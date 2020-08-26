HPPSC 2020 Forthcoming Exams Dates out @hppsc.hp.gov.in, HPPSC HPAS 2020 to be held in November, Details Here

HPPSC 2020: Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission has released a tentative schedule of Computer-Based Tests and Offline Screening Tests/Mains for the upcoming months of the year 2020 because of the ongoing situation of COVID-19 pandemic. All candidates are advised to check HPPSC 2020 Forthcoming Exams Dates on the official website of HPPSC.i.e.hppsc.hp.gov.in.

According to the latest HPPSC 2020 Schedule, The commission will conduct HPAS Administrative Service Mains Exam 2019-20 tentatively on 17 to 24 November 2020 except 22 and 23 November 2020.

The HPPSC SET (State Eligibility Test) is scheduled to be held on 22 November 2020 while the computer-based tests are tentatively scheduled to be held between 2 November to 7 November 2020 for recruitment to the post of Drug Inspector, Health and Family Welfare, Works Manager in HRTC and Assistant Professors. The admit cards for the same will be uploaded within 15 days before the commencement of the examination.

HPPSC HPAS 2020 Mains Exam Pattern

Those candidates who have qualified in the prelims can appear for mains exams. The candidates, who qualify the Preliminary exam will have to download the application form for Main written exam from the official website. No separate call letters will be sent for the Main exam.

The candidate who qualifies the main examination will be called for viva-voce. Final selection will be determined based on written performance in the main exam and viva-voce. Candidates who are going to appear in aforesaid exams are advised to gear up themselves for the exam.

