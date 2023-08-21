HPCL Recruitment 2023: Apply Online For Senior Officer & Other Posts, Check Eligibility And How To Apply

HPCL Recruitment 2023: HPCL has invited application for the various Senior Officer and other posts on its official website- hindustanpetroleum.com. You can check notification pdf, eligibility, age limit and others here.

HPCL Recruitment 2023 Notification: Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL) has announced the recruitment notification for 276 different posts including Mechanical

Engineer, Civil Engineer, Medical Officers, Senior Officer, Fire & Safety Officer, Law Officers, Medical Officer and others on its official website.

Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts on or before September 18, 2023. The process of online application will commence from August 18, 2023.

The selection process for these posts will comprise of various processes including Computer Based Test, Group Task, Personal Interview, Moot court (only for Law Officers and Law Officers- HR) etc. which would be administered depending upon the position requirement.

HPCL Recruitment 2023: Important Dates

Opening date of online application: August 18, 2023

Closing date of application: September 18, 2023

HPCL Recruitment 2023: Vacancy Details

Mechanical Engineer-57

Electrical Engineer-16

Instrumentation Engineer-36

Civil Engineer-18

Chemical Engineer 43

Senior Officer – City Gas Distribution (CGD) Operations & Maintenance-10

Senior Officer – LNG Business-2

Senior Officer/ Assistant Manager – Biofuel Plant Operations-1

Senior Officer/ Assistant Manager–CBG Plant Operations-1

Senior Officer–Sales (Retail/ Lubes/Direct Sales/ LPG)-30

Senior Officer/ Assistant Manager–Non Fuel Business-4

Senior Officer – EV Charging Station Business-2

Fire & Safety Officer–Mumbai Refinery-2

Fire & Safety Officer– Visakh Refinery-2

Quality Control (QC) Officers-6

Chartered Accountants-16

Law Officers-5

Law Officers -HR-2

Medical Officer-4

General Manager (O/o Company Secretary)-1

Welfare Officer –Mumbai Refinery-1

Information Systems (IS) Officers Fixed Term Contract -10

Please check the notification link for details of the number of posts.

HPCL Recruitment 2023: Overview

HPCL Recruitment 2023: Minimum Educational Qualifications

Information Systems (IS) Officers Fixed Term Contract: 4-years full time regular engineering course in B.Tech. with Computer Science/ IT Engineering OR

Post Graduate in Computer Applications (MCA)/ Data Sciences.

Mechanical Engineer: 4-years full time regular engineering course in Mechanical Engineering.

Quality Control (QC) Officers: 2 Years full time regular M.Sc. in Chemistry (Analytical / Physical / Organic/ Inorganic)

Law Officers: 3-years full time course in law after graduation or 5 years course in law after 12th Standard.

Law Officers-HR: 3 -years full time course in law after graduation or 5 years course in law after 12th Standard

You are advised to check the notification link for details of the eligibility for the post.

HPCL Recruitment 2023: Computer Based Test

Computer Based Test will consist of objective questions (subjective as well for Law Officers/ Law Officers- HR) and will comprise of two parts.

i. General Aptitude consisting of English Language, Quantitative Aptitude Test & Intellectual Potential test (Logical Reasoning and Data Interpretation).

ii. Technical / Professional Knowledge comprising of questions related to Qualifying degree / Educational background required for the applied position.

HPCL Recruitment 2023: Pay scale (Rs)

Senior Officer- CGD Operations & Maintenance / LNG Business/ Biofuel Plant Operations/ CBG Plant

Operations-60000-180000

Assistant Manager- Biofuel Plant Operations/ CBG Plant Operations-70000-200000

Senior Officer- Sales / EV Charging Station Business/ Non-Fuel Business-60000-180000

Assistant Manager- Non-Fuel Business-70000-200000



Selection Process

The selection of candidates will be made on the basis of a Written Test which will comprise one paper carrying 200 marks.

There will be 200 questions carrying one mark for each of the multiple-choice question patterns and the duration of the examination will be of 3 hours. There will be no negative marking in the written exam.

How To Apply For HPCL Recruitment 2023?

You can apply online for these posts after following the steps given below.