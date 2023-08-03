CBSE Class 10 MCQs of Science, NCERT Chapter 8 - Heredity Download PDF

Heredity : This article delves into the fundamental concepts of heredity from the NCERT Class 10 Science book. Test your knowledge of the concepts in this chapter with these multiple choice questions.

In the fascinating realm of biology, the study of heredity forms a fundamental cornerstone. Join us as we explore the concepts of heredity in our adventure of learning biology.

10 MCQs on Chapter 8 - Heredity

Here are 10 multiple-choice questions (MCQs) based on Chapter 8 - Heredity from the NCERT Class 10 Science book:

1. Which of the following is responsible for the transmission of hereditary traits from one generation to the next in living organisms?

a) Genes

b) Environment

c) Mutations

d) Hormones

2. Mendel's experiments were based on the study of:

a) Human genetics

b) Pea plants

c) Bacteria

d) Insects

3. In Mendel's experiments, the first filial generation (F1) resulted from the cross of:

a) Two purebred parents

b) Two hybrid parents

c) Two mutants

d) Two unrelated plants

4. The term "allele" refers to:

a) Different forms of the same gene

b) Offspring of two different species

c) Genetic mutations

d) Chromosomal abnormalities

5. If a trait is controlled by more than one gene, it is known as:

a) Monohybrid inheritance

b) Dihybrid inheritance

c) Polygenic inheritance

d) Incomplete dominance

6. In humans, which of the following chromosomes determine the gender of the offspring?

a) X and Y chromosomes

b) X chromosomes only

c) Y chromosomes only

d) Autosomal chromosomes

7. Hemophilia is a sex-linked recessive disorder. If a carrier female (XhX) marries a normal male (XY), what is the probability of their son having hemophilia?

a) 0%

b) 25%

c) 50%

d) 100%

8. Which of the following disorders is caused by an extra chromosome (trisomy) in humans?

a) Down syndrome

b) Hemophilia

c) Cystic fibrosis

d) Sickle cell anemia

9. The process of the transfer of pollen grains from the anther to the stigma of a flower is known as:

a) Fertilization

b) Pollination

c) Reproduction

d) Budding

10. When two genetically dissimilar individuals are crossed, the offspring are referred to as:

a) Purebred

b) Hybrid

c) Mutants

d) Clones

Answer Key:

a) Genes b) Pea plants a) Two purebred parents a) Different forms of the same gene c) Polygenic inheritance a) X and Y chromosomes d) 100% a) Down syndrome b) Pollination b) Hybrid

Also Read - CBSE Chapterwise MCQs for History Class 11 NCERT from the Revised Syllabus (2023 - 2024)

Also Read - CBSE Chapterwise MCQs for Political Theory, Political Science Class 11 NCERT from the Revised Syllabus (2023 - 2024)

Also Read - Comprehensive MCQs of NCERT Class 9 History, Political Science, Geography, and Economics: Chapterwise and Subjectwise Revised Syllabus Download PDF 2023 - 2024







