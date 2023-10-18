HPBOSE Class 9 Social Science Syllabus 2023-2024: HP Board Exam Pattern and Marking Scheme

HP Board 9th Social Science Syllabus and Marking Scheme 2024: Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) SST syllabus is out. Students can check the 9th class Social Science syllabus 2023-24 on hpbose.org. Social Sciences is a mandatory subject in secondary school education, offering students a holistic understanding of the world and fostering a broad perspective, reasonableness, and empathy. This education is essential for nurturing informed and responsible citizens who can actively contribute to development and nation-building. The curriculum encompasses geography, history, civics, economics, sociology, and commerce, collectively providing a comprehensive view of society across space and time, as well as their interconnections.
HPBOSE Class 9 Social Science Syllabus Question Paper Structure 2024
Check the unit-wise question paper pattern below:
|
Unit
|
Marks
|
India and the contemporary world 1 (History)
|
15 + 3(map) = 18
|
Contemporary India 1 (Geography)
|
15 + 3(map) = 18
|
Democratic Politics 2
|
18
|
Economics
|
18
|
Together Towards A Safer India 2
|
8
HP Board Class 9 Social Science Question Paper Blue Print 2024
Forms of questions and weightage:
|
S No.
|
Marks Distribution
|
History
|
Geography
|
Democratic Politics
|
Economics
|
Together to world - A Safer India
|
Total
|
1
|
1 Mark MCQs
|
4
|
2
|
3
|
4
|
3
|
16 questions, 16 marks
|
2
|
2 Marks Questions
|
4
|
6
|
2
|
4
|
2
|
9 questions, 18 marks
|
3
|
3 Marks Questions
|
3
|
3
|
9
|
6
|
3
|
8 questions, 24 marks
|
4
|
3 Marks Questions
|
4
|
4
|
4
|
4
|
-
|
4 questions, 16 marks
|
5
|
3 Marks Questions for Map
|
3
|
3
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
1 question, 6 marks
|
TOTAL
|
18
|
18
|
18
|
18
|
8
|
80
Weightage of questions:
|
Form of questions
|
Marks of each question
|
No. of question
|
Total Marks
|
MCQs
|
1
|
16
|
16
|
Very Short Answer
|
2
|
9
|
18
|
Short Answer
|
3
|
8
|
24
|
Long Answer
|
4
|
4
|
16
|
Map Question
|
6
|
1
|
06
|
TOTAL
|
-
|
38
|
80
Unit-wise Division of Questions
|
Unit No. and Subject
|
Marks
|
MCQ
1 mark questions
|
2 marks Questions
|
3 marks Questions
|
4 marks Questions
|
Map question (3+3)=6
|
Total Marks (Questions)
|
1
India and the Contemporary World 1
(History)
|
18
|
4
|
2
|
1
|
1
|
1(1)
|
18(9)
|
2 Contemporary India 2
(Geography)
|
18
|
2
|
3
|
1
|
1
|
1(2)
|
18(8)
|
3 Democratic Politics 1 (Pol. Sc.)
|
18
|
3
|
1
|
3
|
1
|
-
|
18(8)
|
4 Economics 1
|
18
|
4
|
2
|
2
|
1
|
-
|
18(9)
|
5 Together Towards a Safer India 2 (Disaster Management)
|
08
|
3
|
1
|
1
|
-
|
-
|
8(5)
|
TOTAL
|
80
|
16x1=16
|
9x2=18
|
8x3=24
|
4x4=16
|
1x6=6
|
80(38)
HP Board Class 9 SST Prescribed Books
HP Board Class 9 SST List of Prescribed Books are:
- India and the Contemporary World-I
- Contemporary India-I
- Understanding Economic Development
- Democratic Politics-I
- Disaster Management
|
Download HP Board 9th Social Science Syllabus 2024 PDF