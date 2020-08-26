Study at Home
ONGC Doctor Recruitment 2020: 81 Vacancies to be filled in Mumbai & Goa, Apply @ongcindia.com

 ONGC Doctor Recruitment 2020 Notification is out at ongcindia.com for 81 vacancies. Check application process, age limit, qualification, experience, selection criteria, pay scale and other details here.

Aug 26, 2020 14:50 IST
ONGC Doctor Recruitment 2020
ONGC Doctor Recruitment 2020: Oil India Gas Corporation (ONGC) has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Field Medical Officers (FMO), General Duty Medical Officers, Medical Officers, Visiting Specialists, Homeopathy Doctors in Mumbai, Panvel, Nhava, Uran and Goa. Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the prescribed format on or before 1 September 2020.

Important Dates:

  • Commencement of submission of online application: 26 August 2020
  • Last date for submission of online application: 1 September 2020
  • Interview Date: Shall be intimated to the candidates separately via e-mail/ SMS

ONGC Doctor Recruitment 2020 Vacancy Details

  • Field Medical Officers (FMO) - 61 Posts
  • General Duty Medical Officers - 8 Posts
  • Medical Officer - 1 Post
  • Physician- 02 Posts
  • Paediatrician - 2 Posts
  • General Surgeon - 1 Post
  • Pathologist - 1 Post
  • Orthopaedic - 1 Post
  • Gynaecologist - 1 Post
  • Homoeopathy - 3 Posts

Eligibility Criteria for FMO, GDMO, MO and Other Posts
Educational Qualification:

  • Field Medical Officers (FMO), General Duty Medical Officers, Medical Officer - Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery (M.B.B.S.).
  • Medical Officer, Physician, Paediatrician, General Surgeon, Pathologist, Orthopaedic, Gynaecologist - MD/MS in the relevant discipline.
  • Homoeopathy - Bachelor of Homeopathic Medicine and Surgery (B.H.M.S.) (Registration With Maharashtra Council of Homeopathy Essential)

Age Limit for FMO, GDMO, MO and Other Posts

  • Field Medical Officer (Offshore), Male Candidates - 60 years
  • Field Medical Officer (Offshore), Female Candidates - 45 years
  • Field Medical Officer (Onshore) - Goa - No Age Limit

Pay Scale for FMO, GDMO, MO and Other Posts

  • Field Medical Officers (FMO)-  Rs. 75,000/-
  • General Duty Medical Officers, Medical Officer - Rs. 72,000/-
  • Physician, Paediatrician, General Surgeon (Specialists), Pathologist, Orthopaedic, Gynaecologist (Visiting Doctor) -Rs 2000/- Per Visit of 2 Hours
  • Homoeopathy - Rs 31400/-

Download ONGC Recruitment 2020 Notification PDF Here

Download Official Notification PDF Here

Online Application Link (Mumbai)

Online Application Link (Goa)

Official Website

How to apply for ONGC Doctor Recruitment 2020
Candidates need to visit www.ongcindia.com to register on themselves. The registration site shall remain open from 26 August 2020 to 01 September 2020. Candidates can go through the official online application link by clicking on the above link.

 

