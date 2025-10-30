HAL Apprenticeship 2025 Online Application Last Date Tomorrow, Register Now at hal-india.co.in

HAL Apprenticeship 2025 Apply Last Date: HAL has invited applications from the eligible candidates who are diploma holders, graduates, and ITI certificate holders for the HAL Apprenticeship 2025 program. This is a golden opportunity for the candidates who want to seek a career in the aeronautics or aviation sector. This apprenticeship program will help them learn and build a better career in this area. Without delaying any further, the candidates are advised to apply before the deadline. The application window will remain open until tomorrow, 31 October 2025. Hurry up and apply now! HAL Apprenticeship 2025 Application Last Date According to the official notification, the HAL Apprenticeship 2025 application process started on 18 October and the last date to apply is 31 October 2025. HAL Apprenticeship 2025 Overview

HAL invites eligible candidates who have passed Engineering Graduate/ Non-Engineering Graduate, Technical Diploma in Engineering & Diploma Non-Engineering) for its apprenticeship programme which is conducted under the Apprentices Act, 1961. The Apprenticeship recruitment is being held for HAL Avionics Division, Korwa, Amethi, Uttar Pradesh. Particulars Details Institution Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) Programme Apprenticeship under the Apprentices Act, 1961 & NATS 2.0 Notification Released 18 October 2025 Application Start Date 18 October 2025 Last Date to Apply 31 October 2025 Mode of Application Online (via HAL website / NATS portal) Steps to Apply for HAL Apprenticeship 2025 The interested candidates are required to apply through the Google Application Form link provided in the official notification. The candidates can download the notification from the official website at www.hal-india.co.in. Here are the steps to apply:

Step 1: Visit the official website of HAL. Step 2: Click on the Careers section on the homepage. You will be shown a page containing all the latest job openings in HAL. Step 3: Click on the “ Engagement of Engineering/Non-Engineering Graduate Technician Diploma in Engineering Technician Diploma in Non- Engineering Apprentices 2025-26 under Apprentices Act-1961”. You will be redirected to another page containing the details about the HAL Apprentice Recruitment. Step 4: Download the detailed advertisement PDF and read it carefully before applying. Step 5: Either click on the google application link provided in the notification or revisit the career details page and click on the “Apply” link. Step 6: Fill the application form with all the required information and review it before final submission. Step 7: Save the application form for future reference.