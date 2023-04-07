Haryana HARTRON Recruitment 2023 For Various Computer Professional Posts: Check Eligibility

HARTRON has invited online applications for the Computer Professional Posts on its official website. Check HARTRON Recruitment 2023 application process, age limit, qualification and other details here.

Haryana HARTRON Recruitment 2023: Haryana State Electronics Development Corporation Limited (HARTRON) has invited applications for various Computer Professional posts including Sr.System Analyst, Programmer, Networking Engineer and others . Interested and eligible candidates can apply for these posts on or before April 09, 2023

Candidates having certain educational qualifications as mentioned in the notification can apply for these posts at its official website - hartron.org.in.



Important Date Haryana HARTRON Recruitment 2023:

Last Date for Submission of Application: April 09, 2023

Vacancy Details Haryana HARTRON Recruitment 2023:

Sr.System Analyst-05

System Analyst (ASP.NET/ PHP /JAVA)-10

System Analyst (Networking)-05

Programmer with 2 years’ experience (ASP.NET/PHP /JAVA)-15

Programmer(ASP.NET/ PHP /JAVA)-30

Networking Engineer-05

Junior Programmer (ASP.NET/ PHP /JAVA)-30

Networking Assistant-10

Web Designer-05

Sr. System Analyst (ASP.NET/ PHP /JAVA) Bhiwani-01

System Analyst (ASP.NET/ PHP /JAVA) Faridabad, Gurugram, Rohtak & Sonepat-02 in each district.

Programmer (ASP.NET/ PHP /JAVA) Bhiwani, Faridabad, Gurugram & Panipat-05 in each district.

Junior Programmer (ASP.NET/ PHP /JAVA) Ambala, Bhiwani, Charkhi Dadri, Gurugram, Hisar, Jhajjar, Kurukshetra, Mahendragarh, Rewari, Rohtak, Sirsa & Sonepat-03 in each district.

Data Entry Operator Hisar & Rohtak-20 in each district.

Data Entry Operator Faridabad, Gurugram, Rewari & Yamunanagar-10 in each district.

Eligibility Criteria Haryana HARTRON Recruitment 2023:

Educational Qualification

Data Entry Operator-a) 10+2 (with 50% marks) or Graduation and ‘O’ Level or One year Computer Course. Or

Three years Diploma in any stream/BCA/B.Sc.(Comp/Sc./IT) Or

Matric (50% marks) with Two years Diploma in Office Management and Computer

Applications. Or

Post Matric One Year ITI Course in Stenography/ NCVT in stenography (with

60% marks).

b) Data Punching speed of 9000 key depressions per hour or 150 key

depressions per minute (30 words per minute).

Check the notification link for details of the educational qualification of the posts.

How To Download: Haryana HARTRON Recruitment 2023

Visit the official website of Haryana State Electronics Development Corporation Limited (HARTRON)-hartron.org.in Go to the announcements section on the home page. Click on the link - ‘ Applications for updation of panel of following Computer Professionals on Job Work Basis as per State Reservation Policy:' available on the home page. Now you will get the notification pdf in a new window. Download notification and save it for your future reference.



Haryana HARTRON Recruitment 2023 PDF



How To Apply:

Interested candidates can apply online on or before April 09, 2023 on Hartron’s website.