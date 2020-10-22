Study at Home
Search

HPPSC CBT Schedule 2020 for Various Posts Released @hppsc.hp.gov.in, Download PDF

Himachal Pradesh Staff Selection Commission (HPPSC) has released the Computer Based Screening Test (CBTs) Schedule for various posts on its official website -hppsc.hp.gov.in.

Oct 22, 2020 13:04 IST
facebook IconTwitter IconWhatsapp Icon
HPPSC CBT Schedule 2020
HPPSC CBT Schedule 2020

HPPSC CBT Schedule 2020: Himachal Pradesh Staff Selection Commission (HPPSC) has released the Computer Based Screening Test (CBTs) Schedule for various posts including Assistant Professor, Drug Inspector and others on its official website. All such candidates who have applied for these posts can check the revised Computer Based Screening Test (CBTs) Schedule available on the official website of HPPSC-hppsc.hp.gov.in.

As per the the short notification released by the Himachal Pradesh Staff Selection Commission (HPPSC), commission has uploaded the Computer Based Screening Test (CBTs) Schedule for the exams including Drug Inspector, Class-II (Gazetted), Assistant Professor (Pharmacy) in Pharmacognosy, Class- I and other on its official website. 

The Computer Based Screening Test for the Assistant Professor (Pharmacy) in Pharmacognosy, Class- I (Gazetted) in the Department of Technical Education Vocational & Industrial Training, H.P will be conducted on 06-11-2020.
 The test for Assistant Professor (Pharmacy) in Pharmacology, Class- I (Gazetted) in the Department of Technical Education Vocational & Industrial Training, H.P will be held on 07-11-2020. CBT for the Assistant Professor (Pharmacy) in Pharmaceutical Chemistry will be conducted on 08-11-2020 where as exam for Assistant Professor (Pharmacy) in Pharmaceutics, Class- I (Gazetted)  will be held on 09-11-2020. 

Commission will conduct the CBT for the Drug Inspector, Class-II (Gazetted) in the Department of Health Safety & Regulations, H.P. on 11-11-2020. 

Candidates applied for these vacancies should note the commission will upload the e-Admit cards and instructions regarding the CBT shortly on its website www.hppsc.hp.gov.in/hppsc. Candidates can check the CBT Schedule on the official website of HPPSC. You can check the same also with the direct link given below. 

Direct Link for HPPSC CBT Schedule 2020 for Various Posts 

How to Download: HPPSC CBT Schedule 2020 for Various Posts 

  • Visit the official website i.e. hppsc.hp.gov.in.
  • Go to the WHAT'S NEW section available on the Home Page.
  • Click on the link "Press Note - Regarding Computer Based Screening Test(s) for the Various Post" given on the Home Page.
  • A New Window will open where you will get the PDF Link of short notification.
  • Download and save the same for your future reference.

Related Categories

UPSC IAS 2020 Exam: Click here to get the Complete 30 Days Study Plan to score high in Prelims.

Related Stories

Trending Now

General Knowledge

Gk 2020: Notes, Topics, Facts

Current Affairs

Latest Current Affairs for Banking, SSC, UPSC etc.

Sarkari Naukri

Govt. Jobs for Clerk, Asst Managers, Engineers, Banking.

IAS Preparation

IAS / Civil Services (PCS): FREE study material