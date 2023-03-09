HPPSC Assistant Professor Result 2023: Download Result PDF, Check Cut Off, Interview Date & Other Details

HPPSC Assistant Professor Result 2023: Get here direct link to download HPPSC Assistant Professor Recruitment 2023 Result PDF, category-wise Cut Off marks & Other Details.

HPPSC Assistant Professor Result 2023: The Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (HPPSC) released the results of the Screening Test for the post of Assistant Professor (College Cadre) in English Class-I. The candidates can download their result from the official website of HPPSC i.e., hppsc.hp.gov.in

The screening test was conducted on December 3, 2023. The candidates who have cleared the Screening Test will now be eligible to appear for the Personality Test.

The results will provide information about whether the candidate have been shortlisted for the Personality Test or not. It is important to check your results to know if you are eligible to move forward in the recruitment process.

HPPSC Assistant Professor College Cadre Screening Test Result 2023

The results for the Himachal Pradesh Assistant Professor College Cadre Screening Test that was conducted offline on December 3, 2022, have been released. If you appeared for the test, you can now check the list of candidates who have been shortlisted for the Personality Test. A total of 116 candidates have been selected for the next round of the recruitment process.

The Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission will soon provide further details regarding the Personality Test, so it is important to stay updated. To download the results of the Offline Screening Test, candidates can use the link provided below. It is important to check your results to know whether you have been shortlisted for the Personality Test or not.

To access the HPPSC Assistant Professor Result 2023, candidates will need to visit the official website of HPPSC and follow the steps to check the result. The official website will have all the necessary information and updates related to the HPPSC Assistant Professor Result 2023.

It is important for candidates to keep their login credentials, such as registration number and password, handy to check their results. The HPPSC Assistant Professor Result 2023 will contain details such as the candidate's name, roll number, subject-wise marks, and overall score.

How to Check HPPSC Assistant Professor Result 2023: Stepwise Procedure

To download the HPPSC Assistant Professor Result 2023, follow these steps:

Go to the official website of the Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission. On the homepage, locate and click on the "Whats New" column. Look for the "Result for Screening Test for the Post of Assistant Professor English" option and click on it. Choose the appropriate option to download the result. Once downloaded, check your result to see if you have been shortlisted for the Personality Test or not.

By following these instructions, candidates can easily access and download the HPPSC Assistant Professor Result 2023 from the official website of HPPSC without any difficulty. It is important to keep the hard copy of the result safe for future use.