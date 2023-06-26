Haryana Board Class 9 Mathematics Syllabus 2023-2024 Available for PDF download here

HBSE Class 9 Mathematics Syllabus and Question Paper Design 2023-2024: This article brings you a detailed syllabus for HBSE Class 9 Mathematics. You can also find attached links to other HSBE Syllabuses for Classes 10 and 12. The Question Paper Design has also been laid down for your reference. It is important to keep an eye on the syllabus and question paper design before you start the preparation for your academic journey. It gives direction to your preparation and assists in time management.
The Board of School Education Haryana(BSEH) has laid down some general instructions for students of Class 9, which are presented below as:
1.There will be an Annual Examination based on the entire syllabus.
2.The Annual Examination will be of 80 marks and 20 marks weightage will be for Internal Assessment.
3.For Internal Assessment: There will be a Periodic Assessment that would include the:
(i) For 06 marks- three SAT exams will be conducted and will have a weightage of 06 marks towards the final Internal Assessment.
(ii) For 2 marks- One half-yearly exam will be conducted and will have a weightage of 02 marks towards the final Internal Assessment. (iii) For 2 marks- The subject teacher will assess and give maximum 02 marks for CRP (Classroom participation).
(iv) For 5 marks- A project work to be done by students and will have a weightage of 05 marks towards the final Internal Assessment.
(v) For 5 marks- For Attendance of student will be awarded 05 marks as:
Above 75% upto 80% - 01 marks
Above 80% upto 85% - 02 marks
Above 85% upto 90% - 03 marks
Above 90% upto 95% - 04 marks
Above 95% - 05 marks
Related:
Download HBSE Class 9 Syllabus All Subjects
HBSE Class 9 Hindi Syllabus 2023-24
HBSE Class 9 English Syllabus 2023-2024
HBSE Class 9 Mathematics Course Structure 2023-2024
|
Unit No
|
Unit Name
|
Chapter
|
Marks
|
I
|
Number System
|
Chapter 1: Number System
|
09
|
II
|
Algebra
|
Chapter 2: Polynomials Chapter 4: Linear Equations in two variables
|
21
|
III
|
Coordinate Geometry
|
Chapter 3: Co-ordinate Geometry
|
04
|
IV
|
Geometry
|
Chapter 5: Euclid's Geometry Chapter 6: Lines and Angles Chapter 7: Triangles Chapter 8: Quadrilateral Chapter 10: Circle
|
25
|
V
|
Mensuration
|
Chapter 12: Heron's Formula Chapter 13: Surface Area and Volume
|
15
|
VI
|
Statistics
|
Chapter 14: Statistics
|
06
|
|
|
Total
|
80
|
|
|
Internal Assessment
|
20
|
|
|
Grand Total
|
100
Haryana Board has deleted some topics and chapters from its Class 9 Mathematics textbook. Check HBSE’s Class 9 Mathematics Deleted Syllabus below.
|
Chapter
|
Deleted Topics
|
Number System
|
|
Polynomials
|
|
Linear Equations in Two Variables
|
|
Co-ordinate Geometry
|
|
Introduction to Elucid’s Geometry
|
|
Lines and Angles
|
|
Triangles
|
|
Quadrilaterals
|
|
Areas Of Parallelograms And Triangles
|
|
Circles
|
|
Constructions
|
|
Mensuration (Chapter-12)
|
|
Mensuration (Chapter-13)
|
|
Statistics
|
|
Probability
|
HBSE Class 9 Mathematics Question Paper Design 2023-2024
|
Type of Question
|
Marks
|
No of Questions
|
Description
|
Total Marks
|
Objective Questions
|
1
|
20
|
18 MCQ’s, one-word answer, fill in the blanks,True/False, and 02 Assertion-Reason based questions of 1 mark each
|
20
|
Very Short Answer Type Questions
|
2
|
5
|
5 Very Short Answer type questions of 2 marks each (Two internal choices available)
|
10
|
Short Answer Type Questions
|
3
|
6
|
6 Short Answer type questions of 3 marks each (Two internal choices available)
|
18
|
Long Answer Type Questions
|
5
|
4
|
4 Long Answer type questions of 5 marks each (Two internal choices available )
|
20
|
Source Based Questions
|
4
|
3
|
3 Source based /case based/ passage based /integrated units of assessment 4 marks each
|
12
|
Total
|
|
38
|
|
80
For complete HBSE Class 9 Mathematics Syllabus, click on the link below
Also Find:
Download HBSE Class 9 and 10 Syllabus 2024
HBSE Syllabus for Class 10 and 12 (2023-2024)