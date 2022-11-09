Haryana CET Cut Off 2022: Check Expected & Previous Years Cut-Off Marks

Haryana CET 2022 Expected Cut-Off: Haryana CET Exam Cut-Off plays a vital role in determining the selection status of the candidates. The Haryana Staff Selection Commission conducted the Haryana CET Exam 2022 on the 5th & 6th of November 2022.

The Haryana CET Exam Expected Cut-Off marks official will be released after some time. Hence, the candidates must go through the previous year's cut-off to understand the exam trends over the last years and the competition level.

The commission will release the Haryana CET Exam cut-off marks in the PDF file format for all the categories. Also, the cut-off marks will be decided based on the number of candidates who appeared for the exam, different categories, etc. In this blog, we will share details of the Haryana CET exam expected & previous cut-off marks along with certain factors affecting the same.

Haryana CET 2022 Calendar

Events Dates Haryana CET Application Start Date 12th January 2021 Last Date to Submit Haryana CET Application 10th July 2022 Haryana CET 2022 Dates 5th & 6th November 2022

Haryana CET Exam Pattern 2022

Subject Number of Questions Maximum Marks Duration General Awareness, Computer, Reasoning, Science, English, Maths, Hindi 70 70 1 hour and 45 minutes Haryana General Knowledge 30 30 Total 100 100

Haryana CET 2022 Expected Cut-Off Marks

The Haryana CET Exam 2022 has been concluded successfully. As per the review of the aspirants, the question asked in this exam were easy to moderate level. However, we can expect the CET cut-off for this year can be in the range of +/-15 to 25% of the previous year's cut-off. Check out the table below to know about the expected Haryana CET exam cut-off for reference.

Category Haryana CET 2022 Expected Cut Off Marks General 61-62 SC 49-51 BC-A 54-56 BC-B 57-60

Haryana CET: Previous Years' Cut-Off Marks

The commission declares the category-wise Haryana CET Exam cut-off on the official portal. The cut-off marks PDF is usually announced after the declaration of the result. Candidates must check out the previous year's cut-off marks to understand the level of the exam. Check out the table below to know about the Haryana CET exam previous cut-off marks for reference.

Category Haryana CET Exam Previous Cut Off Marks General 69 BC-A 65 SC 63 BC-B 67 EWS 66

