HP Board Class 11 Maths Syllabus 2023-24 with Marking Scheme and Question Paper Design

HPBOSE Class 11 Maths Syllabus 2023-24: Check the latest syllabus of HP Board Class 11 Mathematics to know the unit-wise topics, marks distribution, and exam pattern for 2023-24. Download the full syllabus in PDF here.

HPBOSE Class 11 Maths Syllabus 2023-24: Syllabus is the blueprint for exam preparations as it is a comprehensive outline of the topics that will be covered in the exam. It helps students focus their studies on the most important areas helping them increase their chances of scoring high in exams.

Syllabus provides a structured approach to exam preparation, ensuring that all relevant topics are covered. The HP Board’s syllabus for class 11 Maths, in the same way, is very important for the HPBOSE Class 11 Maths Exam 2024. This syllabus includes detailed list of topics that must have been covered over the year and will be tested in the year-end exam. It also mentions the unit-wise distribution of marks helping students focus on important topics. Details of internal assessment and question paper pattern are also revealed in the HP Board Class 11 Maths Syllabus 2023-24. Download the full syllabus in PDF here.

HP Board Class 11 Maths Syllabus 2023-24

COURSE STRUCTURE

Unit-I : Sets and Functions

1.Sets

Sets and their representations. Empty set Finite and infinite sets, Equal sets, Subsets, Subsets of the set of real numbers especially intervals (with notations).

Power set, Universal set, Venn diagrams, Union and intersection of sets. Difference of sets: Complement of a set.

2.Relations and Functions

Ordered pairs, Cartesian product of sets Number of elements in the cartesian product of two finite sets Cartesian product of the reals with itself (upto Rx Rx R)

Definition of relation, pictorial diagrams, domain, co domain and range of a relation Function as a special kind of relation from one set to another. Pictorial representation of a function domain, co-domain & range of a function. Real valued function of the real variable domain and range of these functions, constant, identity, polynomial, rational, modulus, signup and greatest integer functions with their graphs Sum, difference, product and quotients of functions.

3.Trigonometric Functions:

Positive and negative angles Measuring angles in radians & in degrees and conversion from one measure another. Definition of trigonometric functions with the help of unit circle Truth of the identity sin2x + cos2x= 1, for all x. Signs of trigonometric functions and sketch of their graphs Expressing sin (x + y) and cos (x + y) in terms of sin x, sin y, cos x & cos y. Deducing the identities like following

Identities related to sin 2x, cos 2x, tan 2x, sin 3x, cos 3x and tan 3x General solution of trigonometric equations of the type sinθ = sinα , cosθ = cosα and tanθ = tanα. Proofs and simple applications of sine and cosine formulae

Unit -II : Algebra

1.Principle of Mathematical Induction:

Processes of the proof by induction motivating the application of the method by looking at natural numbers as the least inductive subset of real numbers. The principle of mathematical induction and simple applications

2.Complex Numbers and Quadratic Equations:

Need for complex numbers, expecially √−1 to be motivated by inability to solve every quadratic equation Brief description of algebraic properties of complex numbers. Argand plane and polar representation of complex numbers. Statement of Fundamental Theorem of Algebra solution of quadratic equations in the complex number system.

3.Linear Inequalities:

Linear inequalities, Algebraic solutions of linear inequalities in one variable and their representation on the number line. Graphical solution of linear inequalities in two variables Solution of system of linear inequalities in two variables-graphically

4.Permutations & Combinations:

Fundamental principle of counting. Factorial n Permutations and combinations, derivation of formulae and their connections simple applications

5.Binomial Theorem:

History, statement and proof of the binomial theorem for positive integral indices Pascal's triangle, general and middle term in binomial expansion, simple applications,

To check the further contents of the syllabus, download PDF of the full syllabus from the following link:

HP Board Class 11 Maths Exam Pattern and Marking Scheme 2024

Maths (Theory Paper) 80 Marks Internal Assessment 20 Marks Total 100 Marks

Unit Wise Distribution of Marks

Design of Question Paper (Blue Print)

Chapter Wise Distribution of Marks

Prescribed Book

Mathematics - Published by HPBOSE Dharamshala