HBSE Class 9 Social Science Syllabus 2023-2024 Published! PDF download available here

HBSE Class 9 Social Science Syllabus 2024: BSEH every year releases its updated syllabus and question paper pattern for running academic sessions. Recently, it released its 2024 Syllabus on its website for all classes. Here, we have covered HBSE Class 9 Social Science Syllabus in detail. Also, find attached a PDF download link for the same. To assist you in your preparation for your annual examinations, Jagran Josh has also brought to you the Question Paper Design for HBSE Class 9 Social Studies. Concerned students must not miss looking at these resources before they get along with their academic journey for session 2023-2024.
The annual examination for HBSE Class 9 Social Science subject would be for 80 marks. The remaining 20 marks would be evaluated through multiple internal assessments. Three SAT Examinations would be conducted at periodic intervals for 06 marks. Half-yearly Examinations would account for 02 marks. Class-Room Participation holds 02 marks. At last, 05 marks are allotted for Project work and Attendance, respectively. The entire syllabus laid down below will indulge in the formation of question papers for 80 marks annual examination.
HBSE Class 9 Social Science Detailed Syllabus 2024
Our Bharat-IV
|
1) SOCIAL AND CULTURAL RENAISSANCE OF INDIA ·
|
2) Elements of National Awakening
|
3) Moderates and Nationalists ( From 1857 AD to 1919 AD )
|
4) Indian Revolutionary Movement (from 1857 AD to 1918 AD )
|
5) Indian revolutionary movement ( from 1919 AD to 1947 AD )
Jallianwala Bagh Massacre
Hindustan Prajatantra Sangh and Kakori incident
Bhagat Singh , Rajguru and Sukhdev
Armoury raid of Chittagong
Martyrdom of Chandrashekhar Azad and Udham Singh
Revolt of Royal Indian Navy
|
6) Mahatma Gandhi and Indian struggle for Independence
|
7) Role of Indian National Army and Netaji
|
8) Partition of India, Integration of Princely States and Rehabilitation of displaced
|
9) Role of Haryana in the Indian national movement
Democratic Politics-I
|
1) What is Democracy? Why Democracy?
|
2) Constitutional Design
|
3) Electoral Politics
|
4) Working with Institutions
|
5) Democratic Rights
Contemporary India I
|
1) India: Size and Location
|
2) Physical Features of India ·
- The Himalayan Mountains
- The Northern Plains
- The Peninsular Plateaus
- The Indian Desert
- The Coastal plains
- The Islands
|
3) Drainage
|
4) Climate
|
5) Natural Vegetation And Wildlife
|
6) Population
Economics-I
|
1) The Story Of Village Palampur
|
2) People As A Resource
|
3) Poverty As A Challenge
|
4 ) Food Security In India
Map work History section:-
Chapter-4 Indian Revolutionary Movement (from 1857 AD to 1918 AD )
The region where Kuka Movement was spread (Punjab), Alipur conspiracy case (Calcutta) Cellular Jail (Andaman)
Chapter -5 Indian Revolutionary Movement (from 1919 AD to 1947 AD)
Jalianwalabagh Massacre (Amritsar), The place where Bhagat Singh threw the bomb (National Assembly Delhi, The place where Bhagat Singh was hanged (Lahore), The place where train was looted by revolutionaries (Kakori, Uttar Pradesh), the Martyrdom place of Chander Shekhar Azad (Alfred Park, Allahabad) Royal Navy revolt 1946 (Mumbai)
Chapter-6 Mahatma Gandhi and the Independence Struggle of India
Birthplace of Mahatma Gandhi (Porbandar, Gujarat), The place where Mahatma Gandhi lead his starting Satyagraha (Champaran, Khera, Ahmedabad -Strike by Cotton Mill workers), The place where the resolution of the Non – Cooperation movement was passed in the annual session of the congress in 1920 (Nagpur), The place from where Civil- Disobedience movement was started (Dandi, Gujarat) The place from where Quit India Movement was started in 1942 (Mumbai), Puran Swaraj resolution was passed (Lahore)
Geography Section:- (India Map)
(Identification, locating and labeling)
Chapter -1 India – Size and Location
- India: States and Capitals
- IST, Tropic of Cancer ·
- India’ Neighbours
Chapter -2 Physical Features of India
- Mountain Ranges: The Aravali, The Karakoram, The Shivalik, The Vindhyas, The Satpuras, Eastern and Western Ghats ·
- Mountain Peaks : Mt. Everest , Kanchenjunga , K2 · Plateaus : Deccan Plateau, Chhotanagpur Plateau , Malwa Plateau ·
- Plains: Ganga- Brahmaputra Plain, East Coastal Plains, West Coastal Plains ·
- Islands: Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Lakshadweep Islands
Chapter -3 Drainage
- Rivers: a) The Himalayan Rivers - Indus, Ganges, Satluj, Brahmaputra b) The Peninsular Rivers – Narmada, Tapi, Mahanadi, Godavari, Krishna,Kaveri ·
- Lakes: Wular, Sambhar, Pulicat, Chilika Chapter-4 Climate · Area receiving Highest Rainfall: Mawsynram · Area receiving Winter Rainfall: Tamil Nadu Coast
Chapter- 5 Natural Vegetation and Wildlife
- Vegetation Types: Tropical Evergreen Forest, Tropical Deciduous Forest, Thorn Forest, Mountain Forest, Mangrove Forest
- Wildlife Reserves: Dachigam, Rajaji, Corbet, Sariska, Ranthambhor, Gir, Kanha, Simplipal, Kaziranga, Manas, Bandipur
Chapter-6 Population
State having Highest and Lowest Density of Population
