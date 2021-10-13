GMRC 2021 Notification Out for Various Posts in Project and O&M Civil/Track Wing; Apply Online Here

Gujarat Metro Rail Recruitment 2021: Gujarat Metro Rail Corporation Limited (GMRC) has released the notification for recruitment to the post of executive and non-executive posts including Assistant Manager, Joint General Manager, Deputy General Manager, Manager, Assistant Manager, Senior Section Engineer, Section Engineer, Assistant Section Engineer, Junior Engineer & Maintainer. Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the prescribed format on or before 12 November 2021.

Important Dates:

Last date for submission of online application: 12 November 2021

Gujarat Metro Rail Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details

Assistant Manager (Rolling Stock) - 1 Post

Assistant Manager (Signalling) - 2 Posts

Assistant Manager (L&E) - 3 Posts

Joint General Manager (Civil/Track (O&M))- 1 Post

Deputy General Manager (Civil/Track (O&M))- 1 Post

Manager (Civil/Track (O&M))- 2 Posts

Assistant Manager (Civil/Track (O&M)) - 4 Posts

Senior Section Engineer (Civil/Track (O&M)) - 3 Posts

Section Engineer (Civil/Track (O&M)) - 2 Posts

Assistant Section Engineer (Civil/Track (O&M)) - 4 Posts

Junior Engineer (Civil/Track (O&M)) - 4 Posts

Maintainer (Civil/Track (O&M)) - 4 Posts

Gujarat Metro Rail Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

Assistant Manager (Rolling Stock) - Candidate must be a B.E/B. Tech (Electrical/Electrical & Electronics/Applied Electronics /Industrial Electronics / Power Electronics/Instrumentation/Mechanical or equivalent) engineering graduate from a Govt. recognized University/Institute.

Assistant Manager (Signalling) - Candidate must be a B.E/B. Tech (Electrical/ Electrical & Electronics/ Applied Electronics/Industrial Electronics / Power Electronics/Instrumentation or equivalent) engineering graduate from a Govt. recognized University/Institute.

Assistant Manager (L&E) - Candidate must be a B.E/B. Tech (Electrical/ Electrical & Electronics/ Mechanical) engineering graduate from a Govt. recognized University/Institute.

Joint General Manager (Civil/Track (O&M))- Candidate must be B.E/ B. Tech in Civil Engineering from a Govt. recognized University/ Institute.

Deputy General Manager (Civil/Track (O&M))- Candidate must be B.E/ B. Tech in Civil Engineering from a Govt. recognized University/ Institute.

Manager (Civil/Track (O&M)), Assistant Manager (Civil/Track (O&M)), Senior Section Engineer (Civil/Track (O&M)) -Candidate must be B.E/ B. Tech in Civil Engineering from a Govt. recognized University/ Institute.

Section Engineer (Civil/Track (O&M)) - Candidate must be B.E/ B. Tech/ Diploma in Civil Engineering from a Govt. recognized University/ Institute.

Assistant Section Engineer (Civil/Track (O&M)) - Candidate must be Diploma in Civil Engineering from a Govt. recognized University/ Institute.

Junior Engineer (Civil/Track (O&M)) - Candidate must be Diploma in Civil Engineering from a Govt. recognized University/Institute.

Maintainer (Civil/Track (O&M)) - Candidate must be qualified from a Govt. recognized ITI or equivalent Government Certification.

Gujarat Metro Rail Recruitment 2021 Salary

Assistant Manager (Rolling Stock) - 50000-160000

Assistant Manager (Signalling)- 50000-160000

Assistant Manager (L&E) - 50000-160000

Joint General Manager (Civil/Track (O&M)) -90000 - 240000

Manager (Civil/Track (O&M))- 60000 – 180000

Assistant Manager (Civil/Track (O&M)) -50000 – 160000

Deputy General Manager (Civil/Track (O&M)) -70000 – 200000

Senior Section Engineer (Civil/Track (O&M)) - 46000 - 14500

Section Engineer (Civil/Track (O&M)) - 40000 – 125000

Assistant Section Engineer (Civil/Track (O&M)) - 35000 - 110000

Junior Engineer (Civil/Track (O&M))- 33000 – 100000

Maintainer (Civil/Track (O&M))- 20000 - 60000

Gujarat Metro Rail Recruitment 2021 Age Limit

Assistant Manager (Rolling Stock) -32 Years

Assistant Manager (Signalling)- 32 Years

Assistant Manager (L&E) - 32 Years

Joint General Manager (Civil/Track (O&M)) -50 years

Manager (Civil/Track (O&M))- 40 years

Assistant Manager (Civil/Track (O&M)) -32 years

Deputy General Manager (Civil/Track (O&M)) -45 years

Senior Section Engineer (Civil/Track (O&M)) - 30 years

Section Engineer (Civil/Track (O&M)) - 30 years

Assistant Section Engineer (Civil/Track (O&M)) - 28 years

Junior Engineer (Civil/Track (O&M))- 28 years

Maintainer (Civil/Track (O&M))- 20000 - 28 years

Download Gujarat Metro Rail Recruitment 2021 Notification PDF

Apply Online (PROJECT Wing: For Ahmedabad Metro Rail Project Phase – II & Surat Metro Rail Project)

Apply Online (O&M-Civil Wing: For Ahmedabad Metro Rail)

Official Website

How to apply for Gujarat Metro Rail Recruitment 2021

Interested candidates can submit their applications through the link under http://www.gujaratmetrorail.com/careers/ “APPLY ONLINE” along with necessary attachments in a merged single PDF file containing CV, payslips & testimonials etc., on or before 12th November 2021.