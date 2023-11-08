Haryana HSSC Group D Answer Key 2023: Download Link to Release Soon at hssc.gov.in, Check Expected Cutoff

Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) is releasing the answer key of the Common Eligibility Test (CET) conducted for Group D Posts, soon, at hssc.gov.in. The exam was conducted on 21 and 22 October.

HSSC Group D Answer Key 2023: Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) is going to release the answer key of the written exam for the Common Eligibility Test (CET) conducted for Group D Posts. The exam was conducted on 21 and 22 October. Those who appeared in the exam can check all the latest updates regarding the answer key below.

HSSC Group D CET Answer Key 2023

The commission is expected to release the answer key this week. Once the answer key is released, the candidates can download it from the HSSC website at hssc.gov.in. The answer key will be released in a PDF format.

The answer key is helpful for the candidates to estimate their probable scores in the exam. The candidates will be provided with a direct link to the answer in this article.

hssc.gov.in Group D Answer Key Highlights

HSSC CET Answer Key will be released by the Haryana Staff Selection Commission on the official website (hssc.gov.in). The candidates can check the more details related to the exam and answer key below:

Name of Organization Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) Name of the Exam Common Eligibility Test (CET) Group D Total vacancies 13536 Date of Exam 21 and 22 October 2023 Answer Key Date November 2023 Mode of the Exam Offline Number of Questions 100 Marks 95 Official Website hssc.gov.in

Steps to Download HSSC Group D Exam Answer Key 2023

To download the answer key, candidates can follow these steps:

Step 1: Visit the official website of HSSC

Step 2: Look for the answer key PDF and click on it.

Step 3: A PDF will be opened containing the correct answers to the exam

Step 4: Save the downloaded PDFs for future reference

HSSC CET Answer Key Objection

The candidates can also raise objections, against the answer key, once released. The objection can be raised in case students find any wrong answer in the official answer key PDF.

Steps to Raise Objections for UP PET Answer Key 2023

Candidates who have appeared for the examination may raise objections. The commission allows candidates to raise objections against the provisional answer key within the given time frame.

Step 1: Go to the official website of HSSC.

Step 2: Click on the objection link

Step 3: Candidates can select the question

Step 4: If applicable, pay the required fee

Step 5: Now, submit your objection before the last date.

Haryana CET Expected Cut Off 2023

The candidates can also check the expected cutoff marks based on the number of vacancies, and difficulty level of the exam.