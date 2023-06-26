HBSE Class 9 Social Science Syllabus 2023-2024 Published! PDF download available here

Board of School Education Haryana(BSEH) has published its syllabus for 2024. Here, you can find HBSE Class 9 Social Science Syllabus and Question Paper Design for the current academic session 2023-2024. Students appearing for Class 9 HBSE Annual Examinations must have a look at this.

HBSE Class 9 Social Science Syllabus 2024: BSEH every year releases its updated syllabus and question paper pattern for running academic sessions. Recently, it released its 2024 Syllabus on its website for all classes. Here, we have covered HBSE Class 9 Social Science Syllabus in detail. Also, find attached a PDF download link for the same. To assist you in your preparation for your annual examinations, Jagran Josh has also brought to you the Question Paper Design for HBSE Class 9 Social Studies. Concerned students must not miss looking at these resources before they get along with their academic journey for session 2023-2024.

The annual examination for HBSE Class 9 Social Science subject would be for 80 marks. The remaining 20 marks would be evaluated through multiple internal assessments. Three SAT Examinations would be conducted at periodic intervals for 06 marks. Half-yearly Examinations would account for 02 marks. Class-Room Participation holds 02 marks. At last, 05 marks are allotted for Project work and Attendance, respectively. The entire syllabus laid down below will indulge in the formation of question papers for 80 marks annual examination.

HBSE Class 9 Social Studies Course Structure 2023-2024:

Sr No Chapter Marks History:Our Bharat-IV (23) Unit-1 1) Social and Cultural Renaissance of India 2) Elements of National Awakening 2) Moderates and Nationalists( from 1857AD to 1919AD) Unit-2 3)Indian Revolutionary Movement (from 1857AD to 1918AD) 4) Indian Revolutionary Movement ( from 1919AD to 1947 AD) 5) Mahatma Gandhi and Indian Freedom Struggle for Independence Unit-3 6) Role of Indian National Army and NetaJi 7) Partition of India, integration of Princely States and Rehabilitation of the Displaced, 8) Role of Haryana in the Indian National Movement. 8 8 7 Contemporary India-I (21) Unit-1 1) India- Size and Location 2) Physical Features of India 3) Drainage Unit-2 4) Climate

5) Natural Vegetation and Wild Life 6) Population 11 10 Democratic Politics-I (21) Unit-1 1) What is Democracy? Why Democracy? 2) Constitutional Design 3) Electoral Politics Unit-2 4) Working of Institutions 5) Democratic Rights 11 10 Economics : (15) Unit-1 1) The story of Village Palampur 2) People as Resources Unit-2 3) Poverty as a Challenge 4) Food Security 7 8 Total 80 Internal Assessment 20 Grand Total 100

HBSE Class 9 Social Science Detailed Syllabus 2024

Our Bharat-IV

1) SOCIAL AND CULTURAL RENAISSANCE OF INDIA · Raja Ram Mohan Roy and Brahma Samaj

Prarthna Samaj

Swami Dayanand and AryaSamaj

Swami Vivekanand and Ramakrishna Mission

Cultural Nationality and Maharishi Arvind and Dr.Hedgewar

Movements against Casteism and Untouchability ( elevation of disadvantaged castes ) 2) Elements of National Awakening Movements of Social Reforms

Resistance to the Exploitative Economic Policy of the British

The Great Revolution of the 1857 AD

Impact of Research on the Glorious History of India ·

Racial Arrogance in the British and the Maltreatments of Indians

Role of Newspapers

Role of National Literature

Lord Lytton's Repressive Policies

Contribution of Western Education and Indian intellectuals

Influence of the Contemporary International Events

Establishment of the Various Political Organisations 3) Moderates and Nationalists ( From 1857 AD to 1919 AD ) Moderates

Nationalists

Movement against Partition of Bengal

Swadeshi and Boycott Movement

Lucknow Pact 4) Indian Revolutionary Movement (from 1857 AD to 1918 AD ) Beginning of the Revolutionary Movement

Aims and Methods of the Revolutionaries

Spread of Revolutionary Movements

Indian Revolutionaries in Abroad 5) Indian revolutionary movement ( from 1919 AD to 1947 AD ) Jallianwala Bagh Massacre Hindustan Prajatantra Sangh and Kakori incident Bhagat Singh , Rajguru and Sukhdev Armoury raid of Chittagong Martyrdom of Chandrashekhar Azad and Udham Singh Revolt of Royal Indian Navy 6) Mahatma Gandhi and Indian struggle for Independence Early life

Satyagrah against Rowlatt Act

Khilafat Movement

Non- Cooperation Movement

Civil disobedience Movement

Individual Satyagrah

Quit India Movement

Gandhi Jinnah Talk

Independence of India

Mahatma Gandhi After Independence 7) Role of Indian National Army and Netaji Early life of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose ·

His entry into National Politics

Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose as President of Congress

Second World War and Subhash Chandra Bose's arrival in Germany

Formation of the Indian National Army 8) Partition of India, Integration of Princely States and Rehabilitation of displaced Indian Independence Act 1947

Partition of India

Reason for Partition of India

Integration of Princely States

Rehabilitation of the Displaced 9) Role of Haryana in the Indian national movement Rule of British East India Company

Role of Haryana in the National Movement

Chaudhary Chhotu Ram

Haryana as a Separate state

Democratic Politics-I

1) What is Democracy? Why Democracy? What is Democracy ?

Features of Democracy

Why Democracy ?

Broader Meaning of Democracy 2) Constitutional Design Democratic Constitution in South Africa

Why do we need a Constitution ?

Making of The Indian Constitution

Guiding Values of The Indian Constitution 3) Electoral Politics Why elections ?

What is our System of Elections ?

What makes Election In India Democratic? 4) Working with Institutions How Is The Major Policy Decision Taken?

Parliament

Political Executive

The Judiciary 5) Democratic Rights Life without Rights

Rights in A Democracy

Rights In The Indian Constitution

Expanding Scope Of Rights

Contemporary India I

1) India: Size and Location Location

Size

India and The World

India‘s Neighbours 2) Physical Features of India ·

Major Physiographic Divisions - The Himalayan Mountains - The Northern Plains - The Peninsular Plateaus - The Indian Desert - The Coastal plains - The Islands 3) Drainage Concept

Drainage System In India

The Himalayan Rivers - Indus River System, Ganga River System, Brahmaputra River System ·

The Peninsular Rivers -The Narmada Basin, The Tapi Basin, The Godavari Basin, The Mahanadi Basin, The Krishna Basin, The Kaveri Basin ·

Lakes

Role of River In Economy

River Pollution 4) Climate Concept

Climate Controls

Factors Affecting India's Climate

Latitude, Altitude, Pressure, and Winds

The Seasons - Cold Weather Season, Hot Weather Season Advancing Monsoon Season ( The Rainy Season ), Retreating / Post Monsoons ( The Transition Season )

Distribution of Rainfall

Monsoon As A Unifying Bond 5) Natural Vegetation And Wildlife Concept

Ecosystem

Types of Vegetation -Tropical Evergreen Forests, Tropical Deciduous Forests, Thorn Forests and Shrubs, Mountain Forests, Mangrove Forests

Wildlife 6) Population Population Size and Distribution - India‘s Population Size and Distribution by Numbers, - India‘s Population Distribution by Density

Population Growth and Process of Population Change - Population Growth - Process of Population Change / Growth

Economics-I

1) The Story Of Village Palampur Overview

Organisation Of Production

Farming In Palampur

Non -Farm Activities In Palampur 2) People As A Resource Overview

Economic Activities by Men And Women

Quality Of Production

Unemployment 3) Poverty As A Challenge Overview

Two Typical Cases of Poverty

Poverty As Seen By Social Scientists

Poverty Line

Poverty Estimates

Vulnerable Groups

Interstate Disparities

Global Poverty Scenario

Causes Of Poverty

Anti Poverty Measures

The Challenges Ahead 4 ) Food Security In India Overview

What Is Food Security?

Why Food Security?

Who Are Food Insecure?

Food Security In India

What Is Buffer Stock?

What Is Public Distribution System?

Current Status Of The Public Distribution System

Role of Cooperatives in Food Security

Map work History section:-

Chapter-4 Indian Revolutionary Movement (from 1857 AD to 1918 AD )

The region where Kuka Movement was spread (Punjab), Alipur conspiracy case (Calcutta) Cellular Jail (Andaman)

Chapter -5 Indian Revolutionary Movement (from 1919 AD to 1947 AD)

Jalianwalabagh Massacre (Amritsar), The place where Bhagat Singh threw the bomb (National Assembly Delhi, The place where Bhagat Singh was hanged (Lahore), The place where train was looted by revolutionaries (Kakori, Uttar Pradesh), the Martyrdom place of Chander Shekhar Azad (Alfred Park, Allahabad) Royal Navy revolt 1946 (Mumbai)

Chapter-6 Mahatma Gandhi and the Independence Struggle of India

Birthplace of Mahatma Gandhi (Porbandar, Gujarat), The place where Mahatma Gandhi lead his starting Satyagraha (Champaran, Khera, Ahmedabad -Strike by Cotton Mill workers), The place where the resolution of the Non – Cooperation movement was passed in the annual session of the congress in 1920 (Nagpur), The place from where Civil- Disobedience movement was started (Dandi, Gujarat) The place from where Quit India Movement was started in 1942 (Mumbai), Puran Swaraj resolution was passed (Lahore)

Geography Section:- (India Map)

(Identification, locating and labeling)

Chapter -1 India – Size and Location

India: States and Capitals

IST, Tropic of Cancer ·

India’ Neighbours

Chapter -2 Physical Features of India

Mountain Ranges: The Aravali, The Karakoram, The Shivalik, The Vindhyas, The Satpuras, Eastern and Western Ghats ·

Mountain Peaks : Mt. Everest , Kanchenjunga , K2 · Plateaus : Deccan Plateau, Chhotanagpur Plateau , Malwa Plateau ·

Plains: Ganga- Brahmaputra Plain, East Coastal Plains, West Coastal Plains ·

Islands: Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Lakshadweep Islands

Chapter -3 Drainage

Rivers: a) The Himalayan Rivers - Indus, Ganges, Satluj, Brahmaputra b) The Peninsular Rivers – Narmada, Tapi, Mahanadi, Godavari, Krishna,Kaveri ·

Lakes: Wular, Sambhar, Pulicat, Chilika Chapter-4 Climate · Area receiving Highest Rainfall: Mawsynram · Area receiving Winter Rainfall: Tamil Nadu Coast

Chapter- 5 Natural Vegetation and Wildlife

Vegetation Types: Tropical Evergreen Forest, Tropical Deciduous Forest, Thorn Forest, Mountain Forest, Mangrove Forest

Wildlife Reserves: Dachigam, Rajaji, Corbet, Sariska, Ranthambhor, Gir, Kanha, Simplipal, Kaziranga, Manas, Bandipur

Chapter-6 Population

State having Highest and Lowest Density of Population

