachivalaya Clerk Exam: The Gujarat government has cancelled the Bin Sachivalaya clerk and office assistant (Grade 3) exam after the massive protests against the paper had leaked in the exam. It has been said that in its primary investigation, the Special Investigation Team (SIT) has concluded that the paper had leaked in the exam which was conducted on 17 November 2019.

Mass of candidates was protesting in Ahmedabad and Gandhinagar for the leak of the questions in the said exam.

Earlier, launching a major recruitment drive in the state, the Gujarat Subordinate Service Selection Board (GSSSB) had invited applications for the recruitment 3097 Binsachivalay Clerk & office Assistant and Office Superintendent Posts.

According to sources, a total of six lakh applicants appeared in this exam across 3,173 centres in state in the exam which was conducted on 17 November 2019.

Candidates were protesting with the allegation after CCTV footage emerged showing a few applicants allegedly using cellphones in the exam. Candidates were also protesting that the question paper was leaked and its answer set was circulated with social media before the exam. Even Political parties also supported the candidates protest during the winter session in the Gujarat Vidhan Sabha.

According to media reports, Gujarat Government has announced to cancel the exam after the report by special investigation team (SIT) which was formed by the state government to probe allegations of irregularities in the said exam. The SIT has submitted its report within 10 days and government has decided to cancel the exam based on the report given by the SIT.

It is to be noted that out of total 3097 posts published by the government, there are 3043 Posts for Binsachivalay Clerk & office Assistant, 33 Posts for Office Superintendent (Industry & Mining Division) and 11 posts for Office Superintendent (Fisheries Fisheries).

Gujarat government has said that strict action would be taken against the applicants found using unfair means during the exam.