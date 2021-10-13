Are you worried or stressed? Click here for Expert Advice

GMRC 2021 Notification Out for Various Posts in Project and O&M Civil/Track Wing; Apply Online Here

Gujarat Metro Rail Recruitment 2021 Notification Released @gujaratmetrorail.com for 31 vacancies. Check application process, educational qualification, experience, salary and other details here. 

Created On: Oct 13, 2021 15:24 IST
Gujarat Metro Rail Recruitment 2021
Gujarat Metro Rail Recruitment 2021

Gujarat Metro Rail Recruitment 2021: Gujarat Metro Rail Corporation Limited (GMRC) has released the notification for recruitment to the post of executive and non-executive posts including Assistant Manager, Joint General Manager, Deputy General Manager, Manager, Assistant Manager, Senior Section Engineer, Section Engineer, Assistant Section Engineer, Junior Engineer & Maintainer. Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the prescribed format on or before 12 November 2021.

Important Dates:

  • Last date for submission of online application: 12 November 2021

Gujarat Metro Rail Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details

  • Assistant Manager (Rolling Stock) - 1 Post
  • Assistant Manager (Signalling) - 2 Posts
  • Assistant Manager (L&E) - 3 Posts
  • Joint General Manager (Civil/Track (O&M))- 1 Post
  • Deputy General Manager (Civil/Track (O&M))- 1 Post
  • Manager (Civil/Track (O&M))- 2 Posts
  • Assistant Manager (Civil/Track (O&M)) - 4 Posts
  • Senior Section Engineer (Civil/Track (O&M)) - 3 Posts
  • Section Engineer (Civil/Track (O&M)) - 2 Posts
  • Assistant Section Engineer (Civil/Track (O&M)) - 4 Posts
  • Junior Engineer (Civil/Track (O&M)) - 4 Posts
  • Maintainer (Civil/Track (O&M)) - 4 Posts

Gujarat Metro Rail Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification:

  • Assistant Manager (Rolling Stock) - Candidate must be a B.E/B. Tech (Electrical/Electrical & Electronics/Applied Electronics /Industrial Electronics / Power Electronics/Instrumentation/Mechanical or equivalent) engineering graduate from a Govt. recognized University/Institute.
  • Assistant Manager (Signalling) - Candidate must be a B.E/B. Tech (Electrical/ Electrical & Electronics/ Applied Electronics/Industrial Electronics / Power Electronics/Instrumentation or equivalent) engineering graduate from a Govt. recognized University/Institute.
  • Assistant Manager (L&E) - Candidate must be a B.E/B. Tech (Electrical/ Electrical & Electronics/ Mechanical) engineering graduate from a Govt. recognized University/Institute.
  • Joint General Manager (Civil/Track (O&M))- Candidate must be B.E/ B. Tech in Civil Engineering from a Govt. recognized University/ Institute.
  • Deputy General Manager (Civil/Track (O&M))- Candidate must be B.E/ B. Tech in Civil Engineering from a Govt. recognized University/ Institute.
  • Manager (Civil/Track (O&M)), Assistant Manager (Civil/Track (O&M)), Senior Section Engineer (Civil/Track (O&M)) -Candidate must be B.E/ B. Tech in Civil Engineering from a Govt. recognized University/ Institute.
  • Section Engineer (Civil/Track (O&M)) - Candidate must be B.E/ B. Tech/ Diploma in Civil Engineering from a Govt. recognized University/ Institute.
  • Assistant Section Engineer (Civil/Track (O&M)) - Candidate must be Diploma in Civil Engineering from a Govt. recognized University/ Institute.
  • Junior Engineer (Civil/Track (O&M)) - Candidate must be Diploma in Civil Engineering from a Govt. recognized University/Institute.
  • Maintainer (Civil/Track (O&M)) - Candidate must be qualified from a Govt. recognized ITI or equivalent Government Certification.

Gujarat Metro Rail Recruitment 2021 Salary

  • Assistant Manager (Rolling Stock) - 50000-160000
  • Assistant Manager (Signalling)- 50000-160000
  • Assistant Manager (L&E) - 50000-160000
  • Joint General Manager (Civil/Track (O&M)) -90000 - 240000
  • Manager (Civil/Track (O&M))- 60000 – 180000 
  • Assistant Manager (Civil/Track (O&M)) -50000 – 160000 
  • Deputy General Manager (Civil/Track (O&M)) -70000 – 200000
  • Senior Section Engineer (Civil/Track (O&M)) - 46000 - 14500
  • Section Engineer (Civil/Track (O&M)) - 40000 – 125000
  • Assistant Section Engineer (Civil/Track (O&M)) - 35000 - 110000
  • Junior Engineer (Civil/Track (O&M))- 33000 – 100000
  • Maintainer (Civil/Track (O&M))- 20000 - 60000

Gujarat Metro Rail Recruitment 2021 Age Limit 

  • Assistant Manager (Rolling Stock) -32 Years
  • Assistant Manager (Signalling)- 32 Years
  • Assistant Manager (L&E) - 32 Years
  • Joint General Manager (Civil/Track (O&M)) -50 years
  • Manager (Civil/Track (O&M))- 40 years
  • Assistant Manager (Civil/Track (O&M)) -32 years
  • Deputy General Manager (Civil/Track (O&M)) -45 years
  • Senior Section Engineer (Civil/Track (O&M)) - 30 years
  • Section Engineer (Civil/Track (O&M)) - 30 years
  • Assistant Section Engineer (Civil/Track (O&M)) - 28 years
  • Junior Engineer (Civil/Track (O&M))- 28 years
  • Maintainer (Civil/Track (O&M))- 20000 - 28 years

Download Gujarat Metro Rail Recruitment 2021 Notification PDF

Apply Online (PROJECT Wing: For Ahmedabad Metro Rail Project Phase – II & Surat Metro Rail Project)

Apply Online (O&M-Civil Wing: For Ahmedabad Metro Rail)

Official Website

How to apply for Gujarat Metro Rail Recruitment 2021 
Interested candidates can submit their applications through the link under http://www.gujaratmetrorail.com/careers/ “APPLY ONLINE” along with necessary attachments in a merged single PDF file containing CV, payslips & testimonials etc., on or before 12th November 2021.

Take Free Online Railway Apprentice Exam 2021 Mock Test

Start Now
Job Summary
NotificationGujarat Metro Rail Recruitment 2021 for 31 Maintainer, JE, Assistant Section Engineer, & Other Posts, Salary upto 2 Lakh
Notification Date13 Oct, 2021
Last Date of Submission12 Nov, 2021
CityVadodara
StateGujarat
CountryIndia
Organization Gujarat Metro Rail
Education Qual Diploma Holder, Other Qualifications, Graduate
Functional Administration, Engineering, Other Funtional Area
UPSC IAS 2020 Exam: Click here to get the Complete 30 Days Study Plan to score high in Prelims.
Next
Comment (0)

Post Comment

5 + 4 =
Post
Disclaimer: Comments will be moderated by Jagranjosh editorial team. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant will not be published. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.