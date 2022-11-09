Haryana CET Cut Off 2022: Check Expected & Previous Years Cut-Off Marks

Haryana CET Cut Off 2022: Check Expected & Previous Years Cut-Off Marks

Haryana CET 2022 Expected Cut-Off: Haryana CET Exam Cut-Off plays a vital role in determining the selection status of the candidates. The Haryana Staff Selection Commission conducted the Haryana CET Exam 2022 on the 5th & 6th of November 2022.

The Haryana CET Exam Expected Cut-Off marks official will be released after some time. Hence, the candidates must go through the previous year's cut-off to understand the exam trends over the last years and the competition level. 

The commission will release the Haryana CET Exam cut-off marks in the PDF file format for all the categories. Also, the cut-off marks will be decided based on the number of candidates who appeared for the exam, different categories, etc. In this blog, we will share details of the Haryana CET exam expected & previous cut-off marks along with certain factors affecting the same.

Haryana CET 2022 Calendar

Events

Dates

Haryana CET Application Start Date

12th January 2021

Last Date to Submit Haryana CET Application

10th July 2022

Haryana CET 2022 Dates

5th & 6th November 2022

Haryana CET Exam Pattern 2022

Subject

Number of Questions

Maximum Marks

Duration

General Awareness, Computer, Reasoning, Science, English, Maths, Hindi

70

70

1 hour and 45 minutes

Haryana General Knowledge

30

30

Total

100

100

Haryana CET 2022 Expected Cut-Off Marks 

The Haryana CET Exam 2022 has been concluded successfully. As per the review of the aspirants, the question asked in this exam were easy to moderate level. However, we can expect the CET cut-off for this year can be in the range of +/-15 to 25% of the previous year's cut-off. Check out the table below to know about the expected Haryana CET exam cut-off for reference.

Category

Haryana CET 2022 Expected Cut Off Marks

General

61-62

SC

49-51

BC-A

54-56

BC-B

57-60

Haryana CET: Previous Years' Cut-Off Marks

The commission declares the category-wise Haryana CET Exam cut-off on the official portal. The cut-off marks PDF is usually announced after the declaration of the result. Candidates must check out the previous year's cut-off marks to understand the level of the exam.  Check out the table below to know about the Haryana CET exam previous cut-off marks for reference.

Category

Haryana CET Exam Previous Cut Off Marks

General

69

BC-A

65

SC

63

BC-B

67

EWS

66

FAQ

Q1 What are the factors responsible for determining the Haryana CET Exam Cut-Off Marks?

Some of the factors responsible for deciding the Haryana CET Exam cut-off marks are the number of candidates, the difficulty level, the category of candidates, and the marks obtained in the exam. etc.

Q2 What would be the expected cut-off marks for the general category in the Haryana CET Exam?

It is expected that the Haryana CET Exam Cut off marks for the general category would range between 61-62 marks.

Q3. What is Next after the declaration of the Haryana CET Exam cut-off marks?

After the release of the Haryana CET Exam cut-off, all the qualified candidates will have to appear in the further recruitment round for the respective post.

