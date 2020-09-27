HAL Recruitment 2020: Notification Released for Medical Officer/Senior Medical Officer Posts @hal-india.co.in, Apply till Oct 20

Hindustan Aeronautics Limited Job Notification: Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) has invited applications for the 11 Medical Officer/Senior Medical Officer Posts. Interested and eligible candidates can apply to the posts through the prescribed format on or before 20 October 2020.



Important Dates for Hindustan Aeronautics Limited Medical Officer 2020 Job Notification:

Last Date for Submission of Application: 20 October 2020

Vacancy Details for Hindustan Aeronautics Limited Medical Officer 2020 Job Notification:

Senior Medical Officer (Medicine)-04

Senior Medical Officer (OB&G)-02

Senior Medical Officer (Surgery)-01

Senior Medical Officer (Orthopedic)-01

Medical Officer (General Duty)-03

Eligibility Criteria for Hindustan Aeronautics Limited Medical Officer 2020 Job Notification:

Educational Qualification

Senior Medical Officer (Medicine)-MBBS with MD/DNB (General Medicine/ Internal Medicine)

Senior Medical Officer (OB&G)-MBBS with DGO/MS/DNB (OB&G)

Senior Medical Officer (Surgery)-MBBS with MS/DNB (Surgery) Senior Medical Officer (Orthopedic)-MBBS with D’ Ortho/MS/DNB (Ortho)

Medical Officer (General Duty)-MBBS

Candidates should check the notification link for details of the educational qualification of the posts.

Consolidated Remuneration for Hindustan Aeronautics Limited Medical Officer 2020 Job Notification:

Senior Medical Officer (Medicine)-Rs. 98,850/- Per Month Senior Medical Officer (OB&G)-Rs. 98,850/- Per Month

Senior Medical Officer (Surgery)-Rs. 98,850/- Per Month

Senior Medical Officer (Orthopedic)-Rs. 98,850/- Per Month

Medical Officer (General Duty)-Rs. 79,080/- Per Month



Maximum Age Limit (as on 20.10.2020) for Hindustan Aeronautics Limited Medical Officer 2020 Job Notification:

Senior Medical Officer (Medicine)-45 Years

Senior Medical Officer (OB&G)-45 Years

Senior Medical Officer (Surgery)-45 Years

Senior Medical Officer (Orthopedic)-45 Years

Medical Officer (General Duty)-35 Years



Hindustan Aeronautics Limited MO Job Notification: PDF





How to Apply for Hindustan Aeronautics Limited Medical Officer 2020 Job Notification:

Interested Candidates can send their application strictly in the application format given in the notification (Neatly typed/hand written) by POST/COURIER only, so as to reach on or before 20 October 2020 to -Senior Manager(HR), Medical & Health Unit, HAL(BC), Suranjandas Road, (Near Old Airport), Bangalore-560 017.