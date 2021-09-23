Haryana Commando Admit Card 2021 for PST Out @hssc.gov.in, Download HSSC Constable Hall Ticket Here

Haryana Commando Admit Card has been for released for Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) on adv22021.hryssc.in. Check Details Here

Haryana Commando Admit Card 2021: Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) has released the admit card of HSSC Commando PST 2021. Candidates who have qualified in PMT can download HSSC Commando PST Admit Card for Race online through official website -adv22021.hryssc.in.

They can also check Haryana Commando Admit Card Link in this article as well.

Haryana Commando Admit Card Download Link 2021

The Physical Screening Test (PST) for the post of Male Constable (Commando Wing) is scheduled to be held on 28 September to 30 September 2021. The candidates are required to run 2 KM in less than 7 minutes and 30 seconds (timing with RFID technology). The test will be of 10 Marks.

How to Download Haryana Commando Admit Card 2021 ?

Go to official website - http://adv22021.hryssc.in/ Click on ‘Login’ Button and enter your ‘Login ID’ Download Haryana Police Commando Admit Card Take a print out for future use

All these candidates who qualify in the Physical Screening Test (PST) will be eligible to appear for the knowledge test. The knowledge test shall be of only 60 marks.

The knowledge test shall be of objective type having Hundred (100) multiple choice questions of 0.60 marks each and of Ninety (90) minutes duration. While each correct answer will get 0.6 marks. There will be no negative marking for wrong answers. The medium of examination shall be bilingual i.e. both in Hindi as well as in English.

HSSC had conducted PET From 16 August to 12 September 2021. Online Applications for the same were invited from 14 June to 29 June 2021.

A total of 520 Male Constable shall be recruited through this recruitment.