HAL Recruitment 2021 for Medical Officer and other Posts @hal-india.co.in, Download PDF

Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) has invited application for the recruitment of Senior Medical Officer and other posts on its official website. Check details here.

Created On: May 4, 2021 18:24 IST
HAL Medical Officer Recruitment Notification
Hindustan Aeronautics (HAL) Limited Job 2021 Notification: Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) has invited application for the recruitment of Senior Medical Officer and other posts. Interested and eligible candidates can appear for walk-in-interview scheduled on 8 May 2021. 

Candidates having certain educational qualification including MBBS/MD (Pulmonology)/DNB/DTCD with additional qualification as mentioned in the notification can apply for Hindustan Aeronautics (HAL) Limited Job 2021 Notification. 
All interested and eligible candidates can go through this article for application process, age limit, post wise qualification, experience, selection criteria, how to apply etc here.

Notification Details for Hindustan Aeronautics (HAL) Limited Job 2021 Notification: 
Advertisement No. : 
M&H/HR/25/04/2021/
M&H/HR/25/05/2021/
M&H/HR/25/06/2021

Important Date for Hindustan Aeronautics (HAL) Limited Job 2021 Notification: 
Walk-in-Interview: 8 May 2021

Vacancy Details for Hindustan Aeronautics (HAL) Limited Job 2021 Notification: 
Senior Medical Officer (Medicine)-02
Senior Medical Officer (Pulmonology)-02
Senior Medical Officer (General Duty)-10

Eligibility Criteria for Hindustan Aeronautics (HAL) Limited Job 2021 Notification: 
Senior Medical Officer (Medicine)-MBBS with MD/DNB (General Medicine/ Internal Medicine)
 from Recognized Universities.
Senior Medical Officer (Pulmonology)-MBBS with MD (PULMONOLOGY)/DNB(PULMONOLOGY)/DTCD
 from Recognized Universities  
Senior Medical Officer (General Duty)-MBBS from Recognised Universities 
Educational Qualification

Consolidated  Remuneration for Hindustan Aeronautics (HAL) Limited Job 2021 Notification: 
Senior Medical Officer (Medicine)-Rs. 98,850/- Per Month (Consolidated) 
Senior Medical Officer (Pulmonology)-Rs. 98,850/ - Per Month(Consolidated)
Senior Medical Officer (General Duty)-Rs.79080/ - Per Month (Consolidated) 

Hindustan Aeronautics (HAL) Limited Job 2021 Notification: PDF

How to Apply for Hindustan Aeronautics (HAL) Limited Job 2021 Notification: 
Interested candidates can report for walk-in-interview at HAL
Hospital, (M&H Unit), Suranjan Das Road, Vimanapura Post, Bangalore-560 017 on 8th May, 2021 between at 8.30AM and 4.00PM with all original Credentials alongwith a set of Photo copies and 2 Passport size Photographs. Check the notification link for details in this regards. 

 

