Haryana Board Class 9 Mathematics Syllabus 2023-2024 Available for PDF download here

HBSE Class 9 Mathematics Syllabus 2023-2024 is published on BSEH’s website BSEH Portal . Here, we have covered the syllabus and Question Paper Design for HBSE Class 9 English, in detail. Students can use these resources for preparation for upcoming HBSE Annual Examinations 2023-2024.

HBSE Class 9 Mathematics Syllabus and Question Paper Design 2023-2024: This article brings you a detailed syllabus for HBSE Class 9 Mathematics. You can also find attached links to other HSBE Syllabuses for Classes 10 and 12. The Question Paper Design has also been laid down for your reference. It is important to keep an eye on the syllabus and question paper design before you start the preparation for your academic journey. It gives direction to your preparation and assists in time management.

The Board of School Education Haryana(BSEH) has laid down some general instructions for students of Class 9, which are presented below as:

1.There will be an Annual Examination based on the entire syllabus.

2.The Annual Examination will be of 80 marks and 20 marks weightage will be for Internal Assessment.

3.For Internal Assessment: There will be a Periodic Assessment that would include the:

(i) For 06 marks- three SAT exams will be conducted and will have a weightage of 06 marks towards the final Internal Assessment.

(ii) For 2 marks- One half-yearly exam will be conducted and will have a weightage of 02 marks towards the final Internal Assessment. (iii) For 2 marks- The subject teacher will assess and give maximum 02 marks for CRP (Classroom participation).

(iv) For 5 marks- A project work to be done by students and will have a weightage of 05 marks towards the final Internal Assessment.

(v) For 5 marks- For Attendance of student will be awarded 05 marks as:

Above 75% upto 80% - 01 marks

Above 80% upto 85% - 02 marks

Above 85% upto 90% - 03 marks

Above 90% upto 95% - 04 marks

Above 95% - 05 marks

HBSE Class 9 Mathematics Course Structure 2023-2024

Unit No Unit Name Chapter Marks I Number System Chapter 1: Number System 09 II Algebra Chapter 2: Polynomials Chapter 4: Linear Equations in two variables 21 III Coordinate Geometry Chapter 3: Co-ordinate Geometry 04 IV Geometry Chapter 5: Euclid's Geometry Chapter 6: Lines and Angles Chapter 7: Triangles Chapter 8: Quadrilateral Chapter 10: Circle 25 V Mensuration Chapter 12: Heron's Formula Chapter 13: Surface Area and Volume 15 VI Statistics Chapter 14: Statistics 06 Total 80 Internal Assessment 20 Grand Total 100

Haryana Board has deleted some topics and chapters from its Class 9 Mathematics textbook. Check HBSE’s Class 9 Mathematics Deleted Syllabus below.

Chapter Deleted Topics Number System Representing real numbers on the number line Polynomials Remainder Theorem Linear Equations in Two Variables Graph of a Linear Equation in Two Variables Equations of Lines Parallel to the x-axis and y-axis Co-ordinate Geometry Plotting a Point in the Plane if its Coordinates are Given Introduction to Elucid’s Geometry Equivalent Versions of Euclid’s Fifth Postulate Lines and Angles Parallel Lines and a Transversal Angle Sum Property of a Triangle Triangles Inequalities in a Triangle Quadrilaterals Introduction

Angle Sum Property of a Quadrilateral

Types of Quadrilaterals

Another Condition for a Quadrilateral to be a Parallelogram Areas Of Parallelograms And Triangles Full chapter deleted Circles Introduction

Circles and Its Related Terms: A Review like center, radius, diameter, semicircle, circumference, major segment, minor segment, minor sector, major sector

Circle through Three Points

Exercise 10.6 Constructions Full Chapter Deleted Mensuration (Chapter-12) Introduction

Application of Heron’s Formula in Finding Areas of Quadrilaterals Mensuration (Chapter-13) Introduction

Surface Area of a Cuboid and a Cube

Surface Area of a Right Circular Cylinder

Volume of a Cuboid

Volume of a Cylinder

Exercise 13.9 deleted Statistics Introduction

Collection of Data

Presentation of Data

Measures of Central Tendency Probability Full chapter deleted

HBSE Class 9 Mathematics Question Paper Design 2023-2024

Type of Question Marks No of Questions Description Total Marks Objective Questions 1 20 18 MCQ’s, one-word answer, fill in the blanks,True/False, and 02 Assertion-Reason based questions of 1 mark each 20 Very Short Answer Type Questions 2 5 5 Very Short Answer type questions of 2 marks each (Two internal choices available) 10 Short Answer Type Questions 3 6 6 Short Answer type questions of 3 marks each (Two internal choices available) 18 Long Answer Type Questions 5 4 4 Long Answer type questions of 5 marks each (Two internal choices available ) 20 Source Based Questions 4 3 3 Source based /case based/ passage based /integrated units of assessment 4 marks each 12 Total 38 80

For complete HBSE Class 9 Mathematics Syllabus, click on the link below

