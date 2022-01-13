Haryana HARTRON Recruitment 2022 for Computer Professionals, Apply Online @hartronservices.com

Haryana State Electronics Development Corporation Limited (HARTRON) is looking to recruit System Analyst (Networking), Sr. System Analyst, System Analyst, Programmer, Junior Programmer, Networking Engineer, Web Designer, Programmer, Junior Programmer, and Networking Assistant.

Haryana HARTRON Recruitment 2022: Haryana State Electronics Development Corporation Limited (HARTRON) is looking to recruit System Analyst (Networking), Sr. System Analyst, System Analyst, Programmer, Junior Programmer, Networking Engineer, Web Designer, Programmer, Junior Programmer, and Networking Assistant.

Interested candidates who possess the required eligibility criteria can apply online from 12 January to 21 January 2022 on HARTRON website - hartron.org.in.

HARTRON Vacancy Details

System Analyst (Networking) - 5

Sr. System Analyst - 5

System Analyst - 5

Programmer with 2 years experience - 5

Junior Programmer with 3 years experience - 5

Networking Engineer - 5

Web Designer - 5

Location- All Districts of Haryana

Programmer (ASP.NET/ PHP /JAVA) - 15 in Panchkula & 2 each in rest of the districts

Junior Programmer (ASP.NET/ PHP /JAVA) - 20 in Panchkula & 2 each in rest of the districts

Networking Assistant - 10 in Panchkula & 2 each in rest of the districts

Eligibility Criteria for HARTRON Computer Professionals Posts

Educational Qualification:

Sr. System Analyst - B.E./B.Tech (in any stream)/M.Sc. (Comp.Sc./IT)/MCA/‘B’/’C’ Level course from DOE/NIELIT with 60% marks OR M.Sc.(Phy/Math/Statistics) with 60% marks and PGDCA with 60% marks. b) Min. 5 years experience as System Analyst in Software Development on .NET or JAVA/J2EE/ Websphere/PHP/Angular Java, MySQL and Linux/VB and MS Access/SQL Server/Oracle.

System Analyst - B.E./B.Tech (in any stream)/M.Sc. (Comp.Sc./IT)/MCA/‘B’/’C’ Level course from DOE/NIELIT with 60% marks OR M.Sc.(Phy/Math/Statistics) with 60% marks and PGDCA with 60% marks. b) Min. 5 years experience as Programmer in Software Development on .NET or JAVA/J2EE/ Websphere/PHP/Angular Java, MySQL and Linux/VB and MS Access/SQL Server/Oracle.

Programmer with 2 years experience - B.E./B.Tech (in any stream) M.Sc. (Comp.Sc./IT)/MCA/‘B’/’C’ Level course from DOE/NIELIT with 60% marks. OR M.Sc (Phy/Math/Statistics) with 60% marks and PGDCA with 60% marks. b) Min. 2 years experience as Programmer in Software Development on .NET or JAVA/J2EE/ Websphere/PHP/Angular Java, MySQL and Linux/VB and MS Access/SQL Server/Oracle.

Programmer - B.E./B.Tech (in any stream) M.Sc. (Comp.Sc./IT)/MCA/‘B’/’C’ Level course from DOE/NIELIT with 60% marks. OR M.Sc (Phy/Math/Statistics) with 60% marks and PGDCA with 60% marks. b) Having knowledge of Software Development on .NET or JAVA/J2EE/ Websphere/PHP/ Angular Java, MySQL and Linux/VB and MS Access/SQL Server/Oracle.

Networking Engineer - B.E/B.Tech (in any stream) M.Sc.(Comp.Sc./IT)/MCA/ ‘B’/’C’ Level course from DOE/NIELIT with 60% marks. OR M.Sc (Phy/Math/Statistics) with 60% marks and PGDCA with 60% marks and PGDCA with 60% marks. b) Certification in MCSE/CCNA/ DCNE/Linux/Solaris/Minimum 3 months Diploma in Networking/System Security. c) One year working experience of network administration/handling of troubleshooting and resolving of operational issues of LAN/WAN/Internet/ Intranet including hardware and system software

Junior Programmer with 3 years experience - Graduate (55% marks) with PGDCA/ PDCA/ PGDIT/APGDCA. Or BCA/ B.Sc (Comp.Sc./IT)/ MCA/ M.Sc.(Comp. Sc./IT)/B.Tech (in any stream) (with 55% marks). Or Three Years Diploma in Comp. Application/IT from SBTE/ University, ‘A’/’B’/’C’ Level course from DOE/NIELIT (with 55% marks). b) Min. 03 years experience as Junior Programmer.

Junior Programmer - Graduate (55% marks) with PGDCA/ PDCA/ PGDIT/APGDCA. OR BCA/ B.Sc (Comp.Sc./IT)/ MCA/ M.Sc.(Comp. Sc./IT)/B.Tech (in any stream) (with 55% marks). OR Three Years Diploma in Comp. Application/IT from SBTE/ University, ‘A’/’B’/’C’ Level course from DOE/NIELIT (with 55% marks).

Networking Assistant with 3 years experience - Three Years Diploma in Comp.Sc./IT/Electronics/Electronics & Comm./ BCA/B.Sc. (Comp. Sc./IT)/’A’/’B’ Level course from DOE/NIELIT with 55% marks. b) Four years working experience in troubleshooting, operation, and maintenance of electronics Equipment; handling of LAN/ WAN/Internet/Intranet including hardware and system software.

Networking Assistant - Three Years Diploma in Comp.Sc./IT/Electronics/Electronics & Comm./ BCA/B.Sc. (Comp. Sc./IT)/’A’/’B’ Level course from DOE/NIELIT with 55% marks. One year working experience in troubleshooting, operation, and maintenance of electronics Equipment; handling of LAN/ WAN/Internet/Intranet including hardware and system software.

Web Designer - Graduate (55%) with PGDCA/ PDCA/PGDIT/APGDCA. OR BCA/B/Sc/(Comp.Sc/IT)/MCA/ M.Sc. Comp. Sc./IT)/B.Tech (in any stream) (with 55% marks). OR Three Years Diploma in Comp. Application/IT from SBTE/ University, ‘A’/’B’/’C’/ Level course from DOE/NIELIT (with 55% marks). One year Certificate Course in Multimedia/Web Designing.

Selection Process for HARTRON Computer Professionals Posts

The selection will be done on the basis of the exam.

The test will be held at IDDC, Ambala & HMSDC, Gurugram centers only.

How to apply for HARTRON Recruitment 2022?

Online applications are invited on the official website -hartron.org.in from 12 to 21 January 2022.