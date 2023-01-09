HPCL Recruitment 2023 For 100 Graduate Apprentice Posts: Check Eligibility And How To Apply

HPCL has invited online application for the 100 Graduate Apprentice Posts on its official website. Check  HPCL Recruitment 2023 application process, age limit, qualification and other details here.

HPCL Apprentice Recruitment 2023 Notification
HPCL Apprentice Recruitment 2023 Notification

HPCL Apprentice Recruitment 2023 Notification: Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL) has released notification for the 100 posts of Graduate Apprentice Trainees. These positions are available in the field of Engineering - Mechanical Engineering, Electrical and Electronics Engineering, Chemical Engineering, Civil Engineering, Instrumentation and others. 
Interested and eligible candidates can apply for HPCL Apprentice Recruitment 2023 Notification on or before 14 January 2023.

Under selection process for the Apprentice posts, candidates fulfilling all the mentioned eligibility criteria will be called for interview and merit list will be drawn on basis the academic results.
 

Important Date HPCL Apprentice Recruitment 2023 Notification
Last Date for Submission of Application for the HPCL Apprentice Recruitment 2023 Notification is 14 January 2023.

Vacancy Details HPCL Apprentice Recruitment 2023 Notification
Graduate Apprentice Trainees-100

Eligibility Criteria HPCL Apprentice Recruitment 2023 Notification
Educational Qualification
Applying candidates should have Engineering graduation only in the concerned trades.
You are advised to check the notification link for details of the Qualification Criterion/Monthly stipend/Age limit and others for the posts.

How To Download: HPCL Apprentice Recruitment 2023 Notification

  1. Visit the official website of National Apprenticeship Training Scheme (NATS)-http://portal.mhrdnats.gov.in/
  2. Click on the link - ‘ Graduate Apprentice Trainees - 2023 HPCL-Visakh Refinery' available on the home page.
  3. Now you will get the PDF of the HPCL Apprentice Recruitment 2023 Notification in a new window.
  4. Download HPCL Apprentice Recruitment 2023 Notification and save the same for your future reference.

Click Here For HPCL Apprentice Recruitment 2023 Notification

How To Apply HPCL Apprentice Recruitment 2023 Notification
Candidates will have to enroll themselves on NATS portal, need to log onto NATS
portal using their USER ID/EMAIL ID and password. You can follow the guidelines given on the notification to apply for these posts.

FAQ

What are the Important Dates for HPCL Apprentice Recruitment 2023 ?

Last Date for Submission of Application for the HPCL Apprentice Recruitment 2023 Notification is 14 January 2023.

What is the Eligibility Criteria for HPCL Apprentice Recruitment 2023 ?

Engineering graduation only in the concerned trades can apply for these posts.

What are the Jobs in HPCL Apprentice Recruitment 2023?

Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL) has invited application for the 100 posts of Graduate Apprentice Trainees in various disciplines.

Take Free Online DRDO TRADE APPRENTICE (ELECTRONIC / MECHANIC) 2022 Mock Test

Start Now
Jagran Play
खेलें हर किस्म के रोमांच से भरपूर गेम्स सिर्फ़ जागरण प्ले पर
अभी खेलें
Jagran PlayJagran PlayJagran PlayJagran Play
Next