Himachal Pradesh School Holidays in July 2025: Upcoming Public Holidays & Rain-Related Closures

As the start of school in Himachal Pradesh begins on July 1, parents and children are keeping a keen eye out for any possible rain related holiday. Monsoon-related school closures and religious observances will both influence the July school schedules. Himachal schools July calendar is determined by a combination of cultural observance and seasonal weather volatility. The ultimate decisions will depend on local notifications. Due to a combination of public holidays and emergency weather-related shutdowns, schools in many districts of Himachal Pradesh have declared closures in July as the state approaches the peak monsoon season. More recently, three more rain-related fatalities and extensive road closures caused further closures in several districts, including Shimla and Mandi. As a result, local authorities had to cancel classes once more because of the continued threat of landslides and flash floods.

Official Notification of HP Schools Closed: Monsoon Vacation The Official Notice to close all the schools due to very heavy rainfall and persistent rains have raised the risk of landslides and rising river levels in Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand. In places like as Dehradun, Haridwar, Nainital, and Chamoli, schools and colleges are still closed due to the red warning. The continuous landslides and severe rainfall in Himachal Pradesh have put areas like Kangra, Mandi, Sirmaur, and Solan on high alert. The Official Notice of HP Schools being closed is attached below: Key July 2025 Holiday Dates July 1 (Tuesday): Schools reopen after the summer break, which lasted until June 30 .

July 6 (Sunday): Muharram is officially a Gazetted Holiday in HP, per the state government’s 2025 holiday list .

Monsoon Safety Closures Schools in a number of regions were forced to close as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a red signal for severe to very heavy rain in Himachal from July 4 to July 9 .

Education officials in Himachal Pradesh are prepared to announce local closures due to rain, keeping in mind safety during the peak monsoon season . In regions that are vulnerable to landslides and high rainfall , district governments usually implement these measures from July 10 to July 15.

Public and private schools (except from a few residential and medical facilities) were instructed to close in the red alerted districts of Kangra, Mandi, Solan, and Sirmaur. Through district commissioners, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu issued the directive. Himachal Pradesh July 2025 School Holiday Calendar

Date Reason Districts Affected June 30–July 1 IMD Red Alert Kangra, Mandi, Solan, Sirmaur, Manali, Banjar July 6–7 Muharram / Rath Yatra Statewide (district-specific observance) July 4–9 Red alert monsoon closures Multiple districts — repeats possible as alert continues Impact & Ongoing Risks In Himachal Pradesh, recent monsoon rains have caused destructive cloudbursts, landslides, and flash floods . Since early July, dozens of people have gone missing and between 52 and 78 deaths have been reported by state officials.

Statewide, more than 400 highways have been shut , and relief efforts are in progress.

Until July 9, IMD warnings will be in effect, reminding locals and visitors to be vigilant, particularly in hilly areas that are vulnerable to unexpected flooding.