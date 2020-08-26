ONGC Doctor Recruitment 2020: 81 Vacancies to be filled in Mumbai & Goa, Apply @ongcindia.com

How to apply for ONGC Doctor Recruitment 2020?

Candidates need to visit www.ongcindia.com to register themselves. The registration site shall remain open from 26 August 2020 to 01 September 2020.

How much salary be provided to ONGC General Duty Medical Officers and Medical Officers?

The candidates appointed on the post of General Duty Medical Officers and Medical Officer will get a salary of Rs. 72,000/- per month.

What will the salary be provided for ONGC FMO Recruitment 2020?

The candidates appointed on the post of Field Medical Officer (FMO) will get a salary of Rs. 75,000/- per month.

What are the registration dates for ONGC Maharashtra Doctor Recruitment 2020?

The aspirants can submit their applications through online mode from 26 August to 1 September 2020.

How many vacancies are released for ONGC Maharashtra Doctor Recruitment 2020?

A total of 81 vacancies will be recruited for various post of Field Medical Officers (FMO), General Duty Medical Officers, Medical Officers, Visiting Specialists, Homeopathy Doctors in Mumbai, Panvel, Nhava, Uran and Goa.