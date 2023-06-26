HBSE Class 9 Social Science Syllabus 2023-2024 Published! PDF download available here

Board of School Education Haryana(BSEH) has published its syllabus for 2024. Here, you can find HBSE Class 9 Social Science Syllabus and Question Paper Design for the current academic session 2023-2024. Students appearing for Class 9 HBSE Annual Examinations must have a look at this.

Download HBSE Class 9 Social Science Syllabus 2024
Download HBSE Class 9 Social Science Syllabus 2024

HBSE Class 9 Social Science Syllabus 2024: BSEH every year releases its updated syllabus and question paper pattern for running academic sessions. Recently, it released its 2024 Syllabus on its website for all classes. Here, we have covered HBSE Class 9 Social Science Syllabus in detail. Also, find attached a PDF download link for the same. To assist you in your preparation for your annual examinations, Jagran Josh has also brought to you the Question Paper Design for HBSE Class 9 Social Studies. Concerned students must not miss looking at these resources before they get along with their academic journey for session 2023-2024.

The annual examination for HBSE Class 9 Social Science subject would be for 80 marks. The remaining 20 marks would be evaluated through multiple internal assessments. Three SAT Examinations would be conducted at periodic intervals for 06 marks. Half-yearly Examinations would account for 02 marks. Class-Room Participation holds 02 marks. At last, 05 marks are allotted for Project work and Attendance, respectively. The entire syllabus laid down below will indulge in the formation of question papers for 80 marks annual examination.

Career Counseling

Download HBSE Class 9 Syllabus All Subjects

HBSE Class 9 Hindi Syllabus 2023-24

HBSE Class 9 English Syllabus 2023-2024

HBSE Class 9 Mathematics Syllabus 2023-2024

HBSE Class 9 Science Syllabus 2023-2024

HBSE Class 9 Social Studies Course Structure 2023-2024:

Sr No

Chapter

Marks

History:Our Bharat-IV (23)

Unit-1

1) Social and Cultural Renaissance of India 2) Elements of National Awakening

2) Moderates and Nationalists( from 1857AD to 1919AD)

 

Unit-2

3)Indian Revolutionary Movement (from 1857AD to 1918AD)

4) Indian Revolutionary Movement ( from 1919AD to 1947 AD)

5) Mahatma Gandhi and Indian Freedom Struggle for Independence

 

Unit-3

6) Role of Indian National Army and NetaJi

7) Partition of India, integration of Princely States and Rehabilitation of the Displaced,

8) Role of Haryana in the Indian National Movement.

 

 

8

 

 

 

 

8

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

7

 

Contemporary India-I (21)

Unit-1

1) India- Size and Location

2) Physical Features of India

3) Drainage

 

Unit-2

4) Climate
5) Natural Vegetation and Wild Life

6) Population

11

 

 

 

 

 

10

Democratic Politics-I (21)

Unit-1

1) What is Democracy? Why Democracy?

2) Constitutional Design

3) Electoral Politics

 

Unit-2

4) Working of Institutions

5) Democratic Rights

11

 

 

 

 

 

 

10

 

Economics : (15)

Unit-1

1) The story of Village Palampur

2) People as Resources

 

Unit-2

3) Poverty as a Challenge

4) Food Security

7

 

 

 

 

8

 

 

 

Total

80

 

Internal Assessment

20

 

Grand Total

100

 

HBSE Class 9 Social Science Detailed Syllabus 2024

Our Bharat-IV

1) SOCIAL AND CULTURAL RENAISSANCE OF INDIA ·

  • Raja Ram Mohan Roy and Brahma Samaj
  • Prarthna Samaj
  • Swami Dayanand and AryaSamaj
  • Swami Vivekanand and Ramakrishna Mission
  • Cultural Nationality and Maharishi Arvind and Dr.Hedgewar
  • Movements against Casteism and Untouchability ( elevation of disadvantaged castes )

2) Elements of National Awakening

  • Movements of Social Reforms
  • Resistance to the Exploitative Economic Policy of the British
  • The Great Revolution of the 1857 AD
  • Impact of Research on the Glorious History of India ·
  • Racial Arrogance in the British and the Maltreatments of Indians
  • Role of Newspapers
  • Role of National Literature
  • Lord Lytton's Repressive Policies
  • Contribution of Western Education and Indian intellectuals
  • Influence of the Contemporary International Events
  • Establishment of the Various Political Organisations

3) Moderates and Nationalists ( From 1857 AD to 1919 AD )

  • Moderates
  • Nationalists
  • Movement against Partition of Bengal
  • Swadeshi and Boycott Movement
  • Lucknow Pact

4) Indian Revolutionary Movement (from 1857 AD to 1918 AD )

  • Beginning of the Revolutionary Movement
  • Aims and Methods of the Revolutionaries
  • Spread of Revolutionary Movements
  • Indian Revolutionaries in Abroad

5) Indian revolutionary movement ( from 1919 AD to 1947 AD )

Jallianwala Bagh Massacre

Hindustan Prajatantra Sangh and Kakori incident

Bhagat Singh , Rajguru and Sukhdev

Armoury raid of Chittagong

Martyrdom of Chandrashekhar Azad and Udham Singh

Revolt of Royal Indian Navy

6) Mahatma Gandhi and Indian struggle for Independence

  • Early life
  • Satyagrah against Rowlatt Act
  • Khilafat Movement
  • Non- Cooperation Movement
  • Civil disobedience Movement
  • Individual Satyagrah
  • Quit India Movement
  • Gandhi Jinnah Talk
  • Independence of India
  • Mahatma Gandhi After Independence

7) Role of Indian National Army and Netaji

  • Early life of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose ·
  • His entry into National Politics
  • Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose as President of Congress
  • Second World War and Subhash Chandra Bose's arrival in Germany
  • Formation of the Indian National Army

8) Partition of India, Integration of Princely States and Rehabilitation of displaced

  • Indian Independence Act 1947 
  • Partition of India
  • Reason for Partition of India 
  • Integration of Princely States
  • Rehabilitation of the Displaced

9) Role of Haryana in the Indian national movement

  • Rule of British East India Company
  • Role of Haryana in the National Movement
  • Chaudhary Chhotu Ram
  • Haryana as a Separate state

 

Democratic Politics-I

1) What is Democracy? Why Democracy? 

  • What is Democracy ?
  • Features of Democracy
  • Why Democracy ?
  • Broader Meaning of Democracy

2) Constitutional Design 

  • Democratic Constitution in South Africa
  • Why do we need a Constitution ?
  • Making of The Indian Constitution
  • Guiding Values of The Indian Constitution

3) Electoral Politics

  • Why elections ?
  • What is our System of Elections ?
  • What makes Election In India Democratic?

4) Working with Institutions

  • How Is The Major Policy Decision Taken?
  • Parliament
  • Political Executive
  • The Judiciary

5) Democratic Rights

  • Life without Rights
  • Rights in A Democracy
  • Rights In The Indian Constitution
  • Expanding Scope Of Rights

 

Contemporary India I

1) India: Size and Location

  • Location
  • Size
  • India and The World
  • India‘s Neighbours

2) Physical Features of India ·
Major Physiographic Divisions

- The Himalayan Mountains

- The Northern Plains

- The Peninsular Plateaus

- The Indian Desert

- The Coastal plains

- The Islands

3) Drainage

  • Concept
  • Drainage System In India
  • The Himalayan Rivers - Indus River System, Ganga River System, Brahmaputra River System ·
  • The Peninsular Rivers -The Narmada Basin, The Tapi Basin, The Godavari Basin, The Mahanadi Basin, The Krishna Basin, The Kaveri Basin ·
  • Lakes
  • Role of River In Economy
  • River Pollution

4) Climate

  • Concept
  • Climate Controls
  • Factors Affecting India's Climate
  • Latitude, Altitude, Pressure, and Winds
  • The Seasons - Cold Weather Season, Hot Weather Season  Advancing Monsoon Season ( The Rainy Season ), Retreating / Post Monsoons ( The Transition Season )
  • Distribution of Rainfall
  • Monsoon As A Unifying Bond

5) Natural Vegetation And Wildlife

  • Concept
  • Ecosystem
  • Types of Vegetation -Tropical Evergreen Forests, Tropical Deciduous Forests, Thorn Forests and Shrubs, Mountain Forests, Mangrove Forests 
  • Wildlife

6) Population

  • Population Size and Distribution - India‘s Population Size and Distribution by Numbers, - India‘s Population Distribution by Density
  • Population Growth and Process of Population Change - Population Growth - Process of Population Change / Growth

Economics-I

1) The Story Of Village Palampur

  • Overview
  • Organisation Of Production
  • Farming In Palampur
  • Non -Farm Activities In Palampur

2) People As A Resource

  • Overview
  • Economic Activities by Men And Women
  • Quality Of Production
  • Unemployment

3) Poverty As A Challenge

  • Overview
  • Two Typical Cases of Poverty
  • Poverty As Seen By Social Scientists
  • Poverty Line
  • Poverty Estimates 
  • Vulnerable Groups
  • Interstate Disparities
  • Global Poverty Scenario
  • Causes Of Poverty
  • Anti Poverty Measures
  • The Challenges Ahead

4 ) Food Security In India

  • Overview
  • What Is Food Security?
  • Why Food Security?
  • Who Are Food Insecure?
  • Food Security In India
  • What Is Buffer Stock?
  • What Is Public Distribution System?
  • Current Status Of The Public Distribution System
  • Role of Cooperatives in Food Security

 

Map work History section:-

Chapter-4 Indian Revolutionary Movement (from 1857 AD to 1918 AD )

The region where Kuka Movement was spread (Punjab), Alipur conspiracy case (Calcutta) Cellular Jail (Andaman)

Chapter -5 Indian Revolutionary Movement (from 1919 AD to 1947 AD)

Jalianwalabagh Massacre (Amritsar), The place where Bhagat Singh threw the bomb (National Assembly Delhi, The place where Bhagat Singh was hanged (Lahore), The place where train was looted by revolutionaries (Kakori, Uttar Pradesh), the Martyrdom place of Chander Shekhar Azad (Alfred Park, Allahabad) Royal Navy revolt 1946 (Mumbai)

Chapter-6 Mahatma Gandhi and the Independence Struggle of India

Birthplace of Mahatma Gandhi (Porbandar, Gujarat), The place where Mahatma Gandhi lead his starting Satyagraha (Champaran, Khera, Ahmedabad -Strike by Cotton Mill workers), The place where the resolution of the Non – Cooperation movement was passed in the annual session of the congress in 1920 (Nagpur), The place from where Civil- Disobedience movement was started (Dandi, Gujarat) The place from where Quit India Movement was started in 1942 (Mumbai), Puran Swaraj resolution was passed (Lahore)

Geography Section:- (India Map)

(Identification, locating and labeling)

Chapter -1 India – Size and Location 

  • India: States and Capitals
  • IST, Tropic of Cancer ·
  • India’ Neighbours

Chapter -2 Physical Features of India

  • Mountain Ranges: The Aravali, The Karakoram, The Shivalik, The Vindhyas, The Satpuras, Eastern and Western Ghats ·
  • Mountain Peaks : Mt. Everest , Kanchenjunga , K2 · Plateaus : Deccan Plateau, Chhotanagpur Plateau , Malwa Plateau ·
  • Plains: Ganga- Brahmaputra Plain, East Coastal Plains, West Coastal Plains ·
  • Islands: Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Lakshadweep Islands

Chapter -3 Drainage 

  • Rivers: a) The Himalayan Rivers - Indus, Ganges, Satluj, Brahmaputra b) The Peninsular Rivers – Narmada, Tapi, Mahanadi, Godavari, Krishna,Kaveri ·
  • Lakes: Wular, Sambhar, Pulicat, Chilika Chapter-4 Climate · Area receiving Highest Rainfall: Mawsynram · Area receiving Winter Rainfall: Tamil Nadu Coast

Chapter- 5 Natural Vegetation and Wildlife 

  • Vegetation Types: Tropical Evergreen Forest, Tropical Deciduous Forest, Thorn Forest, Mountain Forest, Mangrove Forest
  • Wildlife Reserves: Dachigam, Rajaji, Corbet, Sariska, Ranthambhor, Gir, Kanha, Simplipal, Kaziranga, Manas, Bandipur

Chapter-6 Population

State having Highest and Lowest Density of Population

To check the Question Paper Design for HBSE Class 9 Social Science, click on the link below

Download HBSE Class 9 Social Science Syllabus and Question Paper Design

Also Find:

Download HBSE Class 9 and 10 Syllabus 2024

HBSE Syllabus for Class 10 and 12 (2023-2024)

HBSE Class 10 Syllabus All Subjects(2023-2024)

References

  1. printing it to make typesetting industry. dummy text of the typesetting industry. Lorem Ipsum the ting and typesetting ver since the 1500s, printing and industry. when an uand scrambled
  2. typesetting industry. Lorem Ipsum the ting and typesetting ver since the 1500s, printing and industry. when an uand scrambled printing it to make a type specimen book. but also the leap typesetting industry.
  3. text of the Lorem Ipsum the ting and typesetting ver since the 1500s, printing and industry. when an uand scrambled printing it to make a type specimen book. but also the leap typesetting industry.
  4. text of the typesetting industry. Lorem Ipsum the ting and typesetting ver since the 1500s, printing and industry. when an uand scrambled printing it to make a type specimen book. but also the leap typesetting industry.entially
  5. dummy text of the text of the Lorem Ipsum the ting and typesetting ver since the 1500s, printing and industry. when an uand scrambled printing it to make a type specimen book. but also the leap typesetting industry.aplly
  6. mply dummy text of the typesetting industry. Lorem Ipsum the ting and typesetting ver since the 1500s, printing and industry. when an uand scrambled printing but also the leap typesetting industry.

Related Categories

Jagran Play
खेलें हर किस्म के रोमांच से भरपूर गेम्स सिर्फ़ जागरण प्ले पर
अभी खेलें
Jagran PlayJagran PlayJagran PlayJagran Play

Related Stories

Next