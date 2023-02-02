HPCL Recruitment 2023: Apply Online For Graduate/Technician Apprentice Posts: Check Eligibility

HPCL has invited online applications for the 116 Graduate/Technician Apprentice Posts, qualification and other details here.

HPCL Apprentice Recruitment 2023 Notification: Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL) has published notification for 116 Graduate/Technician Apprentice posts. These positions are available in various trades including Civil/ Mechanical/ Chemical/Electrical/ Electrical & Electronics/ Instrumentation / Computer Science/ IT and others. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for these posts on or before 12 February 2023.

Candidates having age limit as minimum 18 years and maximum 25 years as on 01-02-2023 can apply for these posts. Applying candidates have certain educational qualification including Engineering Graduation in

Civil/ Mechanical/Electrical/ Electrical & Electronics / Instrumentation/ Computer

Science/IT/ Chemical and Diploma in concerned disciplines with additional eligibility as mentioned in the notification.



Important Date

Candidates can apply online on NATS Portal on or before 12 February 2023.

Vacancy Details

Name of Posts Number Graduate Apprentice 86 Technician Apprentice 30

Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification

Graduate Apprentice-Engineering Graduation in Civil/ Mechanical/Electrical/ Electrical & Electronics / Instrumentation/ Computer Science/IT/ Chemical with 60% aggregate marks of all semesters/ years for Gen/OBC-NC/EWS and 50% for SC/ST/PwBD/(VH/HH/OH) Candidates.

Candidates are advised to go through the notification link for details including age limit/how to apply/ eligibility and other updates for the posts.

Selection Process

Selection will be done on the basis of performance in the interview which will be tentatively scheduled in the month of February 2023. The merit list will be drawn based on the scores in the interview and the academic results of Engineering / Diploma.



HPCL Apprentice Recruitment 2023 Notification PDF





How To Apply

Candidates can apply online on NATS Portal on or before 12 February 2023. Candidates will have to enroll themselves on NATS Portal by using their USER ID/Email ID and password. You are advised to follow the guidelines given in short notification to apply for these posts.