HP TET 2020 Application Starts & Notification Released @hpbose.org by HPBOSE: Get Direct Link; HPTET Exam Date

Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) has released the HP TET 2020 June Notification PDF for conducting the HP Teacher Eligibility Test for JBT, TGT (Arts/Medical/Non-Medical), Language Teacher, Shastri, Punjabi and Urdu. The HPTET Application & Registration process has begun @ hpbose.org on 16th June 2020. Eligible candidates can apply online now for the HP TET June 2020 exam by visiting the official website. Moreover, we have shared below the direct link on which candidates can fill HP TET application form without any hassle. Check below the Himachal Pradesh TET June 2020 Exam Date, Important Dates, Application Process and Eligibility Criteria.
Apply for HP TET June 2020 Exam - Direct Link
As per the HP TET Exam Schedule 2020, the last date to apply online for the exam is 6th July 2020. The HP TET exams will begin from 26th July 2020 and will conclude on 9th August 2020. The HP TET Admit Card will release on the official website a week before the exam. The exam for JBT, TGT and language teachers will be held separately in different shifts. The complete exam dates and schedule of all the posts is provided below.
Download HP TET Notification June 2020 PDF
Let's have a look at the important dates of the HP TET 2020 June exams:
HP TET 2020: Important Dates
|
Event
|
Date
|
Release of HP TET June 2020 Notification
|
16 June 2020
|
Start of Online Application Process
|
16 June 2020
|
Last Date to Apply Online & Pay Fees
|
6 July 2020
|
Online Correction of Form
|
7 July - 9 July 2020
|
Release of Admit Card
|
20 July 2020 (Tentative)
|
HP TET Exam Dates
|
26 July - 9 August 2020
HP TET June 2020 Exam Date & Schedule
Now, let's have a look at the complete exam schedule for the HP TET June 2020 exam for each post and subject below:
|
Exam name
|
Date
|
Time
|
JBT TET
|
26 July 2020
|
10: 00 AM to 12:30 PM
|
Shastri TET
|
26 July 2020
|
2: 00 PM to 4:30 PM
|
TGT (Non Medical)
|
2 August 2020
|
10: 00 AM to 12:30 PM
|
Language Teacher
|
2 August 2020
|
2: 00 PM to 4:30 PM
|
TGT (Arts)
|
8 August 2020
|
10: 00 AM to 12:30 PM
|
TGT (Medical)
|
8 August 2020
|
2: 00 PM to 4:30 PM
|
Punjabi TET
|
9 August 2020
|
10: 00 AM to 12:30 PM
|
Urdu TET
|
9 August 2020
|
2: 00 PM to 4:30 PM
-Each Paper is of 2 hours 30 minutes duration
-Exams will be held offline in pen & paper mode
HP TET 2020 Application Process
Step 1: Visit www.hpbose.org/OnlineServices/CET/TET/Instructions.aspx
Step 2: Scroll Below & Click on Register link
Step 3: Complete Registration & then Fill Application Form
Step 4: Upload Scanned Photo & Signatures
Step 5: Pay application Fee - (GEN/EWS - Rs 800 & SC/ST/OBS/PH - Rs 500)
Step 6: Submit & Save confirmation page