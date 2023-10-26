HP Board Class 11 Computer Science Syllabus 2023-24 with Exam Pattern, Marking Scheme & Question Paper Design

HPBOSE Class 11 Computer Science Syllabus 2023-24: Computer Science is one of the important subjects offered in HP Board Class 11 as the subject not only prepares students for technical careers but being a scoring subject also helps them boost their overall marks. The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) Class 11 Computer Science syllabus is an important resource for students for knowing the chapter-wise topics and marking scheme. It also reveals the question paper design and details of practical and internal assessment. In this article, we have provided the detailed syllabus which you may check and download in PDF and refer to the same for effective exam preparations.
HP Board Class 11 Computer Science Syllabus 2023-24
Course Structure
Computer Science (Theory)
60 Marks
Practical
20 Marks
Internal Assessment
20 Marks
Total
100 Marks
Course Content
UNIT - I
Fundamentals of Computer
Computer and its applications, Block Diagram of Computer, Generations of Computer, Concept of Memory (Primary and Secondary memory), Input & Output Devices, Concept of Software (System and Application software), Number System (Binary, Decimal), Conversion between binary and decimal
number system.
UNIT - II
Digital Network Essentials
Internet Fundamentals, Information Technology and the Internet, Web Browsing, Multimedia on the Web, Web Search Engines, E-mail, Internet Security, Need of computer network, Data communication fundamentalsAnalog and Digital signal transmission, Transmission Medias- Guided Media: Twisted pairs, Coaxial Cable, Optical fibers, Unguided transmission media: Radiowave, Microwave, Satellite, Wi-Fi. Network Classification- LAN, MAN, WAN, PAN.
UNIT-III
Desk Top Publishing (Elementary)
Concept of Desk Top Publishing, Application of DTP, Comparison of DTP with Word Processing, Introduction to Page maker, creating a new publication using Page maker, saving a file in Page maker, Various tools in PageMaker for designing pages, Master pages, headers, footers etc, and various printing
options for a publication, Hands on with Page maker.
UNIT-IV
Digital Image Editing
Understanding Photoshop – Classification of Images (Bitmap, Vector Images), Image types, Image Size and Resolution, Creating a Digital College, Working with Files, Rulers and Guides, Changing Print Size of an Image, Tool box, Working with Colors, Selections, Shapes and Painting - Softening and Refining Selections, Saving, Loading, Deleting, Moving, Copying Pasting and Extracting Selections, Drawing with Pen Tool, Creating Brush-Filling and Stroking Selection and Layers. Transforming and Typing, Rotating, Cropping, and Flipping Images.
UNIT-V
HTML Fundamentals
Introduction to web page Designing using HTML, creating saving an HTML document, Elements in HTML container and Empty elements, Designing web pages using the following elements : HTML,HEAD, TITLE, BODY (Attributes BACK GROUND, BGCOLOUR, TEXT, LINK, ALINK, VLINK, LEFTMARGIN, TOPMARGIN), FONT (Attributes : COLOUR, SIZE FACE), BASEFONT (ATTRIBUTES : COLOUR, SIZE, FACE), CENTER, BR (Break, HR (Horizontal Rule Attributes, SIZE, WIDTH, ALIGN, NOSHADE, COLOUR),Comments, For commentsH1.H6 (Heading), P (Paragraph) B (Bold), I (Italics), U (Underling),
UL&OL (Unordered List & Ordered List), Attributes: Type, Start, L1 (List Item), Insertion of images using the element IMG Attributes :(SRC, WIDTH, HEIGHT, ALT, ALIGN).Internal and External Linking between Web pages; Significance of linking, A-Anchor element)attributes:(NAME, HREF, TITLE, ALT), Inserting
Table in HTML (TD, TH, TR).
UNIT-VI
Advanced Web Publishing (JavaScript)
Networking Fundamentals- Introduction to Networking, Internetworking Servers, Need of Web Publishing, Web Languages, JavaScript Introduction, JavaScript Fundamentals-features of the JavaScript Language to design clientside, Variables, Data Types, Operators , Write JavaScript Programs, Control program flow (Conditional Statements and Looping Statements), Developing Interactive Forms and validation, the most popular applications of JavaScript, Cookies and JavaScript Security.
UNIT-VII
Multimedia Applications (Sound & Video Editing)
Sound editing - The nature of sound; Microphones and its types, their characteristics and application in film and television production, the sound track and sound editing, the sound mixing console, sound editing and languages dubbing, Video Editing, Editing types: linear and non-linear editing, Role of the editor and his relationship with the director, Video Cassette Recorder, Digital - Computer as a tool of editing using software - Windows Movie maker.
Download link for the syllabus PDF is mentioned below:
HP Board Class 11 Computer Science Syllabus 2023-24 (PDF)
HP Board Class 11 Computer Science Exam Pattern and Marking Scheme 2024
Unit-Wise Distribution of Marks
Design of HPBOSE Class 11 Computer Science Question Paper 2024
Computer Science (Theory) paper in HP Board Class 11 will be of 60 Marks with a time duration of 3 hours.
Blue Print of Question Paper
Blue Print of Questions of Different Types