BECIL Recruitment 2020 Notification out for 12 Social Media Executive Posts, Apply Online @becil.com

BECIL Recruitment 2020: Broadcast Engineering Consultants India Limited (BECIL) has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Social Media Executive for deployment in a Press Information Bureau (PIB) regional offices. Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the prescribed format on or before 14 September 2020.

Important Dates:

Last date for submission of online application: 14 September 2020

BECIL Recruitment 2020 Vacancy Details

Social Media Executive (SME) - 12 Posts

Eligibility Criteria for Social Media Executive (SME) Posts

Educational Qualification: Candidate should have Bachelor’s Degree in Mass Communication from a recognized University/Institute and Should have good communication skills in English and local language. Candidates must be versatile in using the Internet, MS Word, Excel, Graphic Designing and must be conversant with working on social media platforms such and Facebook, Twitter, Youtube. Candidate should know typing in regional language.

Download Official Notification PDF Here

Official Website

How to apply for BECIL Recruitment 2020

Candidates can apply online on or before 14 September 2020. No other means/mode of application will be accepted. Before applying for registration candidates are advised to have their Photo, Signature, Birth Certificate/10th Certificate, Caste Certificate scanned images for upload the file size should be not more than 100kb. After submission of the application, no modification will be permitted and fees once paid will not be refunded.

Application Fee for Senior Media Executive Posts