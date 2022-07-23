HP TET Admit Card 2022 (Out) @hpbose.org: Exam Tomorrow, Direct Download Link Here

HP TET Admit Card 2022 has been released by the Himachal Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (HPBOSE) on hpbose.org: Candidates can download the admit card and appear for the exam.

HP TET Admit Card 2022 Download: Himachal Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (HPBOSE) is conducting the Teacher Eligibility Test (June 2022) tomorrow i.e. on 24 July 2022 (Sunday). Those who are appearing in HPTET June 2022 are advised to download HP TET 2022 Admit Card right away and appear for the exam with the printout of the admit card. For the convenience of the candidates, HP TET Admit Card Link is available below:

How to Download HP TET Admit Card 2022 ?

Step 1: Go to the official website of HPBOSE i.e. hpbose.org

Step 2: Click on ‘ TET(JUN-2022)’

Step 3: It will redirect you to admit card page where you need to enter your Application No. and Date of Birth

Step 4: Download HP TET June 2022 Admit Card

The exam is being conducted for the JBT and Shastri Teaching Courses. There will be 150 multiple choice or objective type questions of one mark each. The candidates will be given 2 hours and 30 minutes to complete the exam. There shall be no negative marking. The candidates can check the standard and structure of HP TET JBT and HP TET Shastri below:

HP TET Shastri 2022

Section 1- 120 Questions will be based on Shastri Degree Course

Section 2 - 30 Questions will be based on General Awareness

HP TET JBT 2022

Section 1- 30 Questions will be Child Development and Pedagogy

Section 2 - 30 Questions on English Literature and Grammer

Section 3 - 30 Questions on Hindi Literature and Grammer

Section 4 - 30 Questions on Maths

Section 5 - 30 Questions on Social Sciences, Environmental Studies and General Awareness and Current Affairs

The qualifying in HPTET are 60%. HPTET Certificate will be valid for 7 years from the date of issuance of the TET certificate.