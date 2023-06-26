Haryana Board Class 9 Mathematics Syllabus 2023-2024 Available for PDF download here

 HBSE Class 9 Mathematics Syllabus 2023-2024 is published on BSEH’s website BSEH Portal. Here, we have covered the syllabus and Question Paper Design for HBSE Class 9 English, in detail. Students can use these resources for preparation for upcoming HBSE Annual Examinations 2023-2024.

Download HBSE Class 9 Mathematics Syllabus 2024
Download HBSE Class 9 Mathematics Syllabus 2024

HBSE Class 9 Mathematics Syllabus and Question Paper Design 2023-2024: This article brings you a detailed syllabus for HBSE Class 9 Mathematics. You can also find attached links to other HSBE Syllabuses for Classes 10 and 12. The Question Paper Design has also been laid down for your reference. It is important to keep an eye on the syllabus and question paper design before you start the preparation for your academic journey. It gives direction to your preparation and assists in time management.

The Board of School Education Haryana(BSEH) has laid down some general instructions for students of Class 9, which are presented below as:
1.There will be an Annual Examination based on the entire syllabus.

2.The Annual Examination will be of 80 marks and 20 marks weightage will be for Internal Assessment.

Career Counseling

3.For Internal Assessment: There will be a Periodic Assessment that would include the:

(i) For 06 marks- three SAT exams will be conducted and will have a weightage of 06 marks towards the final Internal Assessment.

(ii) For 2 marks- One half-yearly exam will be conducted and will have a weightage of 02 marks towards the final Internal Assessment. (iii) For 2 marks- The subject teacher will assess and give maximum 02 marks for CRP (Classroom participation).

(iv) For 5 marks- A project work to be done by students and will have a weightage of 05 marks towards the final Internal Assessment.

(v) For 5 marks- For Attendance of student will be awarded 05 marks as:

                    Above 75% upto 80% - 01 marks

                    Above 80% upto 85% - 02 marks

                    Above 85% upto 90% - 03 marks

                   Above 90% upto 95% - 04 marks

                   Above 95% - 05 marks

Related:

Download HBSE Class 9 Syllabus All Subjects

HBSE Class 9 Hindi Syllabus 2023-24

HBSE Class 9 English Syllabus 2023-2024

 

HBSE Class 9 Mathematics Course Structure 2023-2024

Unit No

Unit Name

Chapter

Marks

I

Number System

Chapter 1: Number System

09

II

Algebra

Chapter 2: Polynomials Chapter 4: Linear Equations in two variables

21

III

Coordinate Geometry

Chapter 3: Co-ordinate Geometry

04

IV

Geometry

Chapter 5: Euclid's Geometry Chapter 6: Lines and Angles Chapter 7: Triangles Chapter 8: Quadrilateral Chapter 10: Circle

25

V

Mensuration

Chapter 12: Heron's Formula Chapter 13: Surface Area and Volume

15

VI

Statistics

Chapter 14: Statistics

06

 

 

Total

80

 

 

Internal Assessment

20

 

 

Grand Total

100

 

Haryana Board has deleted some topics and chapters from its Class 9 Mathematics textbook. Check HBSE’s Class 9 Mathematics Deleted Syllabus below.

 

Chapter

Deleted Topics

Number System
  • Representing real numbers on the number line

Polynomials
  • Remainder Theorem

Linear Equations in Two Variables
  • Graph of a Linear Equation in Two Variables

 

  • Equations of Lines Parallel to the x-axis and y-axis

Co-ordinate Geometry
  • Plotting a Point in the Plane if its Coordinates are Given

Introduction to Elucid’s Geometry
  • Equivalent Versions of Euclid’s Fifth Postulate

Lines and Angles
  • Parallel Lines and a Transversal

 

  •  Angle Sum Property of a Triangle

Triangles
  • Inequalities in a Triangle

Quadrilaterals
  • Introduction
  • Angle Sum Property of a Quadrilateral
  • Types of Quadrilaterals
  • Another Condition for a Quadrilateral to be a Parallelogram

Areas Of Parallelograms And Triangles
  • Full chapter deleted

Circles
  • Introduction
  • Circles and Its Related Terms:  A Review like center, radius, diameter, semicircle, circumference, major segment, minor segment, minor sector, major sector
  • Circle through Three Points
  • Exercise 10.6

Constructions
  • Full Chapter Deleted

Mensuration (Chapter-12)
  • Introduction
  • Application of Heron’s Formula in Finding Areas of Quadrilaterals

Mensuration (Chapter-13)
  • Introduction
  • Surface Area of a Cuboid and a Cube
  • Surface Area of a Right Circular Cylinder
  • Volume of a Cuboid
  • Volume of a Cylinder
  • Exercise 13.9 deleted

Statistics
  • Introduction
  •  Collection of Data
  • Presentation of Data
  • Measures of Central Tendency

Probability
  • Full chapter deleted

 

HBSE Class 9 Mathematics Question Paper Design 2023-2024

Type of Question

Marks

No of Questions

Description

Total Marks

Objective Questions

1

20

18 MCQ’s, one-word answer, fill in the blanks,True/False, and 02 Assertion-Reason based questions of 1 mark each

20

Very Short Answer Type Questions

2

5

5 Very Short Answer type questions of 2 marks each (Two internal choices available)

10

Short Answer Type Questions

3

6

6 Short Answer type questions of 3 marks each (Two internal choices available)

18

Long Answer Type Questions

5

4

4 Long Answer type questions of 5 marks each (Two internal choices available )

20

Source Based Questions

4

3

3 Source based /case based/ passage based /integrated units of assessment 4 marks each

12

Total

 

38

 

80

 

For complete HBSE Class 9 Mathematics Syllabus, click on the link below

Download HBSE Class 9 Mathematics Syllabus 2023-2024

 

Also Find:

Download HBSE Class 9 and 10 Syllabus 2024

HBSE Syllabus for Class 10 and 12 (2023-2024)

HBSE Class 10 Syllabus All Subjects(2023-2024)

References

  1. printing it to make typesetting industry. dummy text of the typesetting industry. Lorem Ipsum the ting and typesetting ver since the 1500s, printing and industry. when an uand scrambled
  2. typesetting industry. Lorem Ipsum the ting and typesetting ver since the 1500s, printing and industry. when an uand scrambled printing it to make a type specimen book. but also the leap typesetting industry.
  3. text of the Lorem Ipsum the ting and typesetting ver since the 1500s, printing and industry. when an uand scrambled printing it to make a type specimen book. but also the leap typesetting industry.
  4. text of the typesetting industry. Lorem Ipsum the ting and typesetting ver since the 1500s, printing and industry. when an uand scrambled printing it to make a type specimen book. but also the leap typesetting industry.entially
  5. dummy text of the text of the Lorem Ipsum the ting and typesetting ver since the 1500s, printing and industry. when an uand scrambled printing it to make a type specimen book. but also the leap typesetting industry.aplly
  6. mply dummy text of the typesetting industry. Lorem Ipsum the ting and typesetting ver since the 1500s, printing and industry. when an uand scrambled printing but also the leap typesetting industry.

Related Categories

Jagran Play
खेलें हर किस्म के रोमांच से भरपूर गेम्स सिर्फ़ जागरण प्ले पर
अभी खेलें
Jagran PlayJagran PlayJagran PlayJagran Play
Next