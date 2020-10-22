HPPSC CBT Schedule 2020 for Various Posts Released @hppsc.hp.gov.in, Download PDF

HPPSC CBT Schedule 2020: Himachal Pradesh Staff Selection Commission (HPPSC) has released the Computer Based Screening Test (CBTs) Schedule for various posts including Assistant Professor, Drug Inspector and others on its official website. All such candidates who have applied for these posts can check the revised Computer Based Screening Test (CBTs) Schedule available on the official website of HPPSC-hppsc.hp.gov.in.

As per the the short notification released by the Himachal Pradesh Staff Selection Commission (HPPSC), commission has uploaded the Computer Based Screening Test (CBTs) Schedule for the exams including Drug Inspector, Class-II (Gazetted), Assistant Professor (Pharmacy) in Pharmacognosy, Class- I and other on its official website.

The Computer Based Screening Test for the Assistant Professor (Pharmacy) in Pharmacognosy, Class- I (Gazetted) in the Department of Technical Education Vocational & Industrial Training, H.P will be conducted on 06-11-2020.

The test for Assistant Professor (Pharmacy) in Pharmacology, Class- I (Gazetted) in the Department of Technical Education Vocational & Industrial Training, H.P will be held on 07-11-2020. CBT for the Assistant Professor (Pharmacy) in Pharmaceutical Chemistry will be conducted on 08-11-2020 where as exam for Assistant Professor (Pharmacy) in Pharmaceutics, Class- I (Gazetted) will be held on 09-11-2020.

Commission will conduct the CBT for the Drug Inspector, Class-II (Gazetted) in the Department of Health Safety & Regulations, H.P. on 11-11-2020.

Candidates applied for these vacancies should note the commission will upload the e-Admit cards and instructions regarding the CBT shortly on its website www.hppsc.hp.gov.in/hppsc. Candidates can check the CBT Schedule on the official website of HPPSC. You can check the same also with the direct link given below.

