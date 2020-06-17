Study at Home
HP TET 2020 Application Starts & Notification Released @hpbose.org by HPBOSE: Get Direct Link; HPTET Exam Date

HP TET 2020 Notification released @hpbose.org. HPBOSE starts HP TET online application process for JBT, TGT, Language Teacher, Shastri, Punjabi, Urdu HPTET 2020 exam. Get direct link here to fill online form. Check HP TET 2020 Exam Date, Registration Process & Schedule.

Jun 17, 2020 15:07 IST
Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) has released the HP TET 2020 June Notification PDF for conducting the HP Teacher Eligibility Test for JBT, TGT (Arts/Medical/Non-Medical), Language Teacher, Shastri, Punjabi and Urdu. The HPTET Application & Registration process has begun @ hpbose.org on 16th June 2020. Eligible candidates can apply online now for the HP TET June 2020 exam by visiting the official website. Moreover, we have shared below the direct link on which candidates can fill HP TET application form without any hassle. Check below the Himachal Pradesh TET June 2020 Exam Date, Important Dates, Application Process and Eligibility Criteria.

Apply for HP TET June 2020 Exam - Direct Link

As per the HP TET Exam Schedule 2020, the last date to apply online for the exam is 6th July 2020. The HP TET exams will begin from 26th July 2020 and will conclude on 9th August 2020. The HP TET Admit Card will release on the official website a week before the exam. The exam for JBT, TGT and language teachers will be held separately in different shifts. The complete exam dates and schedule of all the posts is provided below.

Download HP TET Notification June 2020 PDF

Let's have a look at the important dates of the HP TET 2020 June exams:

HP TET 2020: Important Dates

Event

Date

Release of HP TET June 2020 Notification

16 June 2020

Start of Online Application Process

16 June 2020

Last Date to Apply Online & Pay Fees

6 July 2020

Online Correction of Form

7 July - 9 July 2020

Release of Admit Card

20 July 2020 (Tentative)

HP TET Exam Dates

26 July - 9 August 2020

HP TET June 2020 Exam Date & Schedule

Now, let's have a look at the complete exam schedule for the HP TET June 2020 exam for each post and subject below:

Exam name

Date

Time

JBT TET

26 July 2020

10: 00 AM to 12:30 PM

Shastri TET

26 July 2020

2: 00 PM to 4:30 PM

TGT (Non Medical)

2 August 2020

10: 00 AM to 12:30 PM

Language Teacher

2 August 2020

2: 00 PM to 4:30 PM

TGT (Arts)

8 August 2020

10: 00 AM to 12:30 PM

TGT (Medical)

8 August 2020

2: 00 PM to 4:30 PM

Punjabi TET

9 August 2020

10: 00 AM to 12:30 PM

Urdu TET

9 August 2020

2: 00 PM to 4:30 PM

-Each Paper is of 2 hours 30 minutes duration

-Exams will be held offline in pen & paper mode

 HP TET 2020 Application Process

Step 1: Visit www.hpbose.org/OnlineServices/CET/TET/Instructions.aspx

Step 2: Scroll Below & Click on Register link

Step 3: Complete Registration & then Fill Application Form

Step 4: Upload Scanned Photo & Signatures

Step 5: Pay application Fee - (GEN/EWS - Rs 800 & SC/ST/OBS/PH - Rs 500)

Step 6: Submit & Save confirmation page

