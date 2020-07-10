HP TET 2020 Application Last Date Extended @hpbose.org: Apply Online Form now till 10 July; HPTET Exam from 26 July

HP TET 2020: Himachal Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (HPBOSE) has extended the HPTET Application Date by four more days @ hpbose.org. Candidates can now fill HP TET Application Form 2020 till 10th July by visiting the official website. The HPBOSE has released an official notice in this regard to inform candidates about the extension of last date of HPTET Online Application Process. Earlier, the application process was set to conclude on 6th July. Moreover, the board has extended the dates for the correction of application form. Applicants now can modify the application form during 11 July - 12 July 2020. Have a look at the official notice in this regard below along with the revised exam dates of Himachal Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (HP TET) June 2020 exam.

HP TET Notification 2020

As per the HP TET Notification 2020, HPBOSE is scheduled to conduct the HPTET 2020 exam from 26th July 2020 for candidates to gain qualification to apply for teaching jobs for Language Teacher, TGT(Arts/Medical/Non-Medical), JBT, Shastri, Punjabi, and Urdu teacher. The HPTET 2020 exam will be held during 26th July to 9 August 2020. As of now there is no change in the exam dates. However, it is likely that HPBOSE may postpone the exam dates and schedule amid the spread of novel Coronavirus.

Have a look at the official notice regarding extension of application process below:

HP TET 2020: Revised Dates

Event Date Last Date to fill Application Form 10 July 2020 Online Correction of Form 11 July - 12 July 2020 Release of Admit Card 20 July 2020 (Tentative) HP TET Exam Dates 26 July - 9 August 2020

HP TET Notification 2020 was released 16th June for the conduct of HPTET June 2020 exam. The notification contains every important details of the exam such as important dates, eligibility criteria, exam pattern, syllabus, minimum qualifying marks and others. Candidates who will apply for the Himachal Pradesh TET exam will have to appear for the written exam. Those who will be able to obtain the minimum qualifying marks in the exam will be awarded with the HPTET Certificate which is valid up to 7 years. This Certificate is an eligibility requirement for candidates to apply for teacher recruitment in the state.

HP TET 2020: Passing Marks

The HPTET passing marks are different for different category of candidates. Have a look at the minimum qualifying marks or passing marks of the HPTET exam for GEN/OBC/SC/ST/PwD category candidates below:

Category HPTET Passing Marks General/EWS 60% OBC 55% SC 55% ST 55% PWD 55%

Candidates need to score the passing marks as mentioned above in order to pass this exam and gain the eligibility.