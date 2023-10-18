HPBOSE Class 9 Social Science Syllabus 2023-2024: HP Board Exam Pattern and Marking Scheme

HP Board 9th Social Science Syllabus and Marking Scheme 2024: Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) SST syllabus is out. Students can check the 9th class Social Science syllabus 2023-24 on hpbose.org. Social Sciences is a mandatory subject in secondary school education, offering students a holistic understanding of the world and fostering a broad perspective, reasonableness, and empathy. This education is essential for nurturing informed and responsible citizens who can actively contribute to development and nation-building. The curriculum encompasses geography, history, civics, economics, sociology, and commerce, collectively providing a comprehensive view of society across space and time, as well as their interconnections.

HPBOSE Class 9 Social Science Syllabus Question Paper Structure 2024

Check the unit-wise question paper pattern below:

Unit Marks India and the contemporary world 1 (History) 15 + 3(map) = 18 Contemporary India 1 (Geography) 15 + 3(map) = 18 Democratic Politics 2 18 Economics 18 Together Towards A Safer India 2 8

HP Board Class 9 Social Science Question Paper Blue Print 2024

Forms of questions and weightage:

S No. Marks Distribution History Geography Democratic Politics Economics Together to world - A Safer India Total 1 1 Mark MCQs 4 2 3 4 3 16 questions, 16 marks 2 2 Marks Questions 4 6 2 4 2 9 questions, 18 marks 3 3 Marks Questions 3 3 9 6 3 8 questions, 24 marks 4 3 Marks Questions 4 4 4 4 - 4 questions, 16 marks 5 3 Marks Questions for Map 3 3 - - - 1 question, 6 marks TOTAL 18 18 18 18 8 80

Weightage of questions:

Form of questions Marks of each question No. of question Total Marks MCQs 1 16 16 Very Short Answer 2 9 18 Short Answer 3 8 24 Long Answer 4 4 16 Map Question 6 1 06 TOTAL - 38 80

Unit-wise Division of Questions

Unit No. and Subject Marks MCQ 1 mark questions 2 marks Questions 3 marks Questions 4 marks Questions Map question (3+3)=6 Total Marks (Questions) 1 India and the Contemporary World 1 (History) 18 4 2 1 1 1(1) 18(9) 2 Contemporary India 2 (Geography) 18 2 3 1 1 1(2) 18(8) 3 Democratic Politics 1 (Pol. Sc.)



18 3 1 3 1 - 18(8) 4 Economics 1 18 4 2 2 1 - 18(9) 5 Together Towards a Safer India 2 (Disaster Management) 08 3 1 1 - - 8(5) TOTAL 80 16x1=16 9x2=18 8x3=24 4x4=16 1x6=6 80(38)

HP Board Class 9 SST Prescribed Books

HP Board Class 9 SST List of Prescribed Books are:

India and the Contemporary World-I

Contemporary India-I

Understanding Economic Development

Democratic Politics-I

Disaster Management





