HPBOSE Class 11 Syllabus 2023-24 PDF: Subject-wise Syllabus with Exam Pattern and Marking Scheme

HP Board Class 11 Syllabus 2023-24: The latest syllabus of all subjects of HP Board Class 11 is available in this article. Download the subject-wise PDFs of HPBOSE Class 11 Syllabus 2023-24. Check the exam pattern and marking scheme as well.

HP Board Class 11 Syllabus: The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education, HPBOSE Class 11 syllabus for the academic year 2023-24 is an important resource for the class 11 students of all streams. The syllabus has been designed in line with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 and focuses on developing critical thinking skills, problem-solving skills, and creativity in students. Moreover, the syllabus includes all the essential details required for devising a comprehensive exam preparation strategy. The HPBOSE Class 11 Syllabus 2023-24 is well-aligned with the subject-wise exam pattern and marking scheme. This ensures that students are studying the right topics and in the right way to prepare for their exams.

In this article, we have provided the HP Board Class 11 Syllabus or HPBOSE Class 11 Syllabus for the 2023-24 session in a subject-wise PDF format. The detailed syllabus of each subject has been provided mentioning the chapter-wise topics along with weightage distribution and question paper design. The syllabus of each subject can be read and downloaded from the respective links provided in the table given below:

The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) is an autonomous body responsible for conducting public examinations for Class 10 and Class 12 students in the state. It also prescribes syllabus and textbooks for classes 6-12 in Himachal Pradesh. The board keeps on revising the syllabus and textbooks to keep pace with the changing times and ensure that students are learning the most relevant and up-to-date information. Hence, for effective study and exam preparations, students of the HP Board must keep themselves updated with the latest study material.

Also Check: