HPBOSE Class 9 Social Science Syllabus 2023-2024: HP Board Exam Pattern and Marking Scheme

HP Board 9th Social Science Syllabus and Marking Scheme 2024: Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) SST syllabus is out. Students can check the 9th class Social Science syllabus 2023-24 on  hpbose.org. Social Sciences is a mandatory subject in secondary school education, offering students a holistic understanding of the world and fostering a broad perspective, reasonableness, and empathy. This education is essential for nurturing informed and responsible citizens who can actively contribute to development and nation-building. The curriculum encompasses geography, history, civics, economics, sociology, and commerce, collectively providing a comprehensive view of society across space and time, as well as their interconnections.

HPBOSE Class 9 Social Science Syllabus Question Paper Structure 2024

Check the unit-wise question paper pattern below:

Unit

Marks

India and the contemporary world 1 (History)

15 + 3(map) = 18

Contemporary India 1 (Geography)

15 + 3(map) = 18

Democratic Politics 2

18

Economics

18

Together Towards A Safer India 2

8

HP Board Class 9 Social Science Question Paper Blue Print 2024

Forms of questions and weightage:

S No.

Marks Distribution

History

Geography

Democratic Politics

Economics

Together to world - A Safer India

Total

1

1 Mark MCQs

4

2

3

4

3

16 questions, 16 marks

2

2 Marks Questions 

4

6

2

4

2

9 questions, 18 marks

3

3 Marks Questions 

3

3

9

6

3

8 questions, 24 marks

4

3 Marks Questions 

4

4

4

4

-

4 questions, 16 marks

5

3 Marks Questions for Map

3

3

-

-

-

1 question, 6 marks
 

TOTAL

18

18

18

18

8

80

Weightage of questions:

Form of questions

Marks of each question

No. of question

Total Marks

MCQs

1

16

16

Very Short Answer

2

9

18

Short Answer

3

8

24

Long Answer

4

4

16

Map Question

6

1

06

TOTAL

-

38

80

Unit-wise Division of Questions

Unit No. and Subject

Marks

MCQ

1 mark questions

2 marks Questions

3 marks Questions

4 marks Questions

Map question (3+3)=6

Total Marks (Questions)

India and the Contemporary World 1

(History)

18

4

2

1

1

1(1)

18(9)

2 Contemporary India 2

(Geography) 

18

2

3

1

1

1(2)

18(8)

3 Democratic Politics 1 (Pol. Sc.) 

18

3

1

3

1

-

18(8)

4 Economics 1

18

4

2

2

1

-

18(9)

5 Together Towards a Safer India 2 (Disaster Management)

08

3

1

1

-

-

8(5)

TOTAL

80

16x1=16

9x2=18

8x3=24

4x4=16

1x6=6

80(38)

HP Board Class 9 SST Prescribed Books

HP Board Class 9 SST List of Prescribed Books are:

  • India and the Contemporary World-I 
  • Contemporary India-I 
  • Understanding Economic Development
  • Democratic Politics-I
  • Disaster Management

