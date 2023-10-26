HP Board Class 11 Hindi Syllabus 2023-24 with Exam Pattern & Marking Scheme

HPBOSE Class 11 Hindi Syllabus 2023-24: The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) Syllabus of Class 11 Hindi subject is provided in this article for students to know the structure of Hindi course, the topics that will be covered, and the exam paper pattern. Knowing the chapter-wise topics and marking scheme helps students focus on the important topics and develop a realistic and effective study plan. The details of exam pattern are essential for knowing what type of questions will be asked in exam so that student can practise answering similar questions and develop effective strategies for writing perfect answers in exams. Thus, by going through the HP Board Class 11 Hindi Syllabus and analysing the details mentioned in it will help students prepare well for their HP Board Class 11 Hindi Exam 2023-24 and secure maximum marks.

HP Board Class 11 Hindi Syllabus 2023-24

COURSE STRUCTURE

Hindi (Theory) 80 Marks Internal Assessment 20 Marks Total 100 Marks

Weightage Distribution

Course Content

Prescribed Books

Question Paper Design

Download the complete syllabus from the following link: