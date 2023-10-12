HP Board Class 11 Physics Syllabus 2023-24 with Exam Pattern, Marking Scheme & Question Paper Design

HPBOSE Class 11 Syllabus 2023-24 Physics: Latest syllabus of HP Board Class 11 Physics is available here. Download the complete syllabus to know the topics, weightage distribution, and exam pattern prescribed for 2023-24.

HPBOSE Class 11 Physics Syllabus 2023-24: The syllabus serves as a roadmap for the course, outlining the topics that will be covered, the learning objectives, and the criteria of assessment. By knowing the syllabus thoroughly, students can develop a plan for how to best learn the material and prepare for exams in a way to secure maximum marks. The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) Class 11 Physics syllabus, in a similar manner, is important to create an effective exam preparation strategy for the best results. It mentions unitwise topics and marks distribution for the academic year 2023-24. You can download the complete syllabus here and check the complete course structure, course contents and examination details. You can also check the question paper design for the annual exam to be held in 2024.

HP Board Class 11 Physics Syllabus 2023-24

COURSE STRUCTURE

Unit No. Unit Name Marks Unit I Physical World & Measurement 3 Unit II Kinematics 9 Unit III Laws of Motion 9 Unit IV Work , Energy & Power 5 Unit V Motion of System of particles & Rigid Bodies 4 Unit VI Gravitation 4 Unit VII Properties of Bulk Matter 9 Unit VIII Thermodynamics 4 Unit IX Behavior of Perfect Gas & Kinetic Theory of gases 4 Unit X Oscillations & Waves 9 Total 60

UNIT - I : PHYSICAL WORLD AND MEASUREMENT

Physics - scope and excitement ; nature of physical laws , Physics , technology and society.

Need for measurement : Units of measurement : systems of units : SI units, fundamental and derived units.

Length, mass and time measurements accuracy and precision of measuring instruments , errors in measurement , significant figures.

Dimensions of physical quantities , dimensional analysis and its applications.

UNIT - II : KINEMATICS

Frame of reference . Motion in a straight line : Position - time graph , speed and velocity

Uniform and non - uniform motion , average speed and instantaneous velocity.

Uniformly accelerated motion , velocity - time , position - time graphs , relations for uniformly accelerated motion ( graphical treatment )

Elementary concepts of differentiation and integration for describing motion.

Scalar and vector quantities : Position and displacement vectors, general vectors and notation , equality of vector by a real number . addition and subtraction of vector Relative velocity. Unit vector . Resolution of a vector in a plane-rectangular components. Motion in a plane. Cases of uniform velocity and uniform acceleration projectile motion. Uniform circular motion.

UNIT - III : LAWS OF MOTION

Intuitive concept of force , Inertia , Newton ' s first momentum and Newton ' s second law of motion . Law of conservation of linear momentum and its applications. Equilibrium of concurrent forces. Static and kinetic friction, Laws of friction, rolling friction.

Dynamics of uniform circular motion : Centripetal force, examples of circular motion (vehicle on level circular road, vehicle on banked road).

UNIT - IV : WORK , ENERGY AND POWER

Scalar product of vectors . Work done by a constant force and a variable force , kinetic energy , work - energy theorem , power.

Notion of potential energy , potential energy of a spring , conservative forces: conservation of mechanical energy ( kinetic and potential energies ) ; non - conservative forces . elastic and

inelastic collisions in one and two dimensions.

UNIT - V : MOTION OF SYSTEM OF PARTICLES AND RIGID BODY

Centre of mass of a two - particle system . momentum conservation and centre of mass motion .

Centre of mass of a rigid body : centre of mass or uniform rod.

Vector product of vectors : moment of a force , torque , angular momentum , conservation of angular momentum with some examples.

Equilibrium of rigid bodies rigid body rotation and equations of rotational motion , comparison of linear and rotational motions : moment of inertia, radius of gyration. values of moments of inertia for simple geometrical objects ( no derivation ) . Statement of parallel and perpendicular axes theorems their applications .

To check the contents and experiments prescribed for practicals, download the full syllabus from the following link:

HP Board Class 11 Physics Exam Pattern and Marking Scheme 2024

Physics (Theory) 60 Marks Practical 20 Marks Internal Assessment 20 Marks Total 100 Marks

Design of HPBOSE Class 11 Physics Question Paper 2024

Physics (Theory) paper in HP Board Class 11 will be of 60 Marks with a time duration of 3 hours. The question paper blue print is as follows:

Blue Print of MCQs

Each MCQ carries one mark only

No internal choice be given in the MCQ section

PRESCRIBED BOOKS

Physics - Published by HPBOSE Dharamshala

