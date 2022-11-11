HPPSC Admit Card 2022 (Out) for Assistant Professor Post at hppsc.hp.gov.in, Download Schedule

Himachal Pradesh PPSC has released the Admit Card/Schedule update for the post of Assistant Professor (College Cadre) on its official website -hppsc.hp.gov.in. Download PDF here.

HPPSC Assistant Professor Admit Card/Schedule 2022 Download: Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (HPPSC) has released the Admit Card for the screening test for the post of Assistant Professor (College Cadre) for various faculty. The Commission will be conducting the screening test for the Assistant Professor (College Cadre) from 19 November 2022.

Candidates who have qualified for the screening test for the Assistant Professor (College Cadre) post can download the Admit Card from the official website of HPPSC-hppsc.hp.gov.in.

Alternatively, HPPSC Assistant Professor Admit Card 2022 can also be downloaded via the direct link provided below-

Direct Link To Download: HPPSC Assistant Professor Admit Card/Schedule 2022





In a bid to download the HPPSC Assistant Professor Admit Card/Schedule 2022 you will have to provide your login credentials including User Id and Password to the link available on the official website.

It is noted HPPSC will conduct the screening test for the Assistant Professor (College Cadre) from 19 to 26 November 2022 in objective mode. Exam for Assistant Professor (College Cadre) Home Science will be held on 19 November 2022, Geology-21st November 2022, Psychology-22nd November 2022,Philosophy-23rd November 2022, Music- Instruments-24th November 2022,Public Administration-25th November 2022 and Music-Vocal-26th November 2022.

All the provisionally admitted candidates are advised to download their e-admit card along with instructions to the candidates from the official website and bring the same in the examination centre. Candidates can check the details exam schedule available on the official website.



How to Download HPPSC Assistant Professor Admit Card 2022 Check Steps