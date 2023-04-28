Gujarat High Court Recruitment 2023 For 1856 Assistant & Cashier Posts: Check Eligibility And How To Apply

Gujarat High Court has invited online applications for the 1856 Assistant & Cashier Posts on its official website. Check Gujarat High Court Recruitment 2023 application process, age limit, qualification and other details here.

Gujarat High Court Assistant & Cashier Recruitment 2023: Gujarat High Court has released the notification for recruitment to the 1856 posts of Assistant & Cashier on its official website. Out of total 1856 vacancies, 1778 are for the post of Assistant whereas 78 posts are available for Assistant/Cashier. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts on or before May 22, 2023(May 19, 2023 for Post of Assistants).

Selection for these posts will be done by direct recruitment way of competitive examinations and candidates selected for these posts will get the Pay Matrix of ₹19,900-63,200/-.

Written exam for these posts will be conducted on June 25, 2023 whereas Mains exam will be held in August 2023. The Practical / Skill (Typing) Test will be conducted in the month of October 2023.



Notification Details Gujarat High Court Assistant & Cashier Recruitment 2023:

Advertisement NoRC/1434/2022(II) & RC(I/LC)/1434/2022(II)

Important Date Gujarat High Court Assistant & Cashier Recruitment 2023:

For Assistant Posts

Starting Date for Submission of On-line Application: Apr 28, 2023

Closing Date for submission of On-line Application: May 19, 2023

For Assistant & Cashier Posts

Starting Date for Submission of On-line Application: May 01, 2023

Closing Date for submission of On-line Application: May 22, 2023

Tentative Schedule of Examination / Test

Elimination Test (Objective Type – MCQs): June 25, 2023

Main Written Examination (Descriptive Type): August - 2023

Practical / Skill (Typing) Test: October - 2023

Vacancy Details Gujarat High Court Assistant & Cashier Recruitment 2023:

Assistant-1778

Assistant & Cashier-78

Eligibility Criteria Gujarat High Court Assistant & Cashier Recruitment 2023:

Educational Qualification

Assistant- Degree obtained from any of the Universities or Institutions established or incorporated by or under the Central or State Act in India; or any other educational Institution recognized as such or declared as deemed University under Section 3 of the University Grants Commission Act, 1956 or possess an equivalent qualification recognized by the Government.

Typing Speed of 5000 Key depression on computer in English and/or Gujarati.

Basic knowledge of Computer Operation is essential as per Government Resolution No.CRR-10-2007-120320-G.5 dtd.13/08/2008.

Sufficient knowledge of English, Gujarati and Hindi.

Assistant & Cashier- Degree obtained from any of the Universities or Institutions established or incorporated by or under the Central or State Act in India; or any other educational Institution recognized as such or declared as deemed

University under Section 3 of the University Grants Commission Act, 1956 or possess an equivalent qualification recognized by the Government.

Typing Speed of 5000 Key depression on computer in English and/or Gujarati.

Basic knowledge of Computer Operation is essential as per Government Resolution No.CRR-10-2007-120320-G.5 dtd.13/08/2008.

Sufficient knowledge of English, Gujarati and Hindi.



Gujarat High Court Assistant & Cashier Recruitment 2023 PDF



Gujarat High Court Assistant Recruitment 2023 PDF





How To Apply Gujarat High Court Assistant & Cashier Recruitment 2023: You can apply for these posts after following these steps given below.

Steps for submitting On-line Application through the ‘OJAS’ Module--

Step-I: Fill-up all the Fields given in On-line Application including

mandatory Fields, carefully.

Step II: ‘Save’ the On-line Application, by clicking the ‘Save’ button.

Step III: Thereafter, a new pop-up window will appear, displaying the ‘Application Number’, meaning thereby the Application is saved successfully.

Step IV: Enter your Application Number and Date of Birth, upload scanned photograph and signature at relevant space on the application and ensure that the uploaded ‘Photograph’ & ‘Signature’, are distinctly recognizable, after uploading.

Step V: Please note that, after 'Confirmation', further editing of one's 'Online Application' will not be permitted by the System and the same will be treated as Final Application for the particular post.

Step VI: Thereafter, the Candidate will receive a System generated ‘SMS’ conveying his/her Confirmation Number, on his/her 'registered' Mobile Number.

Step VII: The Candidate should preserve his/her Application Number and Confirmation Number for future reference and use, till the conclusion of the Recruitment Process.