HCL Recruitment 2020, 100 Vacancies for Trade Apprentice Posts

HCL Recruitment 2020: Hindustan Copper Limited (HCL) invited applications for the post of Trade Apprentice. Eligible candidates can apply for the post in the prescribed format on or before 20 January 2020.

Important Date

Last Date of Application - 20 January 202.

Hindustan Copper Limited Vacancy Details

Total Posts – 100 Posts

Fitter – 45 Posts

Electrician – 35 Posts

Welder - 4 Posts

Machinist - 4 Posts

Turner - 4 Posts

Carpenter/Plumber- 4 Posts

Draughtsman (Civil/Mechanical) - 4 Posts

Salary:

Rs. 7000/- per month

Eligibility Criteria for Apprentice Posts

Educational Qualification and Experience:

High School or equivalent and IT with 60% in respective trade

Age Limit:

18 to 25 Years

Selection Criteria for Trade Apprentice Posts

Selection will be done on the basis of written test

How to Apply for Hindustan Copper Limited Apprentice Jobs 2020

The eligible candidates can apply for the posts in the prescribed format on or before 20 January 2020.

HCL Trade Apprentice Recruitment Notification