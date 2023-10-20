HPPSC Conductor Exam Date 2023 Released at hppsc.hp.gov.in: Check Details Schedule 

HPPSC Conductor Exam Date 2023 Out: Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (HPPSC) has released the screening test schedule for the post of Conductor on its official website-hppsc.hp.gov.in. Check the download link.

HPPSC Conductor Exam Date 2023 Out: The Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (HPPSC) has released the screening test schedule for the post of Conductor on its official website. The written exam for the post of Conductor, (ClassIII, Non-Gazetted) in HRTC under the Department of Transport, H.P Commission will be held on December 10, 2023 across the state.

All such candidates who have to appear in the screening test for the post of Conductor can download the exam schedule from the official website -https://hpsc.gov.in/.

You can download the written exam schedule pdf directly through the link given below.

Direct Link To Download HPPSC Conductor Exam Date 2023

According to the short notice released, HPPSC will be conducting the screening test for the post of Conductor, (Class III, Non-Gazetted) in HRTC under the Department of Transport, H.P on December 10, 2023. Candidates who have to appear in the above exam can download the detailed schedule from the official website after following the steps given below.

How to Download HPPSC Conductor Exam Date 2023?

Step 1 : Visit the official website of Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (HPPSC)-hppsc.hp.gov.in.

Step 2: Go to the What's new section displaying on the home page.

Step 3: Click on the link Tentative schedule for conducting Screening Test for the post(s) of Conductor on the home page.

Step 4: You will get the required pdf n a new window.

Step 5: Download and save it for future reference.

HPPSC Conductor 2023 Exam Schedule

According to the short notice released, the Commission is set to conduct the written exam for the Conductor (ClassIII, Non-Gazetted) posts on December 10, 2023 across the state. However, candidates should note that the exam schedule is tentative. All those candidates who have applied for the major recruitment drive launched in the state for the posts of Conductor, (Class-III, Non-Gazetted) on contract basis in HRTC under the Department of Transport are advised to check the detailed schedule for future reference.

Download Conductor Hall Ticket By Using Login Credential

The Commission will upload the admit card for the screening test for the post of Conductor on its official website in due course of time. Candidates can download their hall ticket for the above posts from the official website after providing the login credentials to the link on the home page. You can check all the essential credentials from the information given by you during submission of online application.

The whole exercise is to recruit a total of 360 post of Conductor, Class-III on contract basis in in HRTC under the Department of Transport, H.P Commission .

Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (HPPSC) has released a notification for recruitment to the 350 post of Conductor, Class-III on contract basis. Final selection for these posts will be made on the basis of marks obtained in the written objective type examination (online/offline) and document verification.