No Exam! HPPCL Recruitment 2020 Notification out for JE, Steno and Junior Office Assistant Trainee Posts, Apply @hppcl.in

HPPCL Recruitment 2020: Himachal Pradesh Power Corporation Limited (HPPCL) has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Junior Engineer, Stenographer and Junior Office Assistant Trainee. Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the prescribed format on or before 15 September 2020.

Important Dates:

Last date for submission of application: 15 September 2020

Last date for submission of application for far-flung areas - 30 September 2020

HPPCL Recruitment 2020 Vacancy Details

Junior Engineer (Supervisory Trainee- Civil) - 2 Posts

Junior Engineer (Supervisory Trainee Mechanical) - 1 Post

Steno Typist Trainee - 1 Post

Junior Office Assistant Trainee - 1 Post

HPPCL Recruitment 2020 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

Junior Engineer (Supervisory Trainee- Civil) - Candidates holding Diploma or Degree in Civil Engineering from a recognized Board are eligible to apply.

Junior Engineer (Supervisory Trainee Mechanical) - Diploma or Degree in Mechanical / Automobile Engineering from a recognized Board.

Steno-Typist Trainee - Minimum Bachelor Degree or it's equivalent from a recognized institution/ University, Candidate should be able to type in English and Hindi at the time of initial recruitment and have knowledge of word processing/MS Office in the computer as prescribed by the recruiting authority. Shorthand Speed should be up to 60 wpm and typing speed on a computer should be 30 wpm in English and 40 wpm in Hindi.

Junior Office Assistant Trainee -Should have passed 10+2 examination from a recognized board of School education; Should have passed 10+2 examination from a recognized board of School education; Should possess a minimum speed of 30 W.P.M in English or 25 W.P.M in Hindi typewriting on computer.

Age Limit - 18 to 45 years (There will be age relaxation provided to the candidates belonging to reserved category)

Download Official Notification PDF Here

Official Website

Selection Criteria for Junior Engineer, Junior Office Assistant Trainee and Other Posts

The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of their secured marks in academics, previous experience.

How to apply for HPPCL Recruitment 2020

Interested candidates can submit applications along with the documents to the Director (Personnel), HPPCL, Himfed Building, BCS, New Shimla, Shimla171009 latest by 15 September 2020 and the candidates residing in the far-flung areas can send applications by 30 September 2020.