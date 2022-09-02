HPPSC Assistant Professor Interview Call Letter 2022 To Release Soon @hppsc.hp.gov.in, Check Schedule

Himachal Pradesh PSC will release the Admit Card for the Personality Test for Assistant Professor Post shortly on its official website- hppsc.hp.gov.in. Download PDF here.

HPPSC Assistant Professor Interview Call Letter/Schedule 2022 Update: Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (HPPSC) will soon release the Admit Card for the Personality Test for Assistant Professor Post on its official website. The Commission is set to conduct the interview for the Assistant Professor from 22 September onwards.

Candidates qualified for the interview round for the Personality Test for the Assistant Professor Posts under the different Departments/Corporation can download the HPPSC Assistant Professor Interview Call Letter/Schedule 2022 Update from the official website-hppsc.hp.gov.in.



You can download the HPPSC Assistant Professor Interview Call Letter/Schedule 2022 Update directly from the link given below.

Direct Link to Download: HPPSC Assistant Professor Interview Call Letter/Schedule 2022 Update





As per the short notice released, HPPSC will conduct the personality test for the Assistant Professor (Commercial Arts) and Assistant Professor (JMC) post under Higher Education department on 22 September 2022.

Interview for Assistant Officer (Executive Trainee-Law) under the HPPCL department will also be held on 22 September 2022. Interview for Assistant Professor (Pharmacognosy) under the department Technical Education will be held on 22-23 September 2022. Interview for Assistant Professor (Pharmaceutics) under the Technical Education department will be held on 22-23 September 2022.

Candidates qualified for the interview round for the above posts should note that Commission will release the Interview call letter and along with “Instruction to the candidates for “Personality Test” shortly on its official website.

You can download the HPPSC Assistant Professor Interview Call Letter/Schedule 2022 Update from the official website after following the steps given below.

How to Download: HPPSC Assistant Professor Interview Call Letter/Schedule 2022 Update