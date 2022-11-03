HPPSC Screening Test Date 2022 (Postponed) for Assistant Professor Post@hppsc.hp.gov.in, Download PDF

Himachal Pradesh PSC has postponed the screening test for the post of Assistant Professor on its official website - hppsc.hp.gov.in. Download notice here.

HPPSC Assistant Professor Screening Test Date 2022 Postponed: Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (HPPSC) has postponed the screening test schedule for the post of Assistant Professor (College Cadre). Commission was to conduct the screening test for the Assistant Professor post on 17-18 November 2022.

Candidates who have to appear in the post of Assistant Professor (College Cadre) can check the postponement notice available on the official website of Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission - hppsc.hp.gov.in.

Although you can download the HPPSC Assistant Professor Screening Test Date 2022 Postponement Notice directly through the link given below.

Direct Link To Download: HPPSC Assistant Professor Screening Test Date 2022





As per the short notice released, the tentative schedule notified earlier for the Screening Test for the posts of Assistant Professor (College Cadre) scheduled to be held on 17 & 18 November 2022 is postponed. Commission has postponed the exam due to administrative reasons.

It is noted that the screening test for the post of Assistant Professor (College Cadre) for Zoology was scheduled on 17 November 2022. The screening test for the Assistant Professor (College Cadre) Botany was scheduled on 18 November 2022.

Candidates who have to appear in the screening test for the Assistant Professor post should note that the next date of Screening Test for the above mentioned posts will be intimated separately in due course of time.

You can download the HPPSC Assistant Professor Screening Test Date 2022 postponement notice from the official website after following the steps given below.

How to Download HPPSC Assistant Professor Screening Test Date 2022 Postponement Notice