GMRC 2021 Notification Out for Various Posts in Project and O&M Civil/Track Wing; Apply Online Here

Gujarat Metro Rail Recruitment 2021: Gujarat Metro Rail Corporation Limited (GMRC) has released the notification for recruitment to the post of executive and non-executive posts including Assistant Manager, Joint General Manager, Deputy General Manager, Manager, Assistant Manager, Senior Section Engineer, Section Engineer, Assistant Section Engineer, Junior Engineer & Maintainer. Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the prescribed format on or before 12 November 2021.
Important Dates:
- Last date for submission of online application: 12 November 2021
Gujarat Metro Rail Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details
- Assistant Manager (Rolling Stock) - 1 Post
- Assistant Manager (Signalling) - 2 Posts
- Assistant Manager (L&E) - 3 Posts
- Joint General Manager (Civil/Track (O&M))- 1 Post
- Deputy General Manager (Civil/Track (O&M))- 1 Post
- Manager (Civil/Track (O&M))- 2 Posts
- Assistant Manager (Civil/Track (O&M)) - 4 Posts
- Senior Section Engineer (Civil/Track (O&M)) - 3 Posts
- Section Engineer (Civil/Track (O&M)) - 2 Posts
- Assistant Section Engineer (Civil/Track (O&M)) - 4 Posts
- Junior Engineer (Civil/Track (O&M)) - 4 Posts
- Maintainer (Civil/Track (O&M)) - 4 Posts
Gujarat Metro Rail Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification:
- Assistant Manager (Rolling Stock) - Candidate must be a B.E/B. Tech (Electrical/Electrical & Electronics/Applied Electronics /Industrial Electronics / Power Electronics/Instrumentation/Mechanical or equivalent) engineering graduate from a Govt. recognized University/Institute.
- Assistant Manager (Signalling) - Candidate must be a B.E/B. Tech (Electrical/ Electrical & Electronics/ Applied Electronics/Industrial Electronics / Power Electronics/Instrumentation or equivalent) engineering graduate from a Govt. recognized University/Institute.
- Assistant Manager (L&E) - Candidate must be a B.E/B. Tech (Electrical/ Electrical & Electronics/ Mechanical) engineering graduate from a Govt. recognized University/Institute.
- Joint General Manager (Civil/Track (O&M))- Candidate must be B.E/ B. Tech in Civil Engineering from a Govt. recognized University/ Institute.
- Deputy General Manager (Civil/Track (O&M))- Candidate must be B.E/ B. Tech in Civil Engineering from a Govt. recognized University/ Institute.
- Manager (Civil/Track (O&M)), Assistant Manager (Civil/Track (O&M)), Senior Section Engineer (Civil/Track (O&M)) -Candidate must be B.E/ B. Tech in Civil Engineering from a Govt. recognized University/ Institute.
- Section Engineer (Civil/Track (O&M)) - Candidate must be B.E/ B. Tech/ Diploma in Civil Engineering from a Govt. recognized University/ Institute.
- Assistant Section Engineer (Civil/Track (O&M)) - Candidate must be Diploma in Civil Engineering from a Govt. recognized University/ Institute.
- Junior Engineer (Civil/Track (O&M)) - Candidate must be Diploma in Civil Engineering from a Govt. recognized University/Institute.
- Maintainer (Civil/Track (O&M)) - Candidate must be qualified from a Govt. recognized ITI or equivalent Government Certification.
Gujarat Metro Rail Recruitment 2021 Salary
- Assistant Manager (Rolling Stock) - 50000-160000
- Assistant Manager (Signalling)- 50000-160000
- Assistant Manager (L&E) - 50000-160000
- Joint General Manager (Civil/Track (O&M)) -90000 - 240000
- Manager (Civil/Track (O&M))- 60000 – 180000
- Assistant Manager (Civil/Track (O&M)) -50000 – 160000
- Deputy General Manager (Civil/Track (O&M)) -70000 – 200000
- Senior Section Engineer (Civil/Track (O&M)) - 46000 - 14500
- Section Engineer (Civil/Track (O&M)) - 40000 – 125000
- Assistant Section Engineer (Civil/Track (O&M)) - 35000 - 110000
- Junior Engineer (Civil/Track (O&M))- 33000 – 100000
- Maintainer (Civil/Track (O&M))- 20000 - 60000
Gujarat Metro Rail Recruitment 2021 Age Limit
- Assistant Manager (Rolling Stock) -32 Years
- Assistant Manager (Signalling)- 32 Years
- Assistant Manager (L&E) - 32 Years
- Joint General Manager (Civil/Track (O&M)) -50 years
- Manager (Civil/Track (O&M))- 40 years
- Assistant Manager (Civil/Track (O&M)) -32 years
- Deputy General Manager (Civil/Track (O&M)) -45 years
- Senior Section Engineer (Civil/Track (O&M)) - 30 years
- Section Engineer (Civil/Track (O&M)) - 30 years
- Assistant Section Engineer (Civil/Track (O&M)) - 28 years
- Junior Engineer (Civil/Track (O&M))- 28 years
- Maintainer (Civil/Track (O&M))- 20000 - 28 years
Download Gujarat Metro Rail Recruitment 2021 Notification PDF
Apply Online (PROJECT Wing: For Ahmedabad Metro Rail Project Phase – II & Surat Metro Rail Project)
Apply Online (O&M-Civil Wing: For Ahmedabad Metro Rail)
How to apply for Gujarat Metro Rail Recruitment 2021
Interested candidates can submit their applications through the link under http://www.gujaratmetrorail.com/careers/ “APPLY ONLINE” along with necessary attachments in a merged single PDF file containing CV, payslips & testimonials etc., on or before 12th November 2021.