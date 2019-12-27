HCL Recruitment 2020, 100 Vacancies for Trade Apprentice Posts

HCL Recruitment 2020: Hindustan Copper Limited (HCL) invited applications for the post of Trade Apprentice. Eligible candidates can apply for the post in the prescribed format on or before 20 January 2020.
Important Date
Last Date of Application - 20 January 202.
Hindustan Copper Limited Vacancy Details
Total Posts – 100 Posts
- Fitter – 45 Posts
- Electrician – 35 Posts
- Welder - 4 Posts
- Machinist - 4 Posts
- Turner - 4 Posts
- Carpenter/Plumber- 4 Posts
- Draughtsman (Civil/Mechanical) - 4 Posts
Salary:
Rs. 7000/- per month
Eligibility Criteria for Apprentice Posts
Educational Qualification and Experience:
High School or equivalent and IT with 60% in respective trade
Age Limit:
18 to 25 Years
Selection Criteria for Trade Apprentice Posts
Selection will be done on the basis of written test
How to Apply for Hindustan Copper Limited Apprentice Jobs 2020
The eligible candidates can apply for the posts in the prescribed format on or before 20 January 2020.
HCL Trade Apprentice Recruitment Notification