HP Board Class 11 Computer Science Syllabus 2023-24 with Exam Pattern, Marking Scheme & Question Paper Design

HPBOSE Class 11 Computer Science Syllabus: Class 11 Computer Science Syllabus by HP Board for the 2023-24 session is available here for PDF download. Check the latest syllabus for chapter-wise topics, marking scheme and exam paper blueprint.

HPBOSE Class 11 Computer Science Syllabus 2023-24: Computer Science is one of the important subjects offered in HP Board Class 11 as the subject not only prepares students for technical careers but being a scoring subject also helps them boost their overall marks. The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) Class 11 Computer Science syllabus is an important resource for students for knowing the chapter-wise topics and marking scheme. It also reveals the question paper design and details of practical and internal assessment. In this article, we have provided the detailed syllabus which you may check and download in PDF and refer to the same for effective exam preparations.

HP Board Class 11 Computer Science Syllabus 2023-24

Course Structure

Computer Science (Theory) 60 Marks Practical 20 Marks Internal Assessment 20 Marks Total 100 Marks

Course Content

UNIT - I

Fundamentals of Computer

Computer and its applications, Block Diagram of Computer, Generations of Computer, Concept of Memory (Primary and Secondary memory), Input & Output Devices, Concept of Software (System and Application software), Number System (Binary, Decimal), Conversion between binary and decimal

number system.

UNIT - II

Digital Network Essentials

Internet Fundamentals, Information Technology and the Internet, Web Browsing, Multimedia on the Web, Web Search Engines, E-mail, Internet Security, Need of computer network, Data communication fundamentalsAnalog and Digital signal transmission, Transmission Medias- Guided Media: Twisted pairs, Coaxial Cable, Optical fibers, Unguided transmission media: Radiowave, Microwave, Satellite, Wi-Fi. Network Classification- LAN, MAN, WAN, PAN.

UNIT-III

Desk Top Publishing (Elementary)

Concept of Desk Top Publishing, Application of DTP, Comparison of DTP with Word Processing, Introduction to Page maker, creating a new publication using Page maker, saving a file in Page maker, Various tools in PageMaker for designing pages, Master pages, headers, footers etc, and various printing

options for a publication, Hands on with Page maker.

UNIT-IV

Digital Image Editing

Understanding Photoshop – Classification of Images (Bitmap, Vector Images), Image types, Image Size and Resolution, Creating a Digital College, Working with Files, Rulers and Guides, Changing Print Size of an Image, Tool box, Working with Colors, Selections, Shapes and Painting - Softening and Refining Selections, Saving, Loading, Deleting, Moving, Copying Pasting and Extracting Selections, Drawing with Pen Tool, Creating Brush-Filling and Stroking Selection and Layers. Transforming and Typing, Rotating, Cropping, and Flipping Images.

UNIT-V

HTML Fundamentals

Introduction to web page Designing using HTML, creating saving an HTML document, Elements in HTML container and Empty elements, Designing web pages using the following elements : HTML,HEAD, TITLE, BODY (Attributes BACK GROUND, BGCOLOUR, TEXT, LINK, ALINK, VLINK, LEFTMARGIN, TOPMARGIN), FONT (Attributes : COLOUR, SIZE FACE), BASEFONT (ATTRIBUTES : COLOUR, SIZE, FACE), CENTER, BR (Break, HR (Horizontal Rule Attributes, SIZE, WIDTH, ALIGN, NOSHADE, COLOUR),Comments, For commentsH1.H6 (Heading), P (Paragraph) B (Bold), I (Italics), U (Underling),

UL&OL (Unordered List & Ordered List), Attributes: Type, Start, L1 (List Item), Insertion of images using the element IMG Attributes :(SRC, WIDTH, HEIGHT, ALT, ALIGN).Internal and External Linking between Web pages; Significance of linking, A-Anchor element)attributes:(NAME, HREF, TITLE, ALT), Inserting

Table in HTML (TD, TH, TR).

UNIT-VI

Advanced Web Publishing (JavaScript)

Networking Fundamentals- Introduction to Networking, Internetworking Servers, Need of Web Publishing, Web Languages, JavaScript Introduction, JavaScript Fundamentals-features of the JavaScript Language to design clientside, Variables, Data Types, Operators , Write JavaScript Programs, Control program flow (Conditional Statements and Looping Statements), Developing Interactive Forms and validation, the most popular applications of JavaScript, Cookies and JavaScript Security.

UNIT-VII

Multimedia Applications (Sound & Video Editing)

Sound editing - The nature of sound; Microphones and its types, their characteristics and application in film and television production, the sound track and sound editing, the sound mixing console, sound editing and languages dubbing, Video Editing, Editing types: linear and non-linear editing, Role of the editor and his relationship with the director, Video Cassette Recorder, Digital - Computer as a tool of editing using software - Windows Movie maker.

Download link for the syllabus PDF is mentioned below:

HP Board Class 11 Computer Science Exam Pattern and Marking Scheme 2024

Unit-Wise Distribution of Marks

Design of HPBOSE Class 11 Computer Science Question Paper 2024

Computer Science (Theory) paper in HP Board Class 11 will be of 60 Marks with a time duration of 3 hours.

Blue Print of Question Paper

Blue Print of Questions of Different Types